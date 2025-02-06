Global Aerospace's Annual Jetstream Publication Offers Insights on What’s Ahead for Aviation and Insurance

Morris Plains, NJ, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation is both figuratively and literally a forward-looking field. Industry stakeholders, for whom being proactive is a way of life, often wonder what’s ahead for our industry.

While no one can predict the future of aviation, our extensive experience (we celebrated our 100th anniversary in 2024!) and deep immersion in this sector give us a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities ahead. Each year, we focus on a handful of the most interesting and enlightening topics in our Jetstream publication.



We encourage you to check out the latest edition. It’s a fascinating read packed with insights from industry experts and our observations. Below is a taste of what you’ll find.

Throttling Up on AAM

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held the largest symposium in its 80-year history in September 2024. The 1,300 delegates from around the world were there to talk about the global standards needed to accelerate the development of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

Aviation experts from business and government discussed a wide range of topics focused on the convergence of traditional aviation and AAM, with the goal of moving toward what ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar referred to as “a globally harmonized framework that encompasses every aspect of these new technologies.”

Supersonic and Hypersonic Flight Take Center Stage

While the Concorde was retired 25 years ago, the appetite for supersonic travel never went away. Today, multiple companies are leveraging new technologies (and creating their own) to develop safe, sustainable supersonic passenger jets.

Boom Supersonic is one of the innovators leading the way, achieving successive milestones in a steady cadence. Also breaking new ground in this area is Hermeus, which is looking to operationalize hypersonic (5x the speed of sound) travel. At the same time, Stratolaunch is offering hypersonic flight test services to enable customers to reach Mach 5+ speeds in a routine and affordable manner with a reusable rocket-powered aircraft.

Bumpy Ride? Climate Change May Have Played a Role.

One of the many adverse effects of climate change is increased storms and the associated turbulence. Even more concerning is clear-air turbulence, which is difficult to forecast and impossible to detect with onboard radar.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Reading confirmed that climate change is causing bumpier flights. However, efforts are underway to address this issue, including improved forecasting and new technologies for spotting turbulence.

A Concerning Upward Trend in Ground Incidents

When people hear the term “aviation risk,” they often think of issues that arise while aircraft are airborne. However, the industry is seeing an upward trend in costly and dangerous ground-based incidents, from “hangar rash” to collisions.

Consequently, stakeholders are taking a closer look at what causes these incidents and what can be done to prevent them.

Airlink: Getting Aid to Disaster Sites Faster

When disaster strikes, getting help to the site as quickly as possible is crucial. As everyone involved in humanitarian assistance efforts understands, supplies—no matter how plentiful—aren’t “aid” until and unless they reach the affected community.

That’s where Airlink comes in. This global humanitarian organization, which we’re proud to support, is among the first on the scene in a crisis, helping people and communities survive, stabilize, and recover. Airlink flights have delivered more than 12 million pounds of supplies, transported 11,000 first responders, and been integral to assisting more than 46 million people worldwide.

Enjoy the Latest Edition of Jetstream

We hope you find that our Jetstream articles provide valuable background and context for conversations about some of the most significant issues and innovations affecting our industry.

Get your copy of Jetstream today!

About Global Aerospace

Global Aerospace has a century of experience and powerful passion for providing aviation insurance solutions that protect industry stakeholders and empower the industry to thrive. With financial stability from a pool of the world’s foremost capital, we leverage innovative ideas, advanced technology and a powerful synergy among diverse team members to underwrite and process claims for the many risks our clients face. Headquartered in the UK, we have offices in Canada, France, Germany and throughout the United States. Learn more at https://www.global-aero.com/

Global Aerospace Media Contact

Suzanne Keneally

Vice President, Group Head of Communications

+1 973-490-8588