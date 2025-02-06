QualityStar Receives 2024 Global Recognition Award for Outstanding Merit in Health & Wellness Supplements





Photo Courtesy of QualityStar

NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QualityStar , a leading innovator of multi-benefit health supplements, has received a 2024 Global Recognition Award for its transformative contributions to health and nutrition science. The accolade recognizes the company’s groundbreaking work in advancing bioavailability, nutrient synergy, and scientific research, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The award highlights QualityStar’s commitment to bridging the gap between traditional nutrition science and innovative approaches that prioritize health outcomes. By integrating advanced research methodologies and collaborating with global institutions, QualityStar has elevated industry standards and expanded access to effective nutritional solutions.

“This award is a testament to our dedication to advancing health through rigorous science and innovation,” said QualityStar’s CEO. “Our mission is to empower individuals with evidence-based tools that support optimal wellness while upholding the highest ethical and environmental standards.”

Pioneering Advances in Health and Nutrition

QualityStar’s patented technologies have transformed how nutrients are combined and absorbed, leveraging state-of-the-art research to maximize health benefits. These innovations reflect the company’s strategic partnerships with leading global institutions, driving progress in the broader health and nutrition sector.

The company operates in FDA-compliant, GMP-certified facilities in the United States, ensuring adherence to strict quality and safety protocols. Additionally, its commitment to sustainable practices has positioned QualityStar as a leader in ethical production and environmental stewardship.

“Our success stems from a relentless focus on quality, innovation, and a deep understanding of the needs of consumers worldwide,” the CEO added.

A Global Vision for Health and Wellness

Recognized by healthcare professionals across multiple continents, QualityStar continues to champion excellence in health-focused research and development. Its work has enhanced the accessibility of nutrition science, fostering global conversations about the importance of bioavailability, nutrient synergy, and sustainable practices in health innovation.

About QualityStar

Founded by a team of renowned physicians and researchers, QualityStar has become a global leader in advancing health and nutrition. With a robust network of international collaborations and a foundation of ethical production practices, the company remains committed to fostering better health outcomes for individuals worldwide.

Contact Information:

Company Name: QualityStar

Contact Name: Emily Maxwel

Website: www.qualitystarchoice.com

Email Address: hello@qualitystarchoice.com

Location: United States

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caf4fe5a-0dce-4e8b-b4b8-f216e94546d3