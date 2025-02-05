The Ensign Group Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results; Issues 2025 Earnings Guidance

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide post-acute healthcare services and invest in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and senior living facilities, announced operating results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2024, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.12 and adjusted earnings per share(1) of $5.50, both for the year ended December 31, 2024. Ensign also reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.36 and adjusted earnings per share(1) of $1.49, both for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights Include:

GAAP net income was $298.0 million for the year and $79.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 42.3% and 267.4% over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively.



Adjusted net income (1) was $320.5 million for the year and $87.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 17.2% and 18.9%, over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively.



was $320.5 million for the year and $87.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 17.2% and 18.9%, over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the year was $5.12 and for the quarter was $1.36, an increase of 40.3% and 257.9% over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) was $5.50 for the year and $1.49 for the quarter, an increase of 15.3% and 16.4%, over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively.



was $5.50 for the year and $1.49 for the quarter, an increase of 15.3% and 16.4%, over the prior year and prior year quarter, respectively. Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities occupancy for the year increased by 2.7% and 4.1%, respectively, over the prior year and increased by 2.3% and 4.7%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.



Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities skilled revenue for the year increased by 8.6% and 9.8%, respectively, over the prior year. Same Store and Transitioning Facilities skilled revenue for the quarter increased by 7.5% and 10.4%, respectively, over the prior year quarter.



Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities managed care days for the year improved by 6.5% and 27.8%, respectively, from prior year. Same Facilities and Transitioning Facilities managed care days for the quarter improved by 6.6% and 27.7%, respectively, from prior year quarter.



Total skilled services (2) revenue was $4.1 billion for the year, an increase of 13.9% over the prior year, and was $1.1 billion for the quarter, an increase of 15.1% over the prior year quarter.



revenue was $4.1 billion for the year, an increase of 13.9% over the prior year, and was $1.1 billion for the quarter, an increase of 15.1% over the prior year quarter. Consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenues for the year were $4.26 billion, an increase of 14.2% over the prior year. Consolidated GAAP and adjusted revenues for the quarter were $1.13 billion, an increase of 15.5% over the prior year quarter.



Standard Bearer(2) revenue was $95.1 million for the year, an increase of 15.3%, and $25.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 14.8%. FFO was $58.6 million for the year, an increase of 8.0%, and $15.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 7.3%



(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information".

(2) Our Skilled Services and Standard Bearer Segments are defined and outlined in Note 8 of Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data on Form 10-K.

Operating Results

“Our leaders and their teams across the organization once again posted record clinical and financial results and continue to build remarkable momentum in each market across our portfolio,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “Highlighting that progress, we were pleased to see same store and transitioning occupancy increase to 81.7% and 77.5% for the fourth quarter, respectively. We also saw skilled days increase for both our same store and transitioning operations by 3.8% and 10.9%, respectively, over the prior year quarter. In addition, our managed care census grew by 6.6% and 27.7% for our same store and transitioning operations, respectively, over the prior year quarter. These results demonstrate the enormous upside inherent in our more mature operations while simultaneously adding 64 new operations across several markets since 2023. All of this success is entirely due to the efforts and commitment of our local leadership teams, caregivers, field resources and service center partners. After another record quarter and year, we are excited about the many opportunities to continue to capture the enormous potential inherent in our portfolio as we relentlessly focus on our operational fundamentals, both in existing operations and the growing number of new acquisitions,” Mr. Port added.

“We are very humbled by what we were able to accomplish in 2024, and we are eager to continue to drive improvements in our existing portfolio and to take advantage of the acquisition opportunities that we see on the horizon, given the remarkable bench of talent that we have been developing. We are issuing our annual 2025 earnings guidance of $6.16 to $6.34 per diluted share and annual revenue guidance of $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. The midpoint of this 2025 earnings guidance represents an increase of 13.8% over our 2024 results and is 31.0% higher than our 2023 results. We look forward to 2025 with confidence that our partners will continue to manage and innovate while balancing the addition of newly acquired operations. When we consider the current health of our organization, combined with our culture and proven local leadership strategy, we are well-positioned to have another outstanding year in 2025," Port said.

Speaking to the Company’s growth, Chad Keetch, Ensign’s Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President said, “As we expected, we continued to add to our growing portfolio and are very excited about the twelve new operations, including six real estate assets, we added during the quarter and since, bringing the number of operations acquired during 2024 and since to 38. We are seeing significant opportunities to continue to add meaningful density in the markets we know best and are making progress on several additions that we expect to close in the next few months. While we anticipate the current rate of acquisitions to continue this year, we remain committed to staying true to the proven deal criteria that has allowed us to grow in a healthy and sustainable way. We continue to see more and more opportunities to acquire new operations, and our focus is to carefully choose the acquisitions that will be accretive to shareholders in both the near- and long-term.”

Suzanne Snapper, Ensign’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reported that the Company’s liquidity remains strong with approximately $464.6 million of cash on hand and $572.1 million of available capacity under its line-of-credit. Ms. Snapper also indicated that, “Management’s annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 59.5 million and a 25.0% tax rate. In addition, the guidance assumes, among other things, normalized health insurance costs and management’s current expectations regarding reimbursement rates. It also excludes certain charges that arise outside the normal course of business, acquisition related costs and share-based compensation.”

A discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBT, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA and FFO for Standard Bearer, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is expected to be filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Growth and Real Estate Highlights

Mr. Keetch added additional commentary on the Company’s continued acquisition activity. “We were very happy to complete new acquisitions during the quarter and since across five of our 15 states. We are very excited to add density to one of our newest markets in Tennessee and look forward to deepening our relationships in the healthcare community there. We are also eager to see our first operation in Alabama begin the transition process and look forward to bolstering our presence in that state over time. In the meantime, we continue to prioritize growth in our established geographies as it allows our clusters to provide a comprehensive solution to the healthcare needs in those markets.”

The recent acquisitions include the following leased operations:

The Health Center at Research Park, a 91-bed skilled nursing facility located in Huntsville, Alabama.



Meadowbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 75-bed skilled nursing facility located in Pulaski, Tennessee;



Wellpark Health and Rehabilitation, a 30-bed skilled nursing facility located in Knoxville, Tennessee;



Legacy Park Health and Rehabilitation, a 176-bed skilled nursing facility located in Knoxville, Tennessee;



VanAyer Senior Living and Rehabilitation, a 75-bed skilled nursing facility located in Martin, Tennessee;



Union City Health and Rehabilitation, a 115-bed skilled nursing facility located in Union City, Tennessee;

Standard Bearer also announced the following real estate acquisitions, which are operated by an Ensign-affiliate:

St. Joseph Rehabilitation and Care Center and Skyview Villa Assisted Living, a healthcare campus with 83 skilled nursing beds and 16 senior living units in Norfolk, Nebraska;



Benedictine Living Community Wausau, an 82-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wausau, Wisconsin;



Decatur County Healthcare, a 115-bed skilled nursing facility located in Parsons, Tennessee;



Savannah Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 117-bed skilled nursing facility located in Savannah, Tennessee;



Westwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 68-bed skilled nursing facility located in Decaturville, Tennessee; and



Mesquite Post Acute Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lubbock, Texas.

The Company, through Standard Bearer, also exercised a purchase option to acquire the real estate for three skilled nursing facilities and one campus operation in Texas, which had previously been leased and operated by an Ensign affiliate for several years. They include:

Beacon Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation, a 190-bed skilled nursing facility located in Rockwall, Texas;



Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation, a 126-bed skilled nursing facility located in Waxahachie, Texas



Rowlett Health & Rehabilitation Center, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility located in Rowlett, Texas; and



Crestwood Health & Rehabilitation Center, a healthcare campus with 112 skilled nursing beds and 36 senior living units located in Wills Point, Texas.

Lastly, Standard Bearer also acquired the following assets that are operated by a third-party under a triple net lease:

Blue Jay Senior Living and Marla Vista Manor, a healthcare campus with 40 senior living units and 20 memory care units located in Green Bay, Wisconsin;



Autumn Embers Senior Living, with 16 senior living units located in Green Bay, Wisconsin; and



Lotus Gardens Senior Living, with 44 senior living units located in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Ensign's growing portfolio consists of 334 healthcare operations, 30 of which also include senior living operations, across 15 states. The Company now owns 134 real estate assets, 101 of which are operated by an Ensign affiliate. Keetch noted that Ensign’s overall strategy will continue to include both leasing and acquiring real estate, and that the Company is actively looking for performing and underperforming operations in several states.

The Company continues to provide additional disclosure on Standard Bearer, which added 18 new assets during the year and since and is comprised of 129 owned properties. Of these assets, 97 are leased to an Ensign-affiliated operator and 33 are leased to third-party operators. Keetch noted that each of these properties are subject to triple-net, long-term leases and generated rental revenue of $25.1 million for the quarter, of which $20.7 million was derived from Ensign affiliated operations. For the quarter, Ensign reported $15.3 million in FFO.

The Company also paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of Ensign common stock. Ms. Snapper noted that as the Company’s liquidity remains strong, it plans to continue its long history of paying dividends into the future, noting that in December of 2024 it increased the dividend for the 22nd consecutive year.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) REVENUE Service revenue $ 1,126,374 $ 974,728 $ 4,237,525 $ 3,708,071 Rental revenue 5,878 5,650 22,960 21,284 TOTAL REVENUE $ 1,132,252 $ 980,378 $ 4,260,485 $ 3,729,355 Expense: Cost of services 897,269 781,158 3,376,884 2,941,238 Rent—cost of services 56,076 50,604 216,016 197,358 General and administrative expense 55,611 106,557 225,143 263,005 Depreciation and amortization 22,519 19,233 84,138 72,387 TOTAL EXPENSES $ 1,031,475 $ 957,552 $ 3,902,181 $ 3,473,988 Income from operations 100,777 22,826 358,304 255,367 Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,258 ) (2,004 ) (8,286 ) (8,087 ) Interest income 7,598 6,431 28,749 19,216 Other (expense) income (359 ) 4,029 7,327 6,266 OTHER INCOME, NET $ 4,981 $ 8,456 $ 27,790 $ 17,395 Income before provision for income taxes 105,758 31,282 386,094 272,762 Provision for income taxes 26,008 9,459 87,636 62,912 NET INCOME $ 79,750 $ 21,823 $ 298,458 $ 209,850 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 63 132 485 451 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. $ 79,687 $ 21,691 $ 297,973 $ 209,399 NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE ENSIGN GROUP INC. Basic $ 1.40 $ 0.39 $ 5.26 $ 3.76 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.38 $ 5.12 $ 3.65 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 56,958 56,083 56,655 55,708 Diluted 58,580 57,555 58,240 57,323





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 464,598 $ 509,626 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,435 and $9,348 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 569,897 485,039 Investments—current 62,255 17,229 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,882 35,036 Total current assets $ 1,157,632 $ 1,046,930 Property and equipment, net 1,291,354 1,090,771 Right-of-use assets 1,861,071 1,756,430 Insurance subsidiary deposits and investments 141,246 92,687 Deferred tax assets 66,281 67,124 Restricted and other assets 46,499 40,205 Intangible assets, net 7,292 6,525 Goodwill 97,981 76,869 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,669,356 $ 4,177,541 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 98,947 $ 92,811 Accrued wages and related liabilities 347,532 332,568 Lease liabilities—current 93,475 82,526 Accrued self-insurance liabilities—current 67,331 54,664 Other accrued liabilities 132,057 168,228 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,086 3,950 Total current liabilities $ 743,428 $ 734,747 Long-term debt—less current maturities 141,585 145,497 Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion 1,735,325 1,639,326 Accrued self-insurance liabilities—less current portion 144,421 111,246 Other long-term liabilities 64,169 49,408 Total equity 1,840,428 1,497,317 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,669,356 $ 4,177,541





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 NET CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN): Operating activities $ 347,186 $ 376,666 Investing activities (390,052 ) (182,698 ) Financing activities (2,162 ) (612 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (45,028 ) $ 193,356 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 509,626 316,270 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 464,598 $ 509,626





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

The following table reconciles GAAP net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc. $ 79,687 $ 21,691 $ 297,973 $ 209,399 Non-GAAP adjustments Stock-based compensation expense(1) 9,820 8,076 36,226 30,767 Litigation(2) — 58,816 (1,425 ) 60,781 Cost of services - loss (gain) on long-lived assets and gain on business interruption recoveries — (123 ) 2,335 (1,132 ) Cost of services - acquisition related costs(3) 501 92 1,019 814 General and administrative - costs incurred related to system implementations 431 88 2,953 963 Depreciation and amortization - patient base(4) 125 173 574 355 Interest expense - write off deferred financing fees (5) 200 — 200 — Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(6) (3,201 ) (15,142 ) (19,358 ) (28,416 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 87,563 $ 73,671 $ 320,497 $ 273,531 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 58,580 57,555 58,240 57,323 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.36 $ 0.38 $ 5.12 $ 3.65 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.49 $ 1.28 $ 5.50 $ 4.77 Footnotes: (1) Represents stock-based compensation expense incurred. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of services $ 6,554 $ 5,351 $ 23,880 $ 20,622 General and administrative 3,266 2,725 12,346 10,145 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 9,820 $ 8,076 $ 36,226 $ 30,767 (2) Represents specific proceedings and adjustments arising outside of the ordinary course of business. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of services $ — $ 4,600 $ (1,634 ) $ 3,782 General and administrative — 54,216 209 56,999 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ — $ 58,816 $ (1,425 ) $ 60,781 (3) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable. (4) Represents amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities. (5) Represents the write off of deferred financing fees associated with mortgage loans. (6) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our historical year to date effective tax rate of 25.0%. THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Statements of Income Data: Net income $ 79,750 $ 21,823 $ 298,458 $ 209,850 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 63 132 485 451 Interest income 7,598 6,431 28,749 19,216 Add: Provision for income taxes 26,008 9,459 87,636 62,912 Depreciation and amortization 22,519 19,233 84,138 72,387 Interest expense 2,258 2,004 8,286 8,087 EBITDA $ 122,874 $ 45,956 $ 449,284 $ 333,569 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 9,820 8,076 36,226 30,767 Litigation(1) — 58,816 (1,425 ) 60,781 Loss (gain) on long-lived assets and gain on business interruption recoveries — (123 ) 2,335 (1,132 ) Acquisition related costs(2) 501 92 1,019 814 Costs incurred related to system implementations 431 88 2,953 963 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 133,626 $ 112,905 $ 490,392 $ 425,762 Rent—cost of services 56,076 50,604 216,016 197,358 ADJUSTED EBITDAR $ 189,702 $ 706,408

(1) Litigation relates to specific proceedings and adjustments arising outside of the ordinary course of business.

(2) Costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.

The table below reconciles income before provision for income taxes to Adjusted EBT for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated statements of income data: (In thousands) Income before provision for income taxes $ 105,758 $ 31,282 $ 386,094 $ 272,762 Stock-based compensation expense 9,820 8,076 36,226 30,767 Litigation(1) — 58,816 (1,425 ) 60,781 Loss (gain) on long-lived assets and gain on business interruption recoveries — (123 ) 2,335 (1,132 ) Acquisition related costs(2) 501 92 1,019 814 Costs incurred related to system implementations 431 88 2,953 963 Depreciation and amortization - patient base(3) 125 173 574 355 Interest expense - write off of deferred financing fees(4) 200 — 200 — ADJUSTED EBT $ 116,835 $ 98,404 $ 427,976 $ 365,310

(1) Represents specific proceedings and adjustments arising outside of the ordinary course of business.

(2) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations that are not capitalizable.

(3) Represents amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities.

(4) Represents the write off of deferred financing fees associated with mortgage loans.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables summarize our selected performance indicators for our skilled services segment along with other statistics, for each of the dates or periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS: (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 1,082,825 $ 940,765 $ 142,060 15.1 % Number of facilities at period end 286 259 27 10.4 % Number of campuses at period end(1) 30 27 3 11.1 % Actual patient days 2,469,517 2,227,888 241,629 10.8 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 80.9 % 79.2 % 1.7 % 2.1 % Skilled mix by nursing days 29.1 % 29.5 % (0.4 )% (1.4 )% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 47.8 % 49.0 % (1.2 )% (2.4 )%





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change SAME FACILITY RESULTS:(2) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 774,029 $ 726,562 $ 47,467 6.5 % Number of facilities at period end 193 193 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 25 25 — — % Actual patient days 1,744,222 1,704,669 39,553 2.3 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 81.7 % 79.9 % 1.8 % 2.3 % Skilled mix by nursing days 31.2 % 30.7 % 0.5 % 1.6 % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 50.1 % 50.0 % 0.1 % 0.2 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS:(3) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 132,154 $ 122,760 $ 9,394 7.7 % Number of facilities at period end 40 40 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 1 1 — — % Actual patient days 340,636 333,095 7,541 2.3 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 77.5 % 74.0 % 3.5 % 4.7 % Skilled mix by nursing days 21.9 % 20.2 % 1.7 % 8.4 % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 38.6 % 37.5 % 1.1 % 2.9 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS:(4) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 176,642 $ 90,575 $ 86,067 NM Number of facilities at period end 53 25 28 NM Number of campuses at period end(1) 4 1 3 NM Actual patient days 384,659 186,690 197,969 NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 80.6 % 82.8 % NM NM Skilled mix by nursing days 26.0 % 35.7 % NM NM Skilled mix by nursing revenue 44.5 % 56.6 % NM NM





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change FACILITY CLOSED RESULTS:(5) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ — $ 868 $ (868 ) NM Actual patient days — 3,434 (3,434 ) NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds — % 91.1 % NM NM

(1) Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment.

(2) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2021.

(3) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2023.

(5) Facility Closed results represent one closed operation during 2024 due to the transitioning of an intermediate care facility program to a group home setting, which is included in All Other category. The skilled services revenue was excluded from Same Facilities results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 for comparison purposes.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change TOTAL FACILITY RESULTS: (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 4,076,825 $ 3,578,855 $ 497,970 13.9 % Number of facilities at period end 286 259 27 10.4 % Number of campuses at period end(1) 30 27 3 11.1 % Actual patient days 9,431,825 8,590,995 840,830 9.8 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 80.5 % 78.5 % 2.0 % 2.5 % Skilled mix by nursing days 29.9 % 30.4 % (0.5 )% (1.6 )% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 48.6 % 50.2 % (1.6 )% (3.2 )%





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change SAME FACILITY RESULTS:(2) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 3,018,601 $ 2,823,314 $ 195,287 6.9 % Number of facilities at period end 193 193 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 25 25 — — % Actual patient days 6,902,006 6,704,689 197,317 2.9 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 81.3 % 79.2 % 2.1 % 2.7 % Skilled mix by nursing days 31.7 % 31.8 % (0.1 )% (0.3 )% Skilled mix by nursing revenue 50.2 % 51.2 % (1.0 )% (2.0 )%





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change TRANSITIONING FACILITY RESULTS:(3) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 507,143 $ 472,808 $ 34,335 7.3 % Number of facilities at period end 40 40 — — % Number of campuses at period end(1) 1 1 — — % Actual patient days 1,336,074 1,302,680 33,394 2.6 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 76.0 % 73.0 % 3.0 % 4.1 % Skilled mix by nursing days 21.8 % 20.7 % 1.1 % 5.3 % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 38.4 % 38.4 % — % — %





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change RECENTLY ACQUIRED FACILITY RESULTS:(4) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 550,507 $ 278,791 $ 271,716 NM Number of facilities at period end 53 25 28 NM Number of campuses at period end(1) 4 1 3 NM Actual patient days 1,191,663 566,398 625,265 NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 81.6 % 84.4 % NM NM Skilled mix by nursing days 28.9 % 37.4 % NM NM Skilled mix by nursing revenue 48.9 % 59.7 % NM NM





Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change % Change FACILITY CLOSED RESULTS:(5) (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 574 $ 3,942 $ (3,368 ) NM Actual patient days 2,082 17,228 (15,146 ) NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 52.6 % 90.8 % NM NM

(1) Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment.

(2) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2021.

(3) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2023.

(5) Facility Closed results represent a closed operation during the year ended December 31, 2024 due to the transitioning of an intermediate care facility program to a group home setting, which is included in All Other category. The skilled services revenue was excluded from Same Facilities results for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 for comparison purposes.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES AND

PERCENT OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE AND DAYS BY PAYOR

The following tables reflect the change in skilled nursing average daily revenue rates by payor source, excluding services that are not covered by the daily rate:

Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES(1) Medicare $ 786.39 $ 745.05 $ 726.57 $ 701.10 $ 846.19 $ 880.69 $ 791.34 $ 760.57 Managed care 569.32 555.59 530.58 554.69 603.48 612.95 568.89 559.23 Other skilled 641.50 605.52 596.16 495.05 663.32 327.68 639.97 571.93 Total skilled revenue 655.76 632.11 622.64 608.26 742.13 727.31 664.26 639.33 Medicaid 300.28 283.31 285.31 259.51 322.37 304.39 301.56 280.85 Private and other payors 270.97 264.69 235.59 236.84 342.25 347.57 277.12 265.52 Total skilled nursing revenue $ 408.02 $ 388.42 $ 353.12 $ 326.99 $ 433.96 $ 459.38 $ 404.45 $ 384.97

(1) The rates are based on contractually agreed-upon amounts or rates, excluding the estimates of variable consideration under the revenue recognition standard, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 606 and state relief funding during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES(1) Medicare $ 757.99 $ 721.04 $ 705.71 $ 677.71 $ 846.60 $ 865.81 $ 767.72 $ 733.47 Managed care 555.11 535.95 526.01 528.10 590.50 613.57 555.37 539.25 Other skilled 628.01 595.57 537.30 494.43 627.85 424.56 620.42 575.34 Total skilled revenue 638.61 615.59 605.32 593.46 738.31 743.60 647.28 623.70 Medicaid 296.64 275.47 274.24 251.18 309.90 292.73 294.78 272.14 Private and other payors 278.20 262.93 246.18 237.11 334.92 347.70 280.24 262.93 Total skilled nursing revenue $ 403.02 $ 382.15 $ 342.94 $ 320.41 $ 436.43 $ 466.18 $ 398.66 $ 378.02

(1) The rates are based on contractually agreed-upon amounts or rates, excluding the estimates of variable consideration under the revenue recognition standard, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 606 and state relief funding during the year ended December 31, 2023.

The following tables set forth our percentage of skilled nursing patient revenue and days by payor source for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE Medicare 20.0 % 20.9 % 19.0 % 19.0 % 27.4 % 39.7 % 21.1 % 22.5 % Managed care 20.5 20.2 14.3 13.0 12.0 13.2 18.4 18.6 Other skilled 9.6 8.9 5.3 5.5 5.1 3.7 8.3 7.9 Skilled mix 50.1 % 50.0 % 38.6 % 37.5 % 44.5 % 56.6 % 47.8 % 49.0 % Private and other payors 7.1 7.8 8.1 9.4 9.1 6.8 7.5 7.9 Medicaid 42.8 42.2 53.3 53.1 46.4 36.6 44.7 43.1 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING DAYS Medicare 10.4 % 10.9 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 14.0 % 20.7 % 10.8 % 11.4 % Managed care 14.7 14.1 9.5 7.6 8.6 9.9 13.0 12.8 Other skilled 6.1 5.7 3.2 3.7 3.4 5.1 5.3 5.3 Skilled mix 31.2 % 30.7 % 21.9 % 20.2 % 26.0 % 35.7 % 29.1 % 29.5 % Private and other payors 10.6 11.4 12.2 12.8 11.6 9.1 11.0 11.4 Medicaid 58.2 57.9 65.9 67.0 62.4 55.2 59.9 59.1 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %







Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE Medicare 20.5 % 22.4 % 19.4 % 20.8 % 31.4 % 42.2 % 21.9 % 23.8 % Managed care 20.4 20.1 14.3 12.3 12.7 13.3 18.6 18.5 Other skilled 9.3 8.7 4.7 5.3 4.8 4.2 8.1 7.9 Skilled mix 50.2 % 51.2 % 38.4 % 38.4 % 48.9 % 59.7 % 48.6 % 50.2 % Private and other payors 7.2 7.6 8.6 8.9 8.2 6.4 7.5 7.6 Medicaid 42.6 41.2 53.0 52.7 42.9 33.9 43.9 42.2 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 PERCENTAGE OF SKILLED NURSING DAYS Medicare 10.9 % 11.9 % 9.4 % 9.8 % 16.2 % 22.7 % 11.4 % 12.3 % Managed care 14.8 14.3 9.3 7.5 9.4 10.1 13.4 13.0 Other skilled 6.0 5.6 3.1 3.4 3.3 4.6 5.1 5.1 Skilled mix 31.7 % 31.8 % 21.8 % 20.7 % 28.9 % 37.4 % 29.9 % 30.4 % Private and other payors 10.4 11.0 12.0 12.1 10.7 8.6 10.7 11.0 Medicaid 57.9 57.2 66.2 67.2 60.4 54.0 59.4 58.6 TOTAL SKILLED NURSING 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

The following tables set forth our service revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total service revenue for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue % of Revenue Revenue % of Revenue Medicaid(1)(2) $ 454,779 40.4 % $ 384,566 39.5 % Medicare 267,180 23.7 252,414 25.9 Medicaid — skilled 69,720 6.2 63,269 6.4 Total Medicaid and Medicare $ 791,679 70.3 % $ 700,249 71.8 % Managed care 207,989 18.5 177,618 18.2 Private and other(3) 126,706 11.2 96,861 10.0 SERVICE REVENUE $ 1,126,374 100.0 % $ 974,728 100.0 %

(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations.

(2) Medicaid payor includes revenue related to state relief funding during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

(3) Private and other also includes revenue from senior living operations and all revenue generated in other ancillary services.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue % of Revenue Revenue % of Revenue Medicaid(1)(2) $ 1,682,344 39.7 % $ 1,459,449 39.4 % Medicare 1,055,226 24.9 985,749 26.6 Medicaid — skilled 266,738 6.3 245,663 6.6 Total Medicaid and Medicare $ 3,004,308 70.9 % $ 2,690,861 72.6 % Managed care 789,643 18.6 666,129 18.0 Private and other(3) 443,574 10.5 351,081 9.4 SERVICE REVENUE $ 4,237,525 100.0 % $ 3,708,071 100.0 %

(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations.

(2) Medicaid payor includes revenue related to state relief funding during the year ended December 31, 2023.

(3) Private and other also includes revenue from senior living operations and all revenue generated in other ancillary services.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

Skilled Services

The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the skilled services reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Statements of Income Data: Segment income(1) $ 140,980 $ 116,756 $ 518,463 $ 464,925 Depreciation and amortization 12,207 10,349 45,195 38,766 EBITDA $ 153,187 $ 127,105 $ 563,658 $ 503,691 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 6,302 5,164 22,992 19,904 Litigation(2) — 4,600 2,100 4,600 Gain on business interruption recoveries — — — (1,009 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 159,489 $ 136,869 $ 588,750 $ 527,186

(1) Segment income reflects profit or loss from operations before provision for income taxes and impairment charges from operations. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the skilled services segment for purposes of determining segment profit or loss.

(2) Litigation relates to specific proceedings arising outside of the ordinary course of business.

Standard Bearer

The following table sets forth details of operating results for our revenue and earnings, and their respective components, by Standard Bearer for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rental revenue generated from third-party tenants $ 4,388 $ 4,198 $ 16,976 $ 15,774 Rental revenue generated from Ensign's independent subsidiaries 20,714 17,677 78,110 66,712 TOTAL RENTAL REVENUE $ 25,102 $ 21,875 $ 95,086 $ 82,486 Segment income(1) 7,443 7,548 29,335 29,065 Depreciation and amortization 7,818 6,677 29,297 25,205 FFO(2) $ 15,261 $ 14,225 $ 58,632 $ 54,270

(1) Segment income reflects profit or loss from operations before provision for income taxes, excluding gain or loss from sale of real estate, insurance recoveries and impairment of long-lived assets. Included in Standard Bearer expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 is management fee of $1.5 million and $5.7 million, respectively, and interest of $5.5 million and $20.3 million, respectively, from intercompany agreements between Standard Bearer and the Company and its independent subsidiaries, including the Service Center. Included in Standard Bearer expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 is management fee of $1.3 million and $5.0 million, respectively, and interest of $3.8 million and $12.9 million, respectively, from intercompany agreements between Standard Bearer and the Company and its independent subsidiaries, including the Service Center.

(2) FFO, in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sale of real estate, insurance recoveries related to real estate and impairment of long-lived assets, while including depreciation and amortization related to real estate to earnings.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization and (d) interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) interest expense, (e) stock-based compensation expense, (f) acquisition related costs, (g) costs incurred related to system implementations, (h) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business and (i) loss (gain) on long-lived assets and gain on business interruption recoveries. Adjusted EBITDAR consists of net income before (a) interest income, (b) provision for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) interest expense, (e) rent-cost of services, (f) stock-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) costs incurred related to system implementations, (i) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business and (j) loss (gain) on long-lived assets and gain on business interruption recoveries. Adjusted EBT consists of net income before (a) provision for income taxes, (b) stock-based compensation expense, (c) acquisition related costs, (d) costs incurred related to system implementations, (e) litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business, (f) loss (gain) on long-lived assets and gain on business interruption recoveries, (g) amortization of patient base intangible assets and (h) write off of deferred financing fees. Funds from Operations (FFO) for our Standard Bearer segment consists of segment income, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of real estate, insurance recoveries related to real estate and impairment of long-lived assets. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBT and FFO provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure that is not specified in GAAP. This measure is not displayed as a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense. The Company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBT and FFO has substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the Company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the Company believes that this non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financials" link of the Investor Relations section on Ensign’s website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.