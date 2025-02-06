Seqoon Launches ‘Sai Dubai’: UAE’s First AI Real Estate Assistant, Will Now Empower Developers and Brokerages





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major leap forward for the real estate industry, Seqoon has unveiled Sai (Seqoon AI), Dubai’s first AI-powered real estate assistant. Officially live on the App Store, Google Play, and via the Seqoon website ( www.seqoon.com ), Sai Dubai promises to streamline property search, deliver unmatched market insights, and offer personalized guidance for buyers, sellers, and renters across the UAE. Moreover, the company is working on utilizing its core technology ‘Sai’, to be integrated into the operations of leading real estate developers and brokerages, revolutionizing how properties are bought, sold, and rented in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world.

Sai Dubai: A Smarter Way to Navigate Real Estate

“Sai Dubai isn’t just a tool; it’s your trusted real estate companion,” said Omar ElDessouky, Co-Founder and CEO of Seqoon. “Whether you’re buying, selling, or renting, it simplifies the process by providing the best recommendations, automating property searches, and ensuring every decision you make is well-informed. It’s a game-changer for anyone navigating Dubai’s competitive real estate market.”

Traditional online marketplaces often need users to rigidly filter through endless listings with little context. Sai Dubai flips this dynamic by using AI to help users set their criteria, figure out optimal locations, and narrow down options—all while being capable of performing broader web searches to read articles, reviews, and market analyses. This contextual intelligence means Sai isn’t just about listings; it’s about painting a complete picture of any area, building, or unit before you decide.

With Sai Dubai, users can:

Find Their Perfect Property: Automated property searches tailored to individual preferences.

Sell or Rent Confidently: Receive accurate pricing recommendations to maximize value.

Receive accurate pricing recommendations to maximize value. Access Rich Context & Insights: Leverage Sai’s ability to search the web for articles, reviews, and hidden gems that might influence your decision.

Leverage Sai’s ability to search the web for articles, reviews, and hidden gems that might influence your decision. Stay Ahead in the Market: Get real-time insights, track emerging trends, and view relevant listings in a single glance.

Solving a $100 Billion Problem

Dubai’s real estate market is one of the largest and most competitive in the world, with transactions exceeding AED 528 billion ($144 billion USD) in 2023 alone. However, inefficiencies—from mismatched listings to lengthy negotiations and unclear pricing—continue to plague the industry.

A recent PwC study notes that integrating AI solutions like Sai can boost efficiency by up to 40%, saving millions in operational costs annually and cutting transaction timelines by half. For developers and brokers, this translates into higher conversion rates, elevated customer experiences, and improved profitability.

Partnering with Developers and Brokerages

This consumer-focused launch also serves as a preview of Seqoon’s upcoming Sai platform—a B2B solution enabling real estate businesses to automate sales, customer service, and operations through AI-powered calling and chat.

Recognizing the immense potential of AI in real estate, Seqoon is partnering with leading developers and brokerages. By integrating Sai into their daily operations, real estate professionals can:

Automate Client Interactions: AI-driven chat and call tools to handle common inquiries.

AI-driven chat and call tools to handle common inquiries. Gain Insights & Visibility: All interactions are summarized to provide useful insights.

All interactions are summarized to provide useful insights. Boost Productivity: Automate repetitive tasks so sales teams can focus on high-value customer engagements and relationship building.



Real estate developers and brokers are the backbone of Dubai’s property market – and with Sai, they now have a partner to elevate their work,” said ElDessouky. “We’ve designed Sai to integrate seamlessly with existing tools like CRM systems, learning from your data to handle routine calls, chats, and client inquiries. This isn’t about replacing human expertise – it’s about giving teams more time to focus on strategic priorities and building stronger client relationships

Get Started with ‘Sai Dubai’ Today

App Store & Google Play : Download the Sai Dubai mobile app on iOS or Android to start exploring Dubai’s real estate market like never before.

: Download the on iOS or Android to start exploring Dubai’s real estate market like never before. Web Access: Visit www.seqoon.com for instant access to Sai’s AI-driven property search and insights.

Whether you’re an ambitious developer, a dynamic brokerage, or a prospective buyer/seller, Sai promises to transform every step of your property journey—backed by unmatched intelligence and a seamless user experience.

About Seqoon

Seqoon is a proptech company headquartered in Egypt and UAE, specializing in innovative real estate solutions and co-ownership. By merging advanced technology with market expertise, Seqoon is redefining how people buy, sell, and rent properties.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Renad Adham

renad@seqoon.com

+201092777818

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Renad Adham

Organization / Company: Seqoon

Company website: http://www.seqoon.com

Contact Email Address: renad@seqoon.com



