NurExone Forms Exo-Top Inc. in the U.S. for Exosome Manufacture and Commercialization

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (Germany: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the formation of a U.S.-based subsidiary, Exo-Top Inc. (“Exo-Top”), that is expected to advance good manufacturing practice (“GMP”), fully characterized exosome production. The establishment of Exo-Top is a key step towards an independent and scalable supply of high-quality exosomes for the Company’s future nanodrug pipeline and collaboration opportunities following NurExone’s acquisition of a Master Cell Bank (“MCB”) of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (“MSC”).

Exosomes are increasingly recognized as a revolutionary drug delivery system with inherent therapeutic effects and capable of transporting therapeutic molecules - including ribonucleic acid, proteins, and small molecules - directly to target cells with high precision and minimal invasiveness.1 The exclusive MCB provides Exo-Top with a sustainable, cost-effective, and unique source of exosome-producing cells, a foundation for the production of fully characterized GMP-grade exosomes.

In addition to supporting NurExone’s internal drug development efforts, Exo-Top will be positioned to supply high-quality exosomes to other pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and researchers worldwide, opening additional revenue streams for the Company. By supplying GMP-grade exosomes for drug delivery research and existing, non-U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-regulated therapeutic or cosmetic applications, Exo-Top creates new market opportunities while advancing the broader adoption of MSC-based exosomes as a transformative drug delivery system and a potentially regenerative treatment via NurExone’s ExoTherapy platform.

The acquisition of the MCB and the formation of Exo-Top will give NurExone greater control over its exosome production process. Unlike companies that depend on third-party cell sources, Exo-Top will operate independently, without external licensing or royalty obligations, ensuring cost efficiency and strategic flexibility as NurExone advances its development pipeline.

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone commented: “exosomes are rapidly emerging as the next frontier in drug delivery and regenerative medicine, with the potential to transform treatments for neurological disorders, oncology, longevity and beyond. Establishing Exo-Top anchors our supply chain, accelerates our drug development, and creates business opportunities through exosome commercialization.”

Eran Ovadya, CFO of NurExone, added: “as part of our growth strategy, we also plan to pursue an uplisting from the OTC to a major U.S. exchange, subject to requisite regulatory approval, to strengthen our market position and broaden investor access.”

Exo-Top was established under the jurisdiction of the State of Nevada. Basing Exo-Top in the U.S. offers key advantages, including proximity to strategic partners, access to a robust biopharma ecosystem, and increased market opportunities.

The Company will provide further updates as it progresses with the formation and long-term production strategy of Exo-Top.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and OTCQB listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, minimally invasive, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and European agency, European Medicines Agency. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in minimally invasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone? , visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

