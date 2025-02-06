[Latest] Global Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market Size/Share Worth USD 218.60 Billion by 2033 at a 7.78% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Process (Back-end, Front-end), By Dimension (3D, 2.5D, 2D), By Application (Testing & Inspection, Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 103.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 111.38 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 218.60 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.78% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Need for Advanced Semiconductors: The applications are AI, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and even autonomous vehicles, all of which make one dependent on these chips and thus create a demand for sophisticated manufacturing equipment. The need for these technologies changes because they require high-performance chips and better with smaller nodes and higher densities of transistors; thus, there will be investment in advanced tools such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography and atomic layer deposition equipment. Continued expansion of connected and smart devices, along with all industries, guarantees future continuous demand for next-generation semiconductors and, thus, fuels growth in the equipment market.

Transition into Smaller Node Sizes: The demand extends to unique and accurate machines as this industry continues to make advancements toward manufacturing semiconductors at nodes smaller than 3 nm. Chip improvements, power savings, and architecture support are possible with a smaller node. For instance, the availability of certain advanced etching and deposition instruments is key in achieving the essential nanometer-scale precision. This raises challenges for manufacturers, who must constantly upgrade their existing systems to keep pace with emerging new technologies and thus continue to drive the expansion of this market.

Growth of AI and IoT Applications: These specific applications transform industries by requiring powerful and efficient chips in combination with demanding standards of high bandwidth, low latency, and energy-efficient semiconductor solutions depending on advanced manufacturing processes; thus, they provide an opportunity for the equipment manufacturer since firms will invest in state-of-the-art tools for meeting the specifications of AI accelerators, IoT sensors, and edge devices. The return on investment is long-term oriented because these technologies’ growing global adoption promises to increase the market and support growth.

Expansion of semiconductor foundries: The proliferation of semiconductor demand has led to considerable investments in new fabrication plants (fabs) and some expansions of existing ones, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America. While government investment and private companies are allocating billions of dollars to establish the most modern foundries, items such as photolithography, metrology, and wafer inspection tools have seen enormous increases in demand. Emerging investments will help address the current situation of global chip short supplies and increase the resilience of local supply chains.

Government Support and Incentives: All governments are implementing policies and monetary incentives to boost the semiconductor manufacturing business. Example programs include the U.S. CHIPS Act and the European Union’s semiconductor funding initiatives. Such programs are meant to assist countries in diversifying sources of supply away from imports and into localized production capabilities. These developments increase demand for standard equipment as new manufacturing facilities are established compared to upgraded ones, resulting in more opportunities for equipment suppliers.

Advances in Semiconductor Packaging: Advanced packaging techniques are putting the icing on the cake of prestige from the advanced packaging world. They include techniques like 3D stacking, chipset integration, and heterogeneous integration, which raise the overall performance levels, lower power consumption, and enhance compact designs for functions like AI and autonomous driving. The only items supporting manufacturers amid the increasing complexity of packaging are specialized tools such as precision bonding, inspection, and encapsulation. Such has brought with it the increased need to procure advanced equipment.

Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2021, the optical semiconductor inspection device that Applied Materials Incorporate launched is the digitization of new technologies such as big data and AI. These pieces of equipment are used in semiconductor manufacturing industries to verify chips that build electronic devices and assess defective integrated circuits.

Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The semiconductor equipment manufacturing market had a negative impact owing to the pandemic and the subsequent disruptions in global supply chain networks, shortage of labor force, and late production timelines. Lockdowns and restrictions in key manufacturing countries like China, South Korea, and Taiwan made a hole in their procurement and delivery of critical components, including silicon wafers, lithography tools, and rare materials.

Labor-related absenteeism due to health factors necessarily forced even more operational hindrances that impaired the manufacture and installation of equipment. Consumer spending dropped towards the onset of the pandemic, and so induced a short-term dip in demand for consumer electronics. While the demand for semiconductors underwent a cyclical fluctuation as remote work and the digital infrastructure impetus increased, the diversion of money into other needs and the initial disruptions highlighted the workload vulnerability of the industry to global crises.

Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market – Regional Analysis

The Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market is segmented into various regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is the world’s most important market for semiconductor equipment manufacturing. It owes much of this to its advanced technology infrastructure and government interest. The home to most renowned companies like Applied Materials and Lam Research, the U.S. has an edge over the region with cutting-edge semiconductor equipment innovations in practice. Supporting initiatives like the CHIPS Act provide funding to strengthen local production and reduce the import of semiconductors from abroad.

Europe: The semiconductor equipment manufacture across Europe is hallmarked with stiff innovation and government dependence on initiatives for increased local production. The European Union has even established programs such as the European Chips Act to build and enhance semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and to reduce import dependency. Leading players, such as ASML in the Netherlands, continue redefining lithography, particularly extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific rules the semiconductor equipment manufacturing market due to its robust ecosystem of semiconductor production and a strong presence of foundries. Taiwan, South Korea, and China lead this race with major companies, including TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC. Advanced manufacturing technologies and high volumes of production capacity mean the region accounts for much of the global footprint in semiconductor fabrication.

LAMEA: The LAMEA semiconductor equipment manufacturing market is growing at a significant rate owing to the rising investments in infrastructure and technology. In the past, region accounted for a small share of the global market. The rising demand for the consumer electronics, automotive applications, and industrial automation in the region is expected to boost the demand for the semiconductor equipment further.

List of the prominent players in the Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market:





List of the prominent players in the Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market:

ACM Research Inc.

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML

Cohu Inc.

Dainippon Screen Group

EV Group (EVG)

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Modutek Corporation

Nordson Corporation

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.

Others

The Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market is segmented as follows:

By Process

Back-end

Front-end

By Dimension

3D

5D

2D

By Application

Testing & Inspection

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

