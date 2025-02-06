Transaction in Own Shares

6th February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:5th February 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:12,228
Lowest price per share (pence):682.00
Highest price per share (pence):701.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):687.4971

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,248,946 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,248,946 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON687.497112,228682.00701.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
05 February 2025 08:09:11123682.00XLON00321187473TRLO1
05 February 2025 08:35:19251685.00XLON00321205144TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:09:00251685.00XLON00321226781TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:09:00164685.00XLON00321226782TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:09:0075685.00XLON00321226783TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:09:01241685.00XLON00321226793TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:09:01112685.00XLON00321226794TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:22:50121685.00XLON00321235526TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:22:508685.00XLON00321235527TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:22:50113685.00XLON00321235528TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:27:42122684.00XLON00321238889TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:50:50129686.00XLON00321249146TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:50:50128686.00XLON00321249147TRLO1
05 February 2025 09:50:50129686.00XLON00321249148TRLO1
05 February 2025 10:14:22178686.00XLON00321252244TRLO1
05 February 2025 10:14:2263686.00XLON00321252245TRLO1
05 February 2025 10:36:47601686.00XLON00321253160TRLO1
05 February 2025 11:01:24129685.00XLON00321254057TRLO1
05 February 2025 11:01:24128685.00XLON00321254058TRLO1
05 February 2025 11:03:22250686.00XLON00321254371TRLO1
05 February 2025 11:50:55761686.00XLON00321256936TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:02:16128686.00XLON00321257229TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:04:46128685.00XLON00321257300TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:06:11120686.00XLON00321257350TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:06:11122686.00XLON00321257353TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:22:20127685.00XLON00321257852TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:22:20127685.00XLON00321257853TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:31:00121685.00XLON00321258021TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:31:00121685.00XLON00321258022TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:31:00120685.00XLON00321258023TRLO1
05 February 2025 12:53:15369685.00XLON00321258863TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:39:4759685.00XLON00321260065TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:39:4763685.00XLON00321260066TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:40:34124685.00XLON00321260089TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:41:11123685.00XLON00321260132TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:42:27122684.00XLON00321260164TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:42:27121684.00XLON00321260165TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:42:27121684.00XLON00321260166TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:42:27122684.00XLON00321260167TRLO1
05 February 2025 13:58:44118685.00XLON00321260618TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:05:0011685.00XLON00321260760TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:05:00107685.00XLON00321260761TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:14:1242685.00XLON00321261114TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:14:1267685.00XLON00321261115TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:14:129685.00XLON00321261116TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:22:391685.00XLON00321261374TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:22:39118685.00XLON00321261375TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:29:00122685.00XLON00321261644TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:30:57118685.00XLON00321262066TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:36:12119685.00XLON00321262492TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:41:37118685.00XLON00321262773TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:47:19118685.00XLON00321263072TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:47:50118685.00XLON00321263106TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:48:27120685.00XLON00321263139TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:49:10119685.00XLON00321263171TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:52:16472685.00XLON00321263471TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:52:17124685.00XLON00321263473TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:58:20364685.00XLON00321263749TRLO1
05 February 2025 14:59:57380685.00XLON00321263828TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:14:10253685.00XLON00321264734TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:18:53244685.00XLON00321265044TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:19:40238685.00XLON00321265083TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:19:41127685.00XLON00321265086TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:22:32358695.00XLON00321265286TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:22:32122694.00XLON00321265287TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:47:28364699.00XLON00321266388TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:49:09122701.00XLON00321266434TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:49:10125699.00XLON00321266435TRLO1
05 February 2025 15:51:36128698.00XLON00321266537TRLO1
05 February 2025 16:09:28225700.00XLON00321267586TRLO1
05 February 2025 16:15:09123699.00XLON00321267926TRLO1
05 February 2025 16:15:09122699.00XLON00321267927TRLO1
05 February 2025 16:15:09122699.00XLON00321267928TRLO1
05 February 2025 16:15:09123699.00XLON00321267929TRLO1
05 February 2025 16:15:09252699.00XLON00321267930TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970