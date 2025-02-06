Motwani Jadeja Foundation Enables 10 Indian Leaders to Experience Davos for the First Time

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) proudly hosted a delegation of 10 Indian leaders at Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025.

For the first time, these leaders had the unique opportunity to participate in one of the world’s most prestigious platforms for networking and collaboration. Engaging with global stakeholders, they explored critical issues such as artificial intelligence, climate change, and sustainability.

The delegation was part of the Motwani Jadeja Global Leaders Program, an initiative designed to connect India’s top innovators and changemakers with international networks and resources to amplify their impact on a global stage.

The Motwani Jadeja Global Leaders at Davos:

Anirudh Sharma, Co-founder, Digantara

Pawan Kumar, Co-founder, Skyroot

Rahul Bhagchandani, Rajeev Circle Fellow, Motwani Jadeja Foundation, and Advisor, Gujarat Technological University

Raj Shekhar Singh, Managing Partner, Z21 Ventures

Sachindanand Swami, Founder, Invoxel

Saurav Sanyal, Managing Director, Strategica

Siddhartha Ahluwalia, Managing Partner, Neon VC

Suhani Jalota, Founder, Myna Mahila Foundation, and Hoover Fellow, Stanford University

UT Rao, Associate Professor, MICA Ahmedabad

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi joined the delegation as a mentor, providing guidance and support to these emerging leaders during their time in Davos.

The delegation engaged with a wide range of influential figures, including government officials such as heads of state and ministers, prominent business leaders from India and around the globe, as well as global venture funds, technology innovators, and investors.

Davos, home to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, is widely regarded as the pinnacle of global networking opportunities, bringing together leaders from across industries, governments, and civil society. For the Motwani Jadeja Global Leaders, it provided an invaluable platform to learn, forge relationships, and explore opportunities for meaningful collaboration on a global scale.

“The Global Leaders Program is a step forward in MJF’s mission to connect India’s changemakers with global platforms,” said Asha Jadeja, founder of the Motwani Jadeja Foundation. “This first-time participation at Davos has given these leaders an incredible opportunity to engage with influential individuals and ideas shaping our future. This is India’s moment to lead, and we are proud to empower this new generation of bold, connected, and forward-thinking Indians.”

On the occasion, Vivek Oberoi remarked, “The Motwani Jadeja Foundation stands at the forefront of the global entrepreneurial revolution, empowering aspiring Indian youth through technology and exceptional guidance. I am deeply honored to have had the opportunity to mentor these young entrepreneurs at Davos. This journey has been profoundly enriching for both them and me, and I am grateful to Asha Jadeja and her exceptional team for this remarkable experience.”

The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and changemakers through fellowships, investments, and partnerships. Founded by Asha Jadeja, the Foundation honors the legacy of her late husband, Stanford University’s Prof Rajeev Motwani, whose mentorship of the Google co-founders and groundbreaking contributions to technology helped shape the modern tech landscape.

MJF’s transformative initiatives, such as the Motwani Jadeja Impact Fellowship and the Motwani Jadeja India Pavilion at CES, continue to bridge India’s exceptional talent with global platforms, fostering innovation and progress for a brighter future.

Media Contact:

Programs Team, Motwani Jadeja Global Foundation

Website: http://mjf.world

Email: programs@mitli.com

Ph. No.: +919662032867

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the Motwani JadejaFoundation. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/679291ff-1902-4f6d-8bf8-f3f99b09755f