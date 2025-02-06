[Latest] Global Prime Power Generator Market Size/Share Worth USD 35.22 Billion by 2033 at a 8.13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Prime Power Generator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Rating (Above 1000 kW, 500-1000 kW, 250-500 kW, 100-250 kW, 50-100 kW, Below 50 kW), By Fuel (Gas, Diesel), By Application (Industries, Agriculture, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Hospitality, Telecom), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Prime Power Generator Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16.12 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.43 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 35.22 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.13% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Prime Power Generators Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization: Industrialization and urbanization influence developing countries and are the primary growth drivers of the Prime Power Generators Market. The wider the industries grow and the more major urban centers get established, the greater the need for power supply systems that can provide reliable and continuous power. In many countries, the power grid infrastructure cannot support the energy needs provided by the apparently exponentially multiplying industries and urban population.

Unreliable Electricity Supply in Remote and Off-Grid Areas: The majority of areas, and predominantly rural or remote, cannot reliably access the primary power grid. Here, prime power generators provide an utterly reliable energy source for industries such as agriculture, telecom, and oil & gas, in addition to residential needs. Demand in these off-grid and isolated areas is increasing, particularly in developing countries, and this has become one of the leading market growth drivers.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Integration: Renewable resources such as wind and solar into the power grid are other market drivers for the Prime Power Generators. As renewable energy becomes increasingly the grid’s primary source of energy supply, back-up and/or complementary power means become necessary for stability. Prime power generators, especially hybrid systems that combine renewable sources with traditional fuels such as diesel or natural gas, provide solutions for some of the variability challenges of renewable energy.

Surge in Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply: Critical Industries: Certain sectors like telecommunications, healthcare, data centers, and oil & gas cannot have power cuts, owing to the criticality of their business operations. For instance, hospitals rely on generators to provide life-saving machines with power during outages while maintaining continuous power to help data centers provide uptime service to clients. Rising demand for uninterrupted power supply in these fields is one of the key drivers that boost the growth of prime power generator markets.

Technological Progress in Generator Efficiency: Technological developments have also captured the interest of consumers and industries for the prime power generators due to improvements in terms of fuel efficiency and emissions reduction and automation. Modern improvements in generator manufacture aim to improve fuel consumption rate and quieter operations with reduced emissions, thus working on environmental concerns. Digital technologies such as remote monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance optimize the reliability and performance of prime power generators at lower operational costs and downtime.

Government Regulations and Incentives for Clean Energy: Government regulations and incentives to reduce carbon footprints and, at times, promote cleaner energy solutions are very significant drivers for the Prime Power Generators Market. As stringent regulations are being imposed, the government’s businesses are looking to fulfill the rules by choosing cleaner, more efficient generators. Several government bodies also offer subsidies or tax exemptions for companies undertaking renewable energy solutions or low-emission power generation systems.

Prime Power Generators Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Scania and Bruno Generators Group S.P.A. announced a strategic partnership to enhance the Stage V engine platform for generator sets. This collaboration highlights the transition towards meeting Stage V emission regulations in genset operations. The alliance is committed to environmental sustainability and actively investigating innovative approaches to reduce emissions. They are running field tests on Scania’s newest DC13 engine platform to evaluate its efficiency and compliance.

Prime Power Generators Market: COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 hurt the Prime Power Generators Market due to dysfunctional supply chains globally, less industrial activity, and postponement of infrastructure projects. Lockdown and restriction conditions across the globe brought about the deceleration of a significant sector of consumers of prime power generators-the manufacturing and construction sectors-and some infrastructural projects that have been shelved as a result of the lockdown and closure of borders.

The pandemic further compounded logistical challenges, such as delays in transporting raw materials and finished goods and affecting production and delivery timelines for generator manufacturers. Constraints in budget and economic uncertainty brought about by the pandemic also contributed to businesses and governments’ postponement and cancellations of investments in new power generation equipment.

Moreover, reduced operations and a decline in generator sales were witnessed due to the lower demand from increasingly essential sectors such as oil and gas and mining, which were once significant end-users of prime power generators. On the contrary, while a few sectors experienced a dip in demand, like oil and gas, a few sectors, such as healthcare and telecom, experienced a surge in their use of generators, offsetting the overall negativity.

Prime Power Generator Market – Regional Analysis

The Prime Power Generator Market is segmented into regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each area:

North America: North America is one of the largest and most mature markets for prime power generators on a global scale. The U.S. and Canada are the prime contributors fueled by the need for continuous, reliable power solutions among industries including but not limited to healthcare, telecommunications, construction, and oil & gas. Besides, the region’s established infrastructure and industrial activities carried out in urbanization have witnessed a continuous flow of demand for backup and prime power generation.

Europe: The prime power generator market is harnessed by a growing industrial structure, dependence on energy reliability, and strict environmental policies at work. The big countries in the market include Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. With the expansion of the industrial sector in Europe, comprising manufacturing, construction, and other forms of business, there will be a requirement for reliable backup and prime power solutions to prevent work disruptions, for example. Additionally, increased stress towards sustainability in Europe has spurred the demand for environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient generators, which call on the manufacturers to develop low-emission models.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for the Prime Power Generators Market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development have ensured that countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are emerging markets in the increased energy demand among various sectors like telecom, agriculture, mining, and manufacturing. In many other emerging economies like India and Southeast Asia, where the grid infrastructure is inadequate or lacks reliability, power priors are crucial for ensuring the continuous running of various agriculture, construction, and telecommunication operations.

LAMEA: The prime power generator market in LAMEA is booming with strong growth rates, mainly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are quickly transforming into increasingly urbanized and industrialized countries that drive demand for prime and backup power. The construction, oil, gas exploration, and mining activities in the region increase the need for reliable generators, especially in remote areas with unstable grid connections.

Browse the full “Prime Power Generator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power Rating (Above 1000 kW, 500-1000 kW, 250-500 kW, 100-250 kW, 50-100 kW, Below 50 kW), By Fuel (Gas, Diesel), By Application (Industries, Agriculture, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Hospitality, Telecom), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/prime-power-generator-market/





List of the prominent players in the Prime Power Generator Market:

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

Wärtsilä

Volvo Penta

Siemens

Scania

Rolls-Royce plc

Rapid Power Generation Ltd.

PR INDUSTRIAL s.r.l.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mahindra POWEROL

Kohler Co.

Kirloskar

HIMOINSA

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Deere & Company

Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar

Briggs & Stratton

Atlas Copco AB

Ashok Leyland

Others

The Prime Power Generator Market is segmented as follows:

By Power Rating

Above 1000 kW

500-1000 kW

250-500 kW

100-250 kW

50-100 kW

Below 50 kW

By Fuel

Gas

Diesel

By Application

Industries

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Hospitality

Telecom

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

