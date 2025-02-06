Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Analysis, 2024-2031: Focus on Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, and Italy

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Enterprise Size, Tier Level, Infrastructure, End Use, and Country with Growth Forecasts, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The Germany market dominated the Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $6.23 billion by 2031. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the France market is expected to experience a CAGR of 8.6% during 2024-2031.



As industries across the globe adopt cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the demand for efficient data centers has surged dramatically. The growing reliance on cloud services, driven by organizations seeking scalable and cost-effective solutions, has resulted in the proliferation of hyperscale data centers.



Moreover, these facilities, often spanning hundreds of thousands of square feet, require advanced support systems capable of managing the complexities of large-scale operations. Innovations in power technologies and cooling solutions are vital in meeting these massive infrastructures' energy efficiency and sustainability goals.



The regional market is propelled by the region's emphasis on digital transformation and adherence to data privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The demand for secure and efficient data centers is growing as businesses increasingly rely on cloud services and digital platforms.

Europe is also a leader in green data center initiatives, with significant investments in renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies to meet sustainability goals. Additionally, the increasing adoption of AI and 5G technologies across industries drives the need for scalable and advanced support infrastructure.





Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market, by Enterprise Size

1.4.2 Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market, by Tier Level

1.4.3 Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market, by Infrastructure

1.4.4 Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market, by End Use

1.4.5 Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Market Challenges



Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global

4.1 The Cardinal Matrix

4.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

4.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

4.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4 Top Winning Strategies

4.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2020-2024)

4.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2021, Oct - 2024, Nov) Leading Players

4.5 Porter Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by Enterprise Size

5.1 Europe Large Enterprise Market by Country

5.2 Europe Small & Medium Sized Enterprises Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by Tier Level

6.1 Europe Tier 3 Market by Country

6.2 Europe Tier 2 Market by Country

6.3 Europe Tier 4 Market by Country

6.4 Europe Tier 1 Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by Infrastructure

7.1 Europe Power Distribution Systems Market by Country

7.2 Europe Cooling Systems Market by Country

7.3 Europe Racks & Enclosures Market by Country

7.4 Europe Site & Facility Infrastructure Market by Country

7.5 Europe Security Systems Market by Country



Chapter 8. Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by End Use

8.1 Europe Cloud Service Provider Market by Country

8.2 Europe Technology Provider Market by Country

8.3 Europe Telecom Market by Country

8.4 Europe Healthcare Market by Country

8.5 Europe BFSI Market by Country

8.6 Europe Retail & E-commerce Market by Country

8.7 Europe Entertainment & Media Market by Country

8.8 Europe Energy Market by Country

8.9 Europe Other End Use Market by Country

Chapter 9. Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by Country

9.1 Germany Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

9.2 UK Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

9.3 France Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

9.4 Russia Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

9.5 Spain Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

9.6 Italy Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

9.7 Rest of Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Delta Electronics, Inc.

10.2 Vertiv Group Corp.

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Siemens AG

10.5 Schneider Electric SE

10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

10.7 Hubbell Incorporated

10.8 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.9 Eaton Corporation PLC

10.10. Legrand SA (Legrand Group)

