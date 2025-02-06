OP Financial Group's Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January–31 December 2024: Excellent business performance continued – full-year operating profit EUR 2,486 million

OP Financial Group

Financial Statements Bulletin

Stock Exchange Release 6 February 2025 9.00 am EET

Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January–31 December 2024: Excellent business performance continued – full-year operating profit EUR 2,486 million

• Operating profit increased by 21% to EUR 2,486 million (2,050).

• Income from customer business, or net interest income, insurance service result and net commissions and fees, increased to EUR 3,805 million (3,605). Net interest income grew by 5% to EUR 2,796 million (2,654). Insurance service result increased by 136% to EUR 192 million (81) and net commissions and fees decreased by 6% to EUR 818 million (870).

• Impairment loss on receivables was EUR 96 million (269), or 0.09% (0.26) of the loan and guarantee portfolio.

• Investment income increased by 20% to EUR 465 million (389).

• Total expenses grew by 3% to EUR 2,262 million (2,201). The cost/income ratio improved to 47% (49).

• The loan portfolio was at the previous year's level at EUR 98.9 billion (98.9), while deposits grew by 4% year on year to EUR 77.7 billion (74.5).

• The CET1 ratio was 21.5% (19.2), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 8.1 percentage points. The changes in the EU Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3), which took effect on 1 January 2025, are expected to cause a slight reduction in the capital adequacy of OP Financial Group.

• Retail Banking segment's operating profit rose by 4% to EUR 1,275 million (1,223). Net interest income grew by 3% to EUR 2,112 million (2,041). Impairment loss on receivables decreased by EUR 78 million to EUR 95 million (173). Net commissions and fees decreased by 10% to EUR 619 million (686). The cost/income ratio was 51% (49). The loan portfolio decreased by 0.3% year on year, to EUR 70.7 billion (70.9). Deposits increased by 3% to EUR 62.9 billion (61.2).

• Corporate Banking segment's operating profit grew by 40% to EUR 572 million (408). Net interest income grew by 11% to EUR 657 million (591). Impairment loss on receivables decreased by EUR 96 million to EUR 0 million (96). Net commissions and fees increased by 4% to EUR 199 million (192). The cost/income ratio improved to 38% (41). In the year to December, the loan portfolio grew by 1% to EUR 28.3 billion (28.1). Deposits increased by 12% to EUR 15.4 billion (13.8).

• Insurance segment's operating profit grew by 39% to EUR 578 million (414). The insurance service result increased by EUR 110 million to EUR 192 million (81). Investment income increased by 10% to EUR 382 million (347). The combined ratio reported by non-life insurance improved to 92.3% (93.8).

• Group Functions operating profit was EUR 19 million (-26). Net interest income increased by EUR 15 million to EUR 16 million (1).

• OP Financial Group increased the OP bonuses to be earned by owner-customers for 2024 by 40% compared to the normal level of 2022. Additionally, owner-customers got daily banking services without monthly charges in 2024. Together, these benefits were estimated to add up to more than EUR 404 million in value for owner-customers in 2024. The benefits will be in force until the end of 2025.

• Outlook: OP Financial Group's operating profit for 2025 is expected to be at a good level but lower than that for 2023 and 2024. For more detailed information on the outlook, see "Outlook".

OP Financial Group’s key indicators

€ million Q1–4/2024 Q1–4/2023 Change, % Operating profit, € million 2,486 2,050 21.3 Retail Banking 1,275 1,223 4.3 Corporate Banking 572 408 40.4 Insurance 578 414 39.4 Group Functions 19 -26 – New OP bonuses accrued to owner-customers, € million -314 -275 14.1 Total income** 4,844 4,520 7.2 Total expenses -2,262 -2,201 2.8 Cost/income ratio, %** 46.7 48.7 -2.0* Return on equity (ROE), % 11.6 10.6 0.9* Return on equity, excluding OP bonuses, % 13.0 12.0 1.0* Return on assets (ROA), % 1.24 0.98 0.26* Return on assets, excluding OP bonuses, % 1.39 1.11 0.28*

31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 Change, % CET1 ratio, %* 21.5 19.2 2.3* Loan portfolio, € billion 98.9 98.9 0.0 Deposits, € billion 77.7 74.5 4.3 Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, % 2.64 2.94 -0.30* Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 0.09 0.26 -0.17* Owner-customers (1,000) 2,115 2,094 1.0

Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2023. Unless otherwise specified, figures from 31 December 2023 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.

* Change in ratio, percentage point(s).

** OP bonuses to owner-customers, which were previously shown on a separate line in the income statement, have been divided under the following items based on their accrual: interest income, interest expenses, and commission income from mutual funds. The line 'OP bonuses to owner-customers' is no longer shown in the income statement. Comparative information has been adjusted accordingly. For more detailed information on the change, see Note 1 to the Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2024, Accounting policies and changes in accounting policies and presentation.

Comments by the President and Group Chief Executive Officer:

Uncertainty overshadowed the business environment – Finland’s economy began to recover as the year ended

In 2024, the exceptionally tense geopolitical situation of previous years continued to predominate in Finland’s neighbouring regions. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine approached its third year and the Middle East conflict spilled over into new areas. A tectonic shift is underway in international politics and the global economy, creating uncertainty in the economy and our broader business environment.

Although the world economy grew by 3% last year, Europe’s grew by just over 1%. Finland’s economy contracted for the second year running. However, the economy began to recover gradually as the year ended and OP Financial Group expects Finland’s GDP to grow by a couple of per cent in 2025.

Construction and the related sectors were particularly affected by the sluggish economy. Risks in the real estate sector remained high and the number of bankruptcies increased substantially on the previous year.

Inflation in Finland fell markedly, from 3.6% to 0.7%, on the year before. On the other hand, unemployment rose, reaching 8.9% in December. Market interest rates fell almost continuously from early 2024 and the Euribor rates were clearly lower by the year’s end.

Despite the pickup in late 2024, home sale volumes and demand for home loans fell considerably year on year. Home prices continued their downward trend.

The fall in market rates boosted the stock markets, raising share prices on several stock exchanges. However, Nasdaq Helsinki’s stock indices ended 2024 in slightly negative territory for the year as a whole.

OP Financial Group had an excellent year – strong earnings enable outstanding benefits for owner-customers

OP Financial Group performed extremely well and operating profit increased by 21% year on year, to EUR 2,486 million in 2024.

Our excellent earnings will enable us to continue providing our over 2.1 million owner-customers with considerable benefits in 2025. As in 2024, our owner-customers will get daily banking services without monthly charges and accrue 40% extra OP bonuses compared to the normal level of 2022. This is how we will help to ease the strain on households in these economically challenging times. The total value of higher benefits on OP bonuses and daily services will be around EUR 400 million in 2025, which is a significant overall financial benefit.

Being customer-owned, OP Financial Group will continue to share its financial success through a range of financial and other benefits for its owner-customers.

Income from OP Financial Group’s customer business grew to a record level of more than EUR 3.8 billion. The improvement in the insurance service result was particularly strong, being 136% higher than a year earlier. Growth in net interest income slowed to 5% and net commissions and fees decreased by 6% year on year, chiefly due to the benefit (provided for owner-customers) of zero monthly charges for daily banking services. Income from investment activities grew considerably from 2023’s level and OP Financial Group’s total income reached over EUR 4.8 billion – 7% higher than a year earlier.

OP Financial Group’s costs grew by 3% year on year, due to rising personnel costs and higher investments in ICT development. Compared to the previous year, its cost/income ratio improved by two percentage points to 47%, an excellent level even in international terms.

All three business segments performed extremely well

All three business segments performed extremely well. The Retail Banking segment's operating profit rose by 4% year on year, to EUR 1,275 million. Insurance recorded an operating profit of EUR 578 million, growing by 39% compared to a year ago. Corporate Banking's operating profit was EUR 572 million, up by 40% over the previous year.

Strong capital adequacy and excellent liquidity provide security and stability in an uncertain business environment

OP Financial Group’s CET1 ratio improved again, to 21.5%, exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement by 8.1 percentage points. OP Financial Group is one of the most financially solid large banks in Europe. Excellent profitability, strong capital adequacy and liquidity are critical factors for banks and insurance companies, building trust among customers, partners and other stakeholders. In OP Financial Group, these factors are at an excellent level, providing the Group with an even stronger basis than before for meeting future challenges.

Deposits grew substantially and the loan portfolio stopped shrinking – customers’ loan repayment capacity remained good

OP Financial Group’s deposit portfolio grew by more than 4% from 2023. Household, corporate and institutional deposits were on an upward trend at the end of the year. OP Financial Group’s market share of deposits rose to over 40%.

By late 2024, OP Financial Group’s loan portfolio had reached the same level as at the end of 2023. After a long decline, the loan portfolio began to grow again in the early autumn. OP Financial Group maintained its strong market position in the home loan and corporate loan markets. Our market share of home loans was 39%. For corporate loans, we had a market share of 38%.

OP Financial Group’s home loan customers made home loan repayments punctually and meticulously in 2024. The situation was eased by the fall in market rates. The number of loan modification applications was lower than in recent years. The number of corporate loans under special monitoring declined in comparison to last year. Non-performing exposures decreased from 2.9% to 2.6%. Impairment loss on receivables decreased markedly year on year.

Wealth management continued to grow rapidly throughout the year

We aim to coach our customers in making better financial choices. Wealth management is one of our growth focus areas – we intend to make a clear growth leap in this business in the coming years.

The number of OP Financial Group unitholders rose to over 1.4 million. Moreover, the number of new systematic investment agreements increased by a third. Mutual fund investors were particularly attracted by international and sustainability-themed investment opportunities. Sustainability is a priority for younger investors in particular. At EUR 111 billion in value at the year’s end, customers’ investment assets managed by OP Financial Group grew by 8%.

OP-mobile was used more than 700 million times – use of artificial intelligence is growing fast

OP Financial Group’s use of digital services grew substantially again. Personal and corporate customers increasingly use digital channels for banking and insurance. Last year, customers logged in to OP-mobile around 708 million times – an average of 59 million times per month. OP-mobile already has more than 1.7 million active users.

We moved, with increasing speed, into using artificial intelligence to ease our customers’ daily lives and help our employees in their work.

In June, we launched OP Aina, a personal assistant on OP-mobile. OP Aina helps our customers with a range of banking and insurance matters on a 24/7 basis. It is the first financial service in Finland to use artificial intelligence and alerts. Our customers have eagerly adopted the service, which already had around 6.25 million service interactions by the end of 2024. We use it to provide customers with even more personalised and readily available services than before.

Cybersecurity and well-functioning digital services are at the core of our operations

OP Financial Group’s digital services functioned extremely well all year, despite the rapidly growing number of denial of service attacks.

We continued our significant investments in cybersecurity to ensure that our customers’ money and data remain secure under all circumstances. Our customers were subjected to a high number of phishing and scam attempts throughout the year, and we have taken active measures to protect them even more effectively from such threats.

OP Financial Group fulfils its corporate responsibilities as one of Finland’s largest corporate taxpayers

OP Financial Group is of major direct and indirect importance to Finland’s economic development. In accordance with our mission, we aim to create sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing for our owner-customers and operating region.

Being one of Finland’s largest payers of corporate tax, we contributed almost EUR 400 million for 2023 – over 5% of all corporate tax paid in the period.

We want to point the way towards futures filled with hope for people living in Finland. The success of Finland and all those who live here is our number one priority now and in the future.

In good shape going into 2025

OP Financial Group is in great shape to support its customers as the Finnish economy slowly recovers. We provide competitive banking and insurance services for a range of needs.

My warm thanks to all our customers for the trust you have shown in OP Financial Group in 2024. We want to continue being worthy of your trust in the year that has just begun. I would also like to thank our employees and governing bodies for the excellent work they did last year.

Timo Ritakallio

President and Group CEO

January–December

OP Financial Group's operating profit was EUR 2,486 million (2,050), up by 21.3% or EUR 436 million year on year. Income from customer business (net interest income, net commissions and fees and the insurance service result) increased by a total of 5.6% to EUR 3,805 million (3,605). The cost/income ratio improved to 46.7% (48.7). New OP bonuses accrued to owner-customers, which are included in earnings, increased by 14.0% to EUR 307 million.

Net interest income grew by 5.3% to EUR 2,796 million. Net interest income reported by the Retail Banking segment increased by 3.5% to EUR 2,112 million and that by the Corporate Banking segment increased by 11.3% to EUR 657 million. OP Financial Group's loan portfolio was at the previous year's level at EUR 98.9 billion, while deposits grew by 4.3% year on year, to EUR 77.7 billion. Household deposits increased by 2.8% year on year, to EUR 47.8 billion. New loans drawn down by customers during the reporting period totalled EUR 22.2 billion (22.0).

Impairment loss on loans and receivables, which reduces earnings, totalled EUR 96 million (269). A year ago, expected credit losses concerning the real estate and construction sector increased the impairment loss on receivables. Final credit losses totalled EUR 200 million (77). In 2024, OP Financial Group enhanced the recognition process for final credit losses. After a loan has been transferred for legal collection, the loan principal is written down to the value of collateral. During the fourth quarter, a total of EUR 125 million of such credit losses were recognised. Correspondingly, stage 3 expected credit losses reversed totalled EUR 93 million. At the end of the reporting period, loss allowance was EUR 824 million (929), of which management overlay accounted for EUR 77 million (109). Non-performing exposures accounted for 2.6% (2.9) of total exposures. Impairment loss on loans and receivables accounted for 0.1% (0.3) of the loan and guarantee portfolio.

Net commissions and fees decreased by 6.0% to EUR 818 million. Owner-customers have received daily banking services without monthly charges since October 2023. This contributed to the decrease in payment transfer net commissions and fees. Net commissions and fees for payment transfer services decreased by EUR 56 million to

EUR 291 million, and those for residential brokerage by EUR 6 million to EUR 63 million.

Insurance service result increased by EUR 110 million to EUR 192 million. Insurance service result includes EUR 529 million (485) in operating expenses. Non-life insurance net insurance revenue, including the reinsurer's share, grew by 6.1% to EUR 1,760 million. Net claims incurred after the reinsurer's share grew by 4.4% to EUR 1,116 million. The combined ratio reported by non-life insurance improved to 92.3% (93.8).

Investment income (net investment income, net insurance finance expenses and income from financial assets held for trading) increased by a total of 19.5% to EUR 465 million. Investment income grew as a result of the increase in the value of equity investments in particular. Net investment income together with net finance income describe investment profitability in the insurance business. The combined return on investments at fair value of OP Financial Group's insurance companies was 7.6% (3.4).

Net income from financial assets recognised at fair value through profit or loss, or notes and bonds, shares and derivatives, totalled EUR 1,975 million (1,706). Net income from investment contract liabilities totalled EUR 851 million (642). Net insurance finance expenses totalled EUR 727 million (722).

In banking, net income from financial assets held for trading decreased by 19.1% to EUR 44 million due to the decrease in interest income from notes and bonds.

Other operating income increased to EUR 44 million (40).

Total expenses grew by 2.3% to EUR 2,262 million. Personnel costs rose by 12.1% to EUR 1,081 million. The increase was affected by headcount growth and pay increases. OP Financial Group's personnel increased by approximately 1,000 year on year. The number of employees increased in areas such as sales, customer service, service development, risk management and compliance. Depreciation/amortisation and impairment loss on PPE and intangible assets decreased by 35.5% to EUR 146 million.

A year ago, impairment loss recognised mainly for information systems and property in own use totalled EUR 60 million. Other operating expenses increased by 2.4% to EUR 1,036 million. ICT costs totalled EUR 514 million (460). Development costs were EUR 349 million (294) and capitalised development expenditure EUR 58 million (62). Charges of financial authorities fell by EUR 61 million to EUR 16 million. The EU's Single Resolution Board (SRB) did not collect stability contributions from banks for 2024. In 2023, OP Financial Group paid a total of EUR 62 million in stability contributions.

At EUR 307 million (269), OP bonuses for owner-customers are included in earnings and are divided under the following items based on their accrual: EUR 160 million (150) under interest income, EUR 82 million (67) under interest expenses, EUR 48 million (38) under commission income from mutual funds, and EUR 17 million (15) under the insurance service result.

Income tax amounted to EUR 499 million (408). OP Financial Group paid EUR 397 million in corporate tax for 2023. The effective tax rate for the reporting period was 20.1% (19.9). Comprehensive income after tax totalled EUR 2,067 million (1,719).

OP Financial Group's equity amounted to EUR 18.1 billion (16.3). Equity included EUR 3.3 billion (3.3) in Profit Shares, terminated Profit Shares accounting for EUR 0.4 billion (0.4).

OP Financial Group's funding position and liquidity are strong. The Group's LCR was 193% (199), and its NSFR was 129% (130).

Outlook

Finland's economy contracted in 2024. However, the economy began to recover as the year progressed and preliminary figures suggest that GDP grew in the second half compared to the same period in 2023. Slower inflation and lower interest rates provide a basis for the recovery to continue. Risks associated with the economic outlook are still higher than usual. The escalation of geopolitical crises or a rise in trade barriers may affect capital markets and the economic environment.

OP Financial Group's operating profit for 2025 is expected to be at a good level but lower than that for 2023 and 2024.

The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Financial Group's earnings performance are associated with developments in the business environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment and developments in impairment loss on receivables. All forward-looking statements in this Financial Statements Bulletin expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view on developments in the economy, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank will publish their own financial statements bulletins.

Helsinki, 6 February 2025

OP Cooperative

Board of Directors

www.op.fi

OP Financial Group is Finland's largest financial services group, with more than two million owner-customers and over 14,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for personal and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region. Together with our owner-customers, we have been building Finnish society and a sustainable future for 120 years now.