Global Refinery Catalyst Market Expands as Demand for Advanced Catalysts Drives Industry Growth | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Refinery Catalyst market size reached USD 8,356.9 million in 2020. The market is expected to witness a growth at a rate of 3.9% Y-o-Y during 2025 and reach the market size of USD 9,986.0 million. This trend is expected to continue through 2035 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% and would result in the market size of USD 15,677.1 million at the end of the period.

Key Factors Influencing the Growth of the Global Refinery Catalyst Market

Technological Advancements in Catalyst Development: The catalyst technologies are one of the biggest growth drivers for the market. The nano-structured, hierarchically designed, and supported metal catalysts have improved the selectivity, yield, and life of the catalysts, especially in FCC processes. Advances in synthesis methods such as sol-gel processes, microwave-assisted synthesis, and atomic layer deposition have optimized the performance of FCC catalysts, driving the demand for more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Growing Demand for Cleaner Fuels: Tighter international environmental regulations necessitate the global refining industry to employ cleaner fuels technologies that offer better fuel qualities and reduce pollutants. The key processes of the refinery include hydrocracking, hydroprocessing, and catalytic reforming-all requiring high performance catalysts. This increased focus on cleaner fuel has become an important driver of the refinery catalyst market.

Rise in Refining Capacity and Expansion of Refineries: The global refining industry is increasing, especially in Asia and the Middle East, where refinery capacity is being expanded to cater for higher fuel demands. An increase in refinery expansions directly fuels the demand for refinery catalysts since more catalysts are required to support increased capacities. The growing economies of these regions have fueled a growing demand for fuel and petrochemical products, further necessitating the need for efficient and high-performance catalysts.



Regional Insights into the Refinery Catalyst Market

Countries Value CAGR (2025 to 2035) Spain 6.1% India 5.9% Brazil 6.8% Germany 5.3% China 5.1%

Key Takeaways from the Refinery Catalyst Market

FCC catalysts lead the market, being used extensively in the production of gasoline and fuels.

Advanced catalyst technologies, like nano-structured and hierarchically designed catalysts, are enhancing selectivity and performance.

Environmental sustainability and stricter emission regulations are driving demand for eco-friendly catalysts.

The hydrotreating catalyst is likely to witness the highest growth, with an expected CAGR of 5.5% between 2025 and 2035.

Technological developments in the synthesis of catalysts, which include sol-gel and microwave-assisted processes, improve efficiencies.

Increasing refinery capacities in Asia and the Middle East have contributed to rising refinery catalyst usage.

“Advancements in catalyst design and synthesis techniques are enhancing both performance and durability, while increasingly stringent environmental regulations are driving the demand for more sustainable, eco-friendly solutions.” - Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Prominent Drivers of the Refinery Catalyst Market

Rising Demand for High-Quality Gasoline and Petrochemicals

The demand for better quality of gasoline, high fuels with anti-knock properties, and other petrochemicals is enhancing catalyst applications mainly through fluid catalytic cracking.

Shift Toward Sustainable and Green Catalysts

Increased focus on sustainability has led to the development and adoption of bio-based and recyclable catalysts, driven by the need for environmentally responsible refinery processes.

Regulatory Pressure on Emission Reductions

Global environmental policies are encouraging the development of catalysts that help refineries meet stricter emission standards, including the reduction of sulfur and nitrogen oxides.

Advancements in Refinery Processes

Innovations in catalyst synthesis, such as sol-gel, microwave-assisted processes, and atomic layer deposition, are optimizing the performance and efficiency of refining processes, further stimulating market growth.

Increased Focus on Operational Efficiency

Refineries are increasingly investing in advanced catalysts to enhance operational efficiency, optimize production processes, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall profitability.



How Growth In Petrochemical Industry Is Stirring The Market Growth?

The petrochemical industry is one of the key sector contributing significantly in the economic growth of a nation. The ongoing developments in the petrochemicals industry have generated a demand for efficient fuels that will have superior activity, selectivity and lifetime.

Refining catalysts are used in such applications for hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, amination, oxidation, halogenation, dehydration and hydration reactions. The critical applications of refinery catalysts are growing and their use is being adopted across these industries to facilitate easy processing of fuels.

A number of companies worldwide are investing in research and development that will drive fuel usage in the future and consequently drive the global refining catalysts market.

How Stringent Environmental Regulations Will Impact The Refinery Catalyst Market?

Industrialists and researchers are focusing on methods to minimize the environmental impact from the refinery industries. They need to comply with the mandatory regulations pertaining to air and water quality. These regulations are also necessary to shed light on product quality specifications and have set high standards for operations.

Continuously setting compliance with these regulations and standards is a big threat to overall industry operations. It includes controlled air emissions, reduced toxicity in effluent discharges and management of sulphur concentrations in final product and also discharge fuels.

These requirements and significant adjustments to the process of refining have reshaped operational configurations and magnified capital investments. Overall it is a negative factor in market growth and is proving to be a restraint for the future.

Competitive Landscape of the Refinery Catalyst Market

The key companies in the refinery catalyst market have marginally consolidated the industry, and their combined share is around 50-55%. These companies are focusing on technological advancements, integrating sustainable practices, and increasing their regional presence.

Customer satisfaction remains a top priority, with strong emphasis on the production of refinery catalysts to suit a broad spectrum of applications. Industry leaders are aggressively pursuing collaboration to be at the cutting edge of innovation and ensure their catalysts are adapted to changing demands while still meeting the highest standards of quality and adaptability

Recent Development in Refinery Catalyst Market

In August 2024, BASF introduces Fourtiva™ fluidized catalytic cracking catalyst to increase high octane gasoline blending feedstock. Fourtiva incorporates BASF’s newest Advanced Innovative Matrix (AIM) and the Multiple Frameworks Topology (MFT) technologies to achieve an optimized catalyst design to maximize butylene yields and selectivity over propylene while improving naphtha octane, LPG olefinicity and minimizing coke and dry gas. This helps refiners to produce more valuable products, increase profitability and reduce the carbon footprint of the FCC unit.

In September 2023, Albemarle Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of specialty chemicals, announced a significant investment of USD 150 million to expand its catalyst manufacturing facility in China. This strategic move is aimed at addressing the growing demand for refinery catalysts in the rapidly developing Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

BASF

Shell

Honeywell International Inc.

Clariant

Albemarle Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Haldor Topsoe

Axens

Johnson Matthey

Sinopec Catalyst Co. Ltd.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type

The Product Type segment is further categorized into Reforming Catalyst, Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst, Hydrotreating Catalyst, Hydrocracking Catalyst, Isomerization Catalyst, and Others.

By Ingredient

The Ingredient segment is classified into Zeolites, Metals, and Chemical Compounds.

By Region

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

