Gevo to Participate in Virtual Investor Meeting About Recent Closing of Acquisition of Net-Zero North

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) will participate in a virtual investor presentation and live Q&A, featuring Gevo’s CEO, Dr. Patrick Gruber, and Gevo’s Vice President of Corporate Development, Eric Frey, that will discuss the closing of Gevo’s acquisition of low-carbon ethanol and carbon capture assets at Net-Zero North. The virtual presentation will take place on February 6, 2025, at 10:00am ET.

Investors and other persons interested in learning more about the virtual investor presentation can find information and registration details at the following link:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-gevo-RYaaPSJEzQ

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

