Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 February 2025 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLiselotte Sofie Hyveled 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.001,407 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


1,407 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0098,702 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


98,702 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 618.10 DKK32 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


32 shares
19,779 DKK		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionAQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE NON DISPLAY ORDER BOOK (NDOB) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 619.48 DKK1,104 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


1,104 shares
683,905 DKK		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionAQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 617.56 DKK978 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


978 shares
603,976 DKK		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionCBOE EUROPE - DXE PERIODIC (NL) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 621.01 DKK42 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


42 shares
26,083 DKK		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionCBOE EUROPE - DXE DARK ORDER BOOK (NL) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 618.17 DKK8,331 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


8,331 shares
5,149,984 DKK		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionCBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL) 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 618.14 DKK1,577 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


1,577 shares
974,805 DKK		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionTURQUOISE EUROPE 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLars Fruergaard Jørgensen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 618.88 DKK22,936 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


22,936 shares
14,194,575 DKK		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0036,956 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


36,956 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 614.551,852 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


1,852 shares
DKK 1,138,154		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0027,765 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


27,765 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 614.558,990 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


8,990 shares
DKK 5,524,840		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 617.0012,000 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


12,000 shares
DKK 7,404,000		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-06 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKarsten Munk Knudsen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0030,728 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


30,728 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMartin Holst Lange 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0030,728 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


30,728 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTania Sabroe 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0010,561 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


10,561 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMarcus Schindler 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0030,728 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


30,728 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonCamilla Sylvest 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0030,728 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


30,728 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonCamilla Sylvest 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 615.0015,364 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


15.364 shares
DKK 9,448,860		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonHenrik Ehlers Wulff 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0032,448 shares  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


32,448 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2025-02-05 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 

Contacts for further information

Media:

Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com

Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

