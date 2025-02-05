Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced that it will pay cash dividends on its Series D and Series E preference shares.

Dividends on Enstar’s Series D 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series D Preference Share) will be payable on March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025.

Dividends on Enstar’s Series E 7.00% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.43750 per depositary share (each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a Series E Preference Share) will be payable on March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2025.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 120 companies and portfolios since its formation. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com .

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the interim period ended September 30, 2024 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

