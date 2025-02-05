FTAI INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that FTAI Aviation Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) securities between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until March 18, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit. Captioned Shannahan v. FTAI Aviation Ltd., No. 25-cv-00541 (S.D.N.Y.), the FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit charges FTAI Aviation as well as certain of FTAI Aviation’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: FTAI Aviation owns, leases, and sells aviation equipment, among other things.

The FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) FTAI Aviation reported one-time engine sales as Maintenance Repair & Overhaul revenue when FTAI Aviation only performs limited repair and maintenance work on the engine assets sold; (ii) FTAI Aviation presents whole engine sales as individual module sales, thereby overstating sales and demand; and (iii) FTAI Aviation depreciates engines that are not on lease, which misleadingly lowers the reported cost of goods sold and inflates EBITDA.

The FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “FTAI [m]aterially [m]anipulates [i]ts [f]inancials” by “exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business,” “[m]isleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales,” “[i]nflating Aerospace Products’ EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment,” and “[e]ngaging in channel stuffing.” On this news, the price of FTAI Aviation stock fell more than 24%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired FTAI Aviation securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the FTAI Aviation class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

