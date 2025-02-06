Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 February 2025 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Liselotte Sofie Hyveled
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|1,407 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,407 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|98,702 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
98,702 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|618.10 DKK
|32 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
32 shares
19,779 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE NON DISPLAY ORDER BOOK (NDOB)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|619.48 DKK
|1,104 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,104 shares
683,905 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|617.56 DKK
|978 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
978 shares
603,976 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|CBOE EUROPE - DXE PERIODIC (NL)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|621.01 DKK
|42 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
42 shares
26,083 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|CBOE EUROPE - DXE DARK ORDER BOOK (NL)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|618.17 DKK
|8,331 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
8,331 shares
5,149,984 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|618.14 DKK
|1,577 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,577 shares
974,805 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|TURQUOISE EUROPE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|618.88 DKK
|22,936 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
22,936 shares
14,194,575 DKK
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|36,956 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
36,956 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 614.55
|1,852 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,852 shares
DKK 1,138,154
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|27,765 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
27,765 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 614.55
|8,990 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
8,990 shares
DKK 5,524,840
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 617.00
|12,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
12,000 shares
DKK 7,404,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-06
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Karsten Munk Knudsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|30,728 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
30,728 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Holst Lange
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|30,728 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
30,728 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Tania Sabroe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|10,561 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
10,561 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Marcus Schindler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|30,728 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
30,728 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Camilla Sylvest
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|30,728 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
30,728 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Camilla Sylvest
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 615.00
|15,364 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
15.364 shares
DKK 9,448,860
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Henrik Ehlers Wulff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|32,448 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
32,448 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-02-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
Max Ung
|+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com
Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com
Company Announcement No 8 / 2025
Attachment