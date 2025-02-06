Trends Shaping the $7.6 Billion Data Wrangling Industry, 2031 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Industry Giants IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi), Alteryx & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Wrangling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Deployment Mode, Component, Business Function, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Wrangling Market size is expected to reach $7.60 billion by 2031, rising at a market growth of 13.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The North America segment witnessed 46% revenue share in the market in 2023. The region has a high concentration of AI-powered analytics firms, cloud service providers, and enterprise software vendors, making it a hub for advanced data wrangling solutions. Additionally, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR-like data privacy laws in the U.S. and Canada, further drive demand for secure and automated data wrangling tools.



In today's digital landscape, businesses and organizations generate vast amounts of data from multiple sources. With the rapid expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, social media platforms, cloud applications, and enterprise systems, data is being produced at an unprecedented rate. This data explosion is characterized by structured (e.g., databases, spreadsheets) and unstructured formats (e.g., images, videos, logs, emails), making managing it increasingly complex. Hence, the growing complexity and volume of data propel the widespread adoption of advanced data wrangling platforms.



Additionally, the increasing reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across industries has amplified the need for high-quality, structured data. This plays a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of AI models. Poorly prepared data can introduce biases, errors, and inaccuracies, leading to unreliable model predictions. Thus, with AI continuously evolving, the demand for intelligent, self-learning data wrangling tools is expected to grow, further propelling this market.



However, The implementation of data wrangling solutions comes with substantial financial challenges, as organizations must invest heavily in advanced software, IT infrastructure, and skilled professionals. These solutions often incorporate AI-driven automation, machine learning algorithms, and cloud-based processing, all of which require significant upfront costs. Hence, these factors may hamper the growth of the market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Surge in Data Volumes and Complexity Growing Adoption of AI & Machine Learning Rapid Implementation of Cloud-Based Solutions

Restraints High Implementation Costs and Scalability Issues Significant Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities Growing Popularity of Self-Service Data Preparation Advancements in Data Integration & Automation

Challenges Substantial Data Security & Privacy Concerns Integration With Legacy Systems and Standardization Challenges



Deployment Mode Outlook



On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment acquired 37% revenue share in the market in 2023. Businesses seeking to modernize their data analytics capabilities leverage cloud-based wrangling platforms for automated data processing, AI-driven transformations, and seamless multi-cloud integrations. The rising demand for real-time analytics, remote accessibility, and global collaboration further drives cloud adoption, as companies can efficiently process and manage data from multiple sources without heavy infrastructure investments.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The services segment recorded 28% revenue share in the market in 2023. Many organizations, especially SMEs and enterprises with legacy infrastructure, lack the in-house expertise to effectively manage complex data transformation, migration, and compliance processes. As a result, they rely on third-party service providers to handle tasks such as data cleansing, deduplication, enrichment, and validation, ensuring data is accurate, consistent, and analytics-ready.



Business Function Outlook



On the basis of business function, the market is divided into finance & IT, sales & marketing, human resource, operations, and others. The finance & IT segment garnered 28% revenue share in the market in 2023. Financial institutions, including banks, insurance firms, and investment companies, process vast amounts of transactional, market, and customer data that must be cleaned, structured, and integrated for accurate analysis. Regulations like Basel III, IFRS, and SOX compliance mandate strict data governance and audit trails, necessitating efficient data wrangling solutions.



Organization Size Outlook



By organization size, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment witnessed 25% revenue share in the market in 2023. Small & medium enterprises (SMEs) often have limited IT budgets and in-house data expertise, making them reliant on affordable and easy-to-use data wrangling solutions. The rise of subscription-based SaaS models and on-demand data processing services has allowed SMEs to access AI-powered data transformation tools without significant upfront investments.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government & public sector, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others. The government & public sector segment procured 11% revenue share in the market in 2023. Governments handle vast amounts of census data, tax records, law enforcement databases, and emergency response systems, necessitating efficient data wrangling for accurate analysis and decision-making. Public sector agencies also require clean and integrated datasets to support smart city initiatives, cybersecurity monitoring, and interdepartmental collaboration.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment garnered 23% revenue share in the market in 2023. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing a surge in AI-driven analytics, big data processing, and real-time business intelligence, fueling demand for scalable and cost-effective data wrangling solutions. The increasing prevalence of startups and small to medium-sized enterprises in the region is also propelling the adoption of cloud-based and on-demand data management platforms.



