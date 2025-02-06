IKEA Tech Ecosystem Company Profile - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Inter IKEA Holding B.V. 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Inter IKEA Holding B.V. (Inter IKEA Holding) is the holding company of the Inter IKEA Group (IKEA Group). Inter IKEA Holding is the group of companies which connects suppliers and product range development partners with IKEA franchisees and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. IKEA Group has three core businesses - Franchise, Range, and Supply. The Franchise business comprises Inter IKEA Systems B.V. and its subsidiary companies. Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is the global IKEA franchisor. It also owns IKEA Concept and brand.

The Range business comprises IKEA of Sweden AB and its subsidiary companies. IKEA of Sweden AB designs and develops the IKEA product portfolio, which includes home furnishings and food. The Supply business comprises IKEA Industry AB, IKEA Supply AG, and their related businesses. IKEA Supply sources, supplies, sells and distributes IKEA products to IKEA franchisees. IKEA Industry AB, which is integrated with the Supply business, manufactures IKEA branded products. The IKEA home furnishings product portfolio comprises bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, outdoor, workspace, dining, and hallway furniture, among others. IKEA also retails food products and operates restaurants within its stores.



The report provides information and insights into IKEA's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

