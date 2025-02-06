Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Coverage of 115 existing Data Centers and 28 Upcoming Data Centers Across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Nordic data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 115 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 28 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Finland and Norway account for more than 60% of both upcoming data centers in terms of area and rack capacity. Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe
- Green Mountain & atNorth are two of the largest data center operators in the Nordic region.
- Due to favorable climatic conditions, the Nordic region accounts for a growing share of Europe's total rack capacity, driven by hyperscale data centers
- Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (115 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (28 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Nordic Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Adeo Data center
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Binero Group
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- Conapto
- Creanova Datacenter
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Datalahti
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- EcoDataCenter
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Ember
- Equinix
- Ficolo
- Garbe Industrial Real Estate
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- Green Mountain
- GTT Communications
- Herman IT
- Hetzner Online
- Hyperco
- ITsjefen
- JN Data
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Mediam
- Multigrid
- NNIT
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Penta Infra
- Prime Data Centers
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telia Group
- TerraHost
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
- Verne
- Verne Global
- WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor).
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmwqum
