Business Opportunities in the Garden Tools Industry, 2024-2030, Featuring Analysis of American Honda Motor Co, Andreas Stihl, Deere & Co, Home Depot, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker & More

The global market for Garden Tools was valued at US$102.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$136.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the garden tools market is driven by several factors, including technological innovation, changing consumer preferences, and increased interest in home gardening. First, technological advancements such as electric-powered and smart gardening tools have made gardening more accessible and less labor-intensive. These innovations appeal not only to seasoned gardeners but also to beginners who may be deterred by the physical demands of traditional tools.

Second, the rise in urban gardening - whether on rooftops, balconies, or small urban plots - has increased demand for compact, multi-functional tools that suit confined spaces. This trend reflects a broader shift toward self-sufficiency, as people become more interested in growing their own food and plants. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role, as lockdowns prompted many to invest in home improvement, including gardening, as a source of recreation and relaxation.

Additionally, eco-conscious consumers are driving the demand for sustainable gardening products, including tools made from renewable or recycled materials. Lastly, the increasing popularity of landscaping and gardening as a therapeutic activity is contributing to market growth, particularly among millennials and retirees looking for stress relief and mental health benefits through close interaction with nature.

These factors, combined with growing environmental awareness and the development of easy-to-use tools, are propelling the garden tools market forward at a steady pace.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pruning Tools segment, which is expected to reach US$50.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Striking Tools segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $26.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $30.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

