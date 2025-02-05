LNG Energy Group Announces New Director Appointments

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chad McGuffin and Mr. Matt Molak to its Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. McGuffin is the President of Lewis Energy Group, L.P. (“LEG”) and Mr. Molak is the Chief Financial Officer of LEG. Effective immediately, Mr. Lawler and Mr. Jumper have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. The appointments are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

