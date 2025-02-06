Actimed Therapeutics Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio

Two new composition of matter patents granted in the US and Europe

Patents provide protection relating to lead compound S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1), significantly strengthening company’s intellectual property portfolio

London, UK – 6 February 2025. Actimed Therapeutics, a UK based clinical stage speciality pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, announces today that it has received new patent grants from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the European Patent Office (EPO).

Both patents provide protection relating to ACM-001.1 (S-pindolol benzoate), an anti-catabolic and pro-anabolic transforming agent (ACTA) with a multifunctional effect on key pharmacological targets relevant for cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders.

European Patent EP 4132909 B covers a pharmaceutically acceptable salt of: (i) S-pindolol; and (ii) benzoic acid.

US Patent US 12,109,192 B covers the two preferred crystalline forms of S-pindolol benzoate.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: “I am delighted to confirm the grant of these two key patents relating to ACM001.1, which provide robust intellectual property supporting our lead asset. This is crucial as we focus on advancing ACM001.1 into late-stage clinical development for cancer cachexia. The impact of cancer cachexia on patients and the urgent need for new treatments has become increasingly apparent, and we continue to press ahead with our plans to bring our potential new therapy to the many cancer patients suffering from this devastating condition.”

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage speciality pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that is associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and with significant morbidity and mortality. A significant number of cancer patients suffer from cachexia1 and it is estimated that cachexia is responsible for up to 20% of all cancer deaths2. A recent meta-analysis demonstrated that cachexia was associated with an 82% higher relative risk of mortality in patients with NSCLC versus no cachexia3.

Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies of its lead product ACM-001.1. (S-pindolol benzoate) which is an anti-catabolic and pro-anabolic transforming agent (ACTA) targeting multiple pathways that drive cancer cachexia. Previous studies with S-pindolol have generated promising Phase 2a proof of concept data in cachexia patients and Actimed has conducted a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study of S-pindolol benzoate to characterise this new form. ACM001.1 has achieved Investigational New Drug (IND) status from FDA.

Actimed also owns the global rights to its second asset, S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed by the Company for the muscle wasting seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where loss of body mass and muscle wasting may impact survival⁴. Actimed was granted US Orphan Drug Designation to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS in 2024. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.





