Data Fabric Market Potential Analysis, 2024-2031 - Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Processing and Analytics Driving Revenues, Reaching $8.86 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 20.7%

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Fabric Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Component, Type, Application, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Fabric Market size is expected to reach $8.86 billion by 2031, rising at a market growth of 20.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for real-time data analytics and the need to streamline data management processes are key factors contributing to the significant share of the BFSI segment. Thus, the BFSI segment attained 26% revenue share in the market in 2023. This sector's reliance on vast amounts of data for customer insights, risk management, and regulatory compliance drives the adoption of data fabric solutions.



The growing demand for real-time data processing and analytics is a significant driver for the data fabric market. In today's fast-paced business environment, organizations require immediate access to data insights to make informed decisions and respond quickly to market changes. Hence, real-time data processing and analytics demand is driving the market's growth.



Additionally, the rapid increase in data volume and complexity across enterprises is another major driver for the data fabric market. With the proliferation of IoT devices, social media, enterprise applications, and other data sources, organizations generate vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. Managing and analyzing this data efficiently is becoming increasingly challenging, especially as it is distributed across various platforms, locations, and systems. In conclusion, data's increasing volume and complexity across enterprises drives the market's growth.



However, one of the major barriers to adopting data fabric solutions is the high initial implementation cost, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). While large enterprises can absorb the cost of implementing sophisticated data architectures, SMEs often face budget constraints that make investing in data fabric technologies difficult.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The above illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Partnerships & Collaborations.





Driving and Restraining Factors

Drivers Demand for Real-Time Data Processing and Analytics Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Data Solutions Increasing Volume and Complexity of Data Across Enterprises

Restraints High Implementation Costs for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Data Privacy and Security Concerns in Multi-Cloud Environments

Opportunities Integration of Data Fabric with Edge Computing Technologies Rising Opportunities in Internet of Things (IoT) Applications

Challenges Performance and Latency Issues in Large-Scale Data Environments Complexity of Integration with Legacy Systems



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. In 2023, the in-memory data fabric segment attained 23% revenue share in the market. The considerable share of managed services is attributed to the increasing demand for ongoing management, maintenance, and support of data fabric solutions.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is categorized into fraud detection & security management, customer experience management, governance, risk, & compliance management, sales & marketing management, and others. In 2023, the fraud detection & security management segment registered 28% revenue share in the market. The increasing need for robust security measures and advanced fraud detection capabilities across various industries drives this significant share.



Organization Size Outlook



By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment procured 34% revenue share in the market in 2023. SMEs increasingly recognize the value of data-driven decision-making and the role of data fabric solutions in achieving this goal.



Service Outlook



The services segment is further subdivided into professional services and managed services. The managed services segment acquired 43% revenue share in the market in 2023. The considerable share of managed services is attributed to the increasing demand for ongoing management, maintenance, and support of data fabric solutions.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the market is divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment garnered 70% revenue share in the market in 2023. This substantial share is attributed to the increasing demand for integrated data management systems that facilitate seamless data access, processing, and analysis across various platforms.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, retail & ecommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, and others. In 2023, the telecommunications & IT segment procured 17% revenue share in the market. Telecommunications and IT companies deal with enormous amounts of data from network operations, customer interactions, and service usage.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2023, the Asia Pacific region generated 31% revenue share in the market. The rapid digital transformation across countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea contributes significantly to this market share. Businesses in the Asia Pacific are leveraging data fabric solutions to handle large volumes of data generated from diverse sources, aiming to improve decision-making processes and customer experiences.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market

Nov-2024: NetApp renews its partnership with Ducati Corse, introducing a co-engineered data management solution using ONTAP, SnapMirror, and FlexCache for real-time race analytics. The solution enhances data sharing, security, and hybrid cloud integration, supporting Ducati's racing and R&D needs.

Sep-2024: Oracle and AWS have partnered to launch Oracle Database@AWS, enabling seamless access to Oracle Autonomous Database and Exadata Database Service within AWS. This integration simplifies data migration, enhances flexibility, and supports unified data management, key components of data fabric solutions.

Aug-2024: SAP SE and Collibra expand their partnership with native integrations to SAP Datasphere, enhancing data governance and accessibility. This collaboration aims to provide trusted, governed data across enterprises, empowering users with reliable insights and supporting AI-driven decision-making in data-driven environments.

Jul-2024: IBM acquired StreamSets, a leading real-time data integration company, to strengthen its capabilities in next-generation data fabric, enabling enterprises to address fragmented data stacks, streamline integration and governance, and accelerate readiness for generative AI adoption.

Mar-2024: SAP and Nvidia expanded their partnership to integrate Nvidia's generative AI foundry service into SAP's platforms, including SAP Datasphere and BTP. This collaboration aims to enhance AI capabilities, streamline workflows, and optimize data access, supporting advanced enterprise applications and digital transformation.

Jan-2024: SAP has expanded its AI-driven retail capabilities, integrating operational and experiential data to enhance business processes and customer experiences. New solutions, including predictive demand planning and order management, support seamless data access and intelligent decision-making, aligning with data fabric concepts.

List of Key Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC)

Informatica Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Omron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qh2xu0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment