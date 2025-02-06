IBA signs Proteus®ONE system contract with AIG in Hyderabad, India





Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, February 06, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a binding agreement with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) for the supply of a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy system to be located at the new Oncology Centre within AIG Hospitals’ Gachibowli campus in Hyderabad, India. The first payment has been received.

The contract includes the supply of a Proteus®ONE system and a Quality Assurance package from IBA Dosimetry. Proteus®ONE is the market leading compact proton therapy system, upgradable over time to continue to offer the latest technology to IBA users. The system will also include DynamicARC®2 beam delivery capabilities, once this feature has received regulatory clearance.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This new contract demonstrates IBA’s strong position to meet the growing demand for proton therapy technology in India. We are pleased to enable more cancer patients to benefit from this cutting-edge technology in the region.”

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals added: “We are excited to be partnering with IBA to deliver the very best in cancer care. At AIG Hospitals, our unwavering commitment is to place patients at the heart of everything we do. The acquisition of IBA’s Proteus®ONE system represents a transformative step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge, compassionate care.”

This is the first order of a Proteus®ONE system in South Asia. To date, it is only the third proton therapy center planned in the country and the second one in the private sector. AIG expects to start treating patients in early 2028.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between EUR 35 and 45 million.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About AIG

AIG was founded by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and emerged as India’s leading Gastroenterology Hospital. This hospital is recognized amongst the top 20 Centres of Excellence by World Endoscopy Organization for Medical & Surgical Gastroenterology, the only one in India.

AIG Hospitals is a unit of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, started operations in 2018. Spread across 1.4 million sq.ft, AIG Hospitals is a state-of-the-art 825-bed super specialty Hospital, which is amongst one of the largest standalone private hospital in the country today. Accredited by JCI, this hospital employs 400+ consultants across 40 sub-specialties.

The hospital is expanding to add 850 more beds including a dedicated 300 bed Oncology Tower, which will house IBA’s Proteus®ONE system.

The organization has a strong focus on Research & Academics. AIG has published close to 1500 papers in Indian & International Peer reviewed journals. AIG has a state-of-the-art Research setup including Large & Small Animal Vet Lab, NGS, etc.

More information can be found at: www.aighospitals.com

CONTACTS

IBA

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@icrhealthcare.com







1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase.





