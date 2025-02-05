Nature’s Sunshine Appoints Katie A. May to Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature's Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced the appointment of Ms. Katie A. May to its board of directors effective January 30, 2025. Nature's Sunshine's board will now consist of ten directors with nine serving as independent directors.

"Katie brings significant experience scaling and leading high-growth B2C, ecommerce and logistics companies," said Richard D. Moss, Chairman of the Board of Nature's Sunshine. "Her deep understanding of the full ecommerce lifecycle will strengthen and enhance our digital capabilities and drive shareholder value."

Ms. May was previously the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kidspot, an Australia based online publisher, eventually selling to News Corp in 2011. Katie became Chief Executive Officer at ShippingEasy, a Sydney based start-up in 2012, moved it to Austin, Texas, and built this ecommerce software solution to a leading player in the space, exiting to Stamps.com in mid-2016, joining their board in 2019. Following Stamps.com's acquisition of ShippingEasy, Katie also assumed leadership of St. Louis-based Shipworks, overseeing both companies until her retirement in 2020. Ms. May serves on the boards of directors of Vivi International Pty Ltd., Australian education technology company, since February 2020, ROKT Pte Ltd., a global leader in ecommerce marketing technology, since July 2020, and Onramp Funds, Inc., a financing technology platform, since March 2021. Ms. May previously served on the board of directors of Stamps.com, Inc. (formerly NASDAQ: STMP), a leading provider of mailing and shipping services, Thinkific Labs, Inc. (TSX: THNC), a cloud-based software company for creators, and Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company. Ms. May received an M.B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and B.B.A. in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49c4065d-2ac6-4da6-8d22-fd0292cca275