6th February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 5th February 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,228 Lowest price per share (pence): 682.00 Highest price per share (pence): 701.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 687.4971

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,248,946 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,248,946 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 687.4971 12,228 682.00 701.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 05 February 2025 08:09:11 123 682.00 XLON 00321187473TRLO1 05 February 2025 08:35:19 251 685.00 XLON 00321205144TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:09:00 251 685.00 XLON 00321226781TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:09:00 164 685.00 XLON 00321226782TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:09:00 75 685.00 XLON 00321226783TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:09:01 241 685.00 XLON 00321226793TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:09:01 112 685.00 XLON 00321226794TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:22:50 121 685.00 XLON 00321235526TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:22:50 8 685.00 XLON 00321235527TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:22:50 113 685.00 XLON 00321235528TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:27:42 122 684.00 XLON 00321238889TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:50:50 129 686.00 XLON 00321249146TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:50:50 128 686.00 XLON 00321249147TRLO1 05 February 2025 09:50:50 129 686.00 XLON 00321249148TRLO1 05 February 2025 10:14:22 178 686.00 XLON 00321252244TRLO1 05 February 2025 10:14:22 63 686.00 XLON 00321252245TRLO1 05 February 2025 10:36:47 601 686.00 XLON 00321253160TRLO1 05 February 2025 11:01:24 129 685.00 XLON 00321254057TRLO1 05 February 2025 11:01:24 128 685.00 XLON 00321254058TRLO1 05 February 2025 11:03:22 250 686.00 XLON 00321254371TRLO1 05 February 2025 11:50:55 761 686.00 XLON 00321256936TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:02:16 128 686.00 XLON 00321257229TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:04:46 128 685.00 XLON 00321257300TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:06:11 120 686.00 XLON 00321257350TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:06:11 122 686.00 XLON 00321257353TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:22:20 127 685.00 XLON 00321257852TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:22:20 127 685.00 XLON 00321257853TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:31:00 121 685.00 XLON 00321258021TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:31:00 121 685.00 XLON 00321258022TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:31:00 120 685.00 XLON 00321258023TRLO1 05 February 2025 12:53:15 369 685.00 XLON 00321258863TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:39:47 59 685.00 XLON 00321260065TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:39:47 63 685.00 XLON 00321260066TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:40:34 124 685.00 XLON 00321260089TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:41:11 123 685.00 XLON 00321260132TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:42:27 122 684.00 XLON 00321260164TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:42:27 121 684.00 XLON 00321260165TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:42:27 121 684.00 XLON 00321260166TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:42:27 122 684.00 XLON 00321260167TRLO1 05 February 2025 13:58:44 118 685.00 XLON 00321260618TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:05:00 11 685.00 XLON 00321260760TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:05:00 107 685.00 XLON 00321260761TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:14:12 42 685.00 XLON 00321261114TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:14:12 67 685.00 XLON 00321261115TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:14:12 9 685.00 XLON 00321261116TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:22:39 1 685.00 XLON 00321261374TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:22:39 118 685.00 XLON 00321261375TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:29:00 122 685.00 XLON 00321261644TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:30:57 118 685.00 XLON 00321262066TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:36:12 119 685.00 XLON 00321262492TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:41:37 118 685.00 XLON 00321262773TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:47:19 118 685.00 XLON 00321263072TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:47:50 118 685.00 XLON 00321263106TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:48:27 120 685.00 XLON 00321263139TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:49:10 119 685.00 XLON 00321263171TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:52:16 472 685.00 XLON 00321263471TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:52:17 124 685.00 XLON 00321263473TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:58:20 364 685.00 XLON 00321263749TRLO1 05 February 2025 14:59:57 380 685.00 XLON 00321263828TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:14:10 253 685.00 XLON 00321264734TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:18:53 244 685.00 XLON 00321265044TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:19:40 238 685.00 XLON 00321265083TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:19:41 127 685.00 XLON 00321265086TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:22:32 358 695.00 XLON 00321265286TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:22:32 122 694.00 XLON 00321265287TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:47:28 364 699.00 XLON 00321266388TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:49:09 122 701.00 XLON 00321266434TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:49:10 125 699.00 XLON 00321266435TRLO1 05 February 2025 15:51:36 128 698.00 XLON 00321266537TRLO1 05 February 2025 16:09:28 225 700.00 XLON 00321267586TRLO1 05 February 2025 16:15:09 123 699.00 XLON 00321267926TRLO1 05 February 2025 16:15:09 122 699.00 XLON 00321267927TRLO1 05 February 2025 16:15:09 122 699.00 XLON 00321267928TRLO1 05 February 2025 16:15:09 123 699.00 XLON 00321267929TRLO1 05 February 2025 16:15:09 252 699.00 XLON 00321267930TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970