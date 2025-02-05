SiTime Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $68.1 million, an 18% increase from $57.7 million in the prior quarter and an increase of 61% from the year ago period.

Net revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $202.7 million, an increase of 41% from $144.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

“In Q4, we surpassed revenue expectations highlighting our market diversification, and entered 2025 with strong momentum,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO and chairman of SiTime. “We reported over 30% growth across all customer segments, with our Communications, Enterprise, and Datacenter business experiencing significant gains due to the critical role of precision timing in AI.”

In the fourth quarter of 2024, GAAP gross profit was $35.8 million, or 52.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $58.9 million, GAAP loss from operations was $23.0 million, and GAAP net loss was $18.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $40.1 million, or 58.8% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $32.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $7.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $11.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, GAAP gross profit was $104.5 million, or 51.6% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $219.7 million, GAAP loss from operations was $115.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $93.6 million, or $4.05 per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $118.0 million, or 58.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $117.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations was $0.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $22.2 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $418.8 million on December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 also included the payment of $7.3 million related to the Aura transaction.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of earn out liabilities and accretion of acquisition consideration payable. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on February 3, 2025 that were approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment of 17 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 16,940 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Amended and Restated Inducement Award Plan.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but not limited to the impact of acquisitions. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K to be filed for the year ended December 31, 2024. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 68,111 $ 57,698 $ 42,403 Cost of revenue 32,267 28,231 18,710 Gross profit 35,844 29,467 23,693 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,333 26,489 22,919 Selling, general and administrative 27,695 25,359 20,514 Acquisition related costs 1,835 2,482 7,728 Total operating expenses 58,863 54,330 51,161 Loss from operations (23,019 ) (24,863 ) (27,468 ) Interest income 5,088 5,499 7,329 Other income (expense), net (510 ) 168 152 Loss before income taxes (18,441 ) (19,196 ) (19,987 ) Income tax expense (372 ) (119 ) (10 ) Net loss $ (18,813 ) $ (19,315 ) $ (19,997 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (18,813 ) $ (19,315 ) $ (19,997 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.80 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.89 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 23,467 23,237 22,553 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 23,467 23,237 22,553





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 202,697 $ 143,993 Cost of revenue 98,203 61,905 Gross profit 104,494 82,088 Operating expenses: Research and development 106,855 97,589 Selling, general and administrative 102,157 83,971 Acquisition related costs 10,722 7,728 Total operating expenses 219,734 189,288 Loss from operations (115,240 ) (107,200 ) Interest income 22,883 26,958 Other expense, net (758 ) (141 ) Loss before income taxes (93,115 ) (80,383 ) Income tax expense (486 ) (152 ) Net loss $ (93,601 ) $ (80,535 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (93,601 ) $ (80,535 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (4.05 ) $ (3.63 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (4.05 ) $ (3.63 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 23,118 22,188 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 23,118 22,188





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three months ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 68,111 $ 57,698 $ 42,403 GAAP gross profit 35,844 29,467 23,693 GAAP gross margin 52.6 % 51.1 % 55.9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,573 3,573 280 Stock-based compensation 652 495 740 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,069 $ 33,535 $ 24,713 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.8 % 58.1 % 58.3 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses $ 29,333 $ 26,489 $ 22,919 Stock-based compensation (9,965 ) (9,392 ) (7,039 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 19,368 $ 17,097 $ 15,880 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 27,695 $ 25,359 $ 20,514 Stock-based compensation (14,586 ) (12,925 ) (9,750 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 13,109 $ 12,434 $ 10,764 GAAP acquisition related costs $ 1,835 $ 2,482 $ 7,728 Acquisition related costs (1,835 ) (2,482 ) (7,728 ) Non-GAAP acquisition related costs $ — $ — $ — Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 32,477 $ 29,531 $ 26,644 Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (23,019 ) $ (24,863 ) $ (27,468 ) Acquisition related costs 1,835 2,482 7,728 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,573 3,573 280 Stock-based compensation 25,203 22,812 17,529 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 7,592 $ 4,004 $ (1,931 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue 11.1 % 6.9 % (4.6 %) Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (18,813 ) $ (19,315 ) $ (19,997 ) Acquisition related costs 1,835 2,482 7,728 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,573 3,573 280 Stock-based compensation 25,203 22,812 17,529 Non-GAAP net income $ 11,798 $ 9,552 $ 5,540 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1) 24,452 24,059 23,080 GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.89 ) Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 1.28 1.23 1.13 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.40 $ 0.24 (1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.







SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 202,697 $ 143,993 GAAP gross profit 104,494 82,088 GAAP gross margin 51.6 % 57.0 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,892 280 Stock-based compensation 1,654 2,840 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 118,040 $ 85,208 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.2 % 59.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses $ 106,855 $ 97,589 Stock-based compensation (37,947 ) (32,909 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 68,908 $ 64,680 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 102,157 $ 83,971 Stock-based compensation (53,034 ) (41,005 ) Acquisition related integration costs (550 ) — Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 48,573 $ 42,966 GAAP acquisition related costs $ 10,722 $ 7,728 Acquisition related costs (10,722 ) (7,728 ) Non-GAAP acquisition related costs $ — $ — Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 117,481 $ 107,646 Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (115,240 ) $ (107,200 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,892 280 Acquisition related costs 10,722 7,728 Acquisition related integration costs 550 — Stock-based compensation 92,635 76,754 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 559 $ (22,438 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue 0.3 % (15.6 %) Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (93,601 ) $ (80,535 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 11,892 280 Acquisition related costs 10,722 7,728 Acquisition related integration costs 550 — Stock-based compensation 92,635 76,754 Non-GAAP net income $ 22,198 $ 4,227 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1) 23,876 22,967 GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (4.05 ) $ (3.63 ) Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 4.98 3.81 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.18 (1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.







SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,106 $ 9,468 Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities 412,728 518,733 Accounts receivable, net 38,209 21,861 Inventories 76,741 65,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,276 7,641 Total current assets 544,060 623,242 Property and equipment, net 82,475 54,685 Intangible assets, net 163,558 177,079 Right-of-use assets, net 6,569 8,262 Goodwill 87,098 87,098 Other assets 1,199 1,317 Total assets $ 884,959 $ 951,683 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,894 $ 8,690 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,555 112,704 Total current liabilities 108,449 121,394 Other non-current liabilities 76,791 122,237 Total liabilities 185,240 243,631 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 881,718 796,450 Accumulated deficit (182,001 ) (88,400 ) Total stockholders’ equity 699,719 708,052 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 884,959 $ 951,683

