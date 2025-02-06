Global Dental Floss Market Poised for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 1,703.6 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 8.0% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental floss market is on track for impressive growth, with an estimated value of USD 789.1 million in 2025. The market is forecasted to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% between 2025 and 2035, reflecting a continued rise in demand for oral hygiene products worldwide. By 2035, the market is anticipated to reach an estimated USD 1,703.6 million, driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding dental health and the rising adoption of preventive care routines.

As dental care becomes an integral part of daily health regimens, the demand for dental floss products is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The market is fueled by factors such as the growing focus on oral health, advancements in product innovations, and the expanding availability of dental floss in various forms and flavors to meet diverse consumer preferences.

Increasing Awareness About Oral Health

The global rise in awareness surrounding the importance of oral hygiene is one of the biggest factors driving the demand for dental floss. As more consumers embrace a holistic approach to health and wellness, oral care is gaining greater attention. This has led to an increase in the consumption of dental floss, with more individuals recognizing its role in preventing gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath.

Campaigns by dental health organizations and awareness programs about the dangers of poor oral hygiene are expected to continue, driving more people to adopt regular flossing as part of their daily routine.

Which are Some Prominent Drivers of Dental Floss Market?

An increase in spending on dental and oral products to avoid dental surgeries will drive the growth of the dental floss market. Increasing interest in preventive health care across the world will increase the demand for dental care products such as dental floss.

Growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure favours the growth of the dental floss market. The increasing demand for dental care products to prevent dental diseases such as periodontal disease, dental plaque, and oral infection is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of new treatment and care options impels the growth of the dental floss market. Availability of new preventive dental care products is another major factor expected to propel the growth of the dental floss market.

Increasing dentist recommendations to include flossing in daily routine propel the growth of the dental floss market over the forecast period. Moreover, dental care regulatory organizations such as the European Federation of Periodontology, American Dental Association, and the National Health Service recommended the use of dental floss in health policies.

Furthermore, high awareness regarding dental care and the availability of flavored dental floss drives the growth of the dental floss market in near future. Increasing sales of dental floss by e-commerce channels is another major trend in the dental floss market.

What are the Challenges Faced by the Dental Floss Market?

Dental floss is neither sustainable nor environmentally friendly. Thus, the use of dental floss is adding to the waste of the planet. As dental flosses can be used only once, they are creating a huge problem in getting recycled. The material used for dental floss is not easily recyclable. All these factors are hindering the overall growth of the dental floss market in the longer run.

Innovations and Product Diversification

Innovation within the dental floss market is another significant factor that will drive its growth. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing new, improved, and more sustainable versions of dental floss to cater to evolving consumer needs.

Eco-friendly Products: With sustainability becoming a key focus across industries, eco-friendly dental floss options are on the rise. Biodegradable floss, made from natural materials such as silk or bamboo, is gaining popularity among environmentally-conscious consumers.

With sustainability becoming a key focus across industries, eco-friendly dental floss options are on the rise. Biodegradable floss, made from natural materials such as silk or bamboo, is gaining popularity among environmentally-conscious consumers. Flavored and Medical-grade Floss: Flavored dental flosses are also becoming more popular, offering consumers an enhanced brushing experience. Additionally, medical-grade floss designed to be gentler on sensitive gums is emerging as a growing segment within the market.

Flavored dental flosses are also becoming more popular, offering consumers an enhanced brushing experience. Additionally, medical-grade floss designed to be gentler on sensitive gums is emerging as a growing segment within the market. Flossing Tools & Devices: In addition to traditional dental floss, the market is seeing the rise of flossing tools, such as floss picks, water flossers, and advanced flossing devices. These innovations provide convenience and ease, encouraging more consumers to floss regularly.



“The dental floss market is experiencing strong growth in emerging economies, where there is an increasing adoption of Western oral hygiene habits. Countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are becoming significant markets for dental floss products. As disposable incomes rise and the middle class expands in these regions, consumers are more willing to invest in oral care products, including dental floss.” says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The global dental floss market is expected to reach USD 789.1 million by 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2025 to 2035, driving the market value to USD 1,703.6 million by 2035.

Regional insights highlight varying growth rates: The United States is expected to experience a 1.3% value CAGR from 2025 to 2035. Canada is projected to grow at a 2.4% value CAGR during the same period. Germany's market is estimated to grow at a 1.4% value CAGR. France is expected to witness a 2.1% value CAGR. Italy will likely see a 2.6% value CAGR. The United Kingdom is projected to grow at a 1.7% value CAGR. Spain is expected to have a robust 2.8% value CAGR. China is set for substantial growth, with a 5.3% value CAGR.

Product segment analysis indicates that waxed dental floss will lead the market, holding a 52.3% value share in 2025.

By end-user, the home care setting dominates, accounting for 78.4% of the dental floss market in 2025.

Challenges Facing the Dental Floss Industry

Despite the optimistic outlook, there are challenges that could impact the growth of the dental floss market.

Price Sensitivity: In many regions, particularly in developing countries, price sensitivity remains a challenge. Consumers in these areas may opt for cheaper alternatives or skip flossing altogether due to affordability concerns.

In many regions, particularly in developing countries, price sensitivity remains a challenge. Consumers in these areas may opt for cheaper alternatives or skip flossing altogether due to affordability concerns. Consumer Preferences: While many people are becoming more conscious of their oral health, some still neglect flossing due to time constraints, perceived difficulty, or discomfort. Overcoming these barriers through education and innovative product offerings will be essential for the industry's growth.

Future Prospects and Opportunities

Looking ahead, the dental floss market is expected to experience continued growth, with several opportunities for expansion.

Sustainability and Green Products: As sustainability becomes a core value for more consumers, the demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable floss products is likely to increase. Companies that prioritize sustainable manufacturing processes and packaging will have a competitive edge.

As sustainability becomes a core value for more consumers, the demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable floss products is likely to increase. Companies that prioritize sustainable manufacturing processes and packaging will have a competitive edge. Smart Dental Floss: With the rise of connected technology, there could be a future market for "smart" dental floss products. These would sync with mobile apps, providing feedback on flossing techniques and reminding users to floss regularly.

With the rise of connected technology, there could be a future market for "smart" dental floss products. These would sync with mobile apps, providing feedback on flossing techniques and reminding users to floss regularly. Corporate Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies that partner with dental professionals, clinics, and even insurance companies to promote the benefits of flossing could see long-term success. This could also lead to new product offerings designed to be more accessible or tailored to specific needs.



The global dental floss market is set for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by increased awareness of oral hygiene, innovative product development, and the rising influence of e-commerce. While challenges such as price sensitivity and consumer education remain, the overall prospects for the dental floss industry look positive. By focusing on sustainability, convenience, and emerging markets, manufacturers can unlock new opportunities and continue to thrive in the evolving landscape of dental care.

Competitive Landscape of the Dental Floss Market

Companies in the dental floss market are adopting various strategic initiatives to stay competitive. Many are expanding their product offerings to include eco-friendly and biodegradable options, responding to the growing consumer preference for sustainable oral care solutions. In addition, businesses are expanding their distribution channels to reach a broader customer base.

Recent Industry Developments in the Dental Floss Market

In March 2023, Cocofloss announced its expansion, now available at over 2,100 CVS stores across the United States and on CVS.com.

In March 2023, Burst Oral Care launched BURSTkids Flossables, a dental floss product specifically designed for children aged 3 and up.

Key Players of the Dental Floss Industry

Procter & Gamble Company

Colgate-Palmolive

Johnson & Johnson

Sunstar Suisse SA

Prestige Consumer (DenTek Oral Care Inc.)

DR. Fresh Inc.

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd



Dental Floss Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is segmented into waxed dental floss, unwaxed dental floss, and other dental floss product types

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is bifurcated into hospitals, dental clinics, and home care settings

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

