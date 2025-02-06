Company announcement no 4-2025

Søborg, February 6, 2025

Konsolidator’s Annual Report 2024 - From Growth to Resilient Growth

Konsolidator’s Q4 2024 result showed a quarterly net ARR increase of DKK 1.3m, the highest in 3 years. In the entire 2024, the ARR growth was 10% - totaling an ARR of DKK 21.3m on December 31, 2024, which was in line with expectations. For the entire year, ARR was negatively impacted by churn but positively impacted by solid sales performances in Q3 and Q4 of 2024. In 2025, Konsolidator expects to deliver an ARR of DKK 23-24m.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2024 amounted to DKK 21.3m, just within the expectations of an ARR between DKK 21-23m. Revenue amounted to DKK 20.3m in 2024, an increase of 6% and below the expectations of DKK 21-23m.

In April 2024, Konsolidator established a subsidiary in Madrid, Spain, which impacted the EBIT loss and cash flow as expected. The EBIT loss for 2024 was DKK 12.1m, compared to 10.7m in 2023.

On December 31, 2024, the equity was negative by DKK 2.4m compared to a positive equity of DKK 1.3m on December 31, 2023. In 2024, Konsolidator received DKK 10.1m through a capital increase. At the beginning of 2025, Konsolidator received an additional DKK 2.2m in net proceeds and secured a binding commitment of DKK 1.8m to be paid during 2025.

At the end of 2024, Konsolidator announced its focused strategy for 2025-2027, “Resilient Growth” (Company Announcement no 21, 2024). Besides stabilizing and improving the EBITDA margin, the strategy focuses on one key metric: ARR Growth, with a target ARR of DKK 27-30m by 2027.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments: "2024 strengthened our foundation and unlocked new growth opportunities. Both the Board and management have strong confidence in our future, as we transition from being solely a consolidation system to a broader product offering. With data warehousing, budgeting & planning, and ESG capabilities, we are equipping finance teams with everything they need to deliver reliable data – making CFOs better.

2024 Financial Highlights

ARR amounted to DKK 21.3m compared to DKK 19.4m in 2023, corresponding to an increase of 10%. The ARR was within expectations of DKK 21-23m.

Revenue amounted to DKK 20.3m in 2024, an increase of 6% and below the expectations of DKK 21-23m.

EBIT amounted to a loss of DKK 12.1m compared to an EBIT loss of DKK 10.7m in 2023. The EBIT loss was below expectations of a loss of DKK 10-12m.

EBIT before share-based payments was a loss of DKK 11.0m compared to a loss of DKK 8.9m in 2023.

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to DKK 0.4m at the end of 2024 compared to DKK 1.8m at the end of 2023.

The total equity amounted to a negative equity of DKK 2.4m on December 31, 2024, compared to a positive equity of DKK 1.3m a year before.

ARR expectations

During 2024, Konsolidator announced its Resilient Growth strategy, which will focus and guide solely on ARR. In 2025, Konsolidator expects to deliver an ARR of DKK 23-24m.

Annual Report 2024

Konsolidator’s Annual Report 2024 is included in this announcement and can be found on Konsolidator’s investor website.

Investor webinar

On 6 February 2025 at 12.30 (CET), an investor webinar will be held. Sign up using this link.

Contacts

Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com





Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

