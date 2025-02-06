Trends Shaping the Gas Station Equipment Market, 2025-2030: Modernization of Fuel Dispensing Systems Driving Equipment Upgrades

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Station Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gas Station Equipment was valued at US$149.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$204.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2024-2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the gas station equipment market is driven by several key factors, including advancements in technology, the increasing demand for alternative fuels, and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). First, technological innovations, such as smart sensors, automated tank gauging (ATG) systems, and predictive maintenance tools, are making gas stations more efficient and reliable. These technologies help operators reduce fuel loss, manage inventory more effectively, and prevent costly downtime due to equipment failure. The integration of digital payment systems and mobile app functionality is also enhancing the customer experience, making refueling faster and more convenient. As consumers demand more seamless and secure payment options, gas stations are upgrading their equipment to accommodate these preferences.



Second, the global push for cleaner energy is driving the adoption of alternative fuels such as hydrogen, compressed natural gas (CNG), and biofuels, which require specialized gas station equipment. Hydrogen dispensers, for example, require advanced pressure regulation systems, while CNG stations need high-capacity compressors and storage tanks. As governments worldwide push for greener transportation solutions, the need for stations capable of supporting these alternative fuels is growing, fueling demand for specialized equipment.



Third, the rapid rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is transforming the traditional gas station model. Many gas stations are now installing EV charging stations, creating a hybrid infrastructure that caters to both gasoline-powered and electric vehicles. As EV adoption continues to rise, especially in urban areas, the installation of high-speed EV chargers is becoming a critical investment for gas station operators, further boosting the demand for EV-compatible equipment. Additionally, renewable energy integration, such as solar-powered charging stations, is creating new opportunities for gas stations to diversify their energy offerings and reduce operational costs.



Finally, the increasing focus on environmental regulations and sustainability is prompting gas stations to upgrade their equipment. Leak detection systems, vapor recovery units, and eco-friendly fuel dispensers are being installed to meet stricter environmental standards and reduce emissions. These investments not only help stations comply with regulations but also improve their public image as eco-conscious businesses. As sustainability becomes a key driver in consumer and corporate decision-making, the demand for environmentally friendly gas station equipment will continue to grow, driving market expansion.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Gas Station Equipment market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Gas Station Equipment.



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Regional Analysis



Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $38.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.4% CAGR to reach $47 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd., Bennett Pump Company, Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding Co., Ltd., Dem. G. Spyrides S.A., Dover Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Gas Station Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 11 major companies featured in this Gas Station Equipment market report include:

Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd.

Bennett Pump Company

Chengdu Huaqi Houpu Holding Co. Ltd.

Dem. G. Spyrides SA

Dover Corporation

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Wayne Fueling Systems LLC

Zhejiang Datian Machine Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $149.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $204.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Gas Station Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modernization of Fuel Dispensing Systems Drives Equipment Upgrades

Impact of Electric Vehicle (EV) Growth on Traditional Gas Station Formats

Increasing Installation of CNG and LNG Pumps at Gas Stations

Advances in Payment and Security Technologies Enhance Consumer Convenience

Trends in Self-service Technologies and Automated Fueling Systems

Expansion of Gas Stations in Emerging Markets Drives Equipment Demand

Consumer Demand for Enhanced Service and Retail Experiences at Gas Stations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx0mgu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment