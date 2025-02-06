Plant Factories Strategic Business Report 2025: Climate Change Concerns and Need for Stabilized Crop Production Turn Attention onto Plant Factories

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Factories - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the plant factories market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing global population and urbanization are leading to higher demand for locally grown, fresh produce, which plant factories can provide efficiently. Secondly, concerns over food security and supply chain disruptions, highlighted by events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have spurred interest in more resilient and sustainable food production methods. Thirdly, the rising awareness and preference for sustainable and pesticide-free food are encouraging consumers to support and purchase from plant factories.

Additionally, technological advancements, such as improvements in LED lighting efficiency, automation, and AI-driven agricultural practices, are making plant factories more economically viable and attractive to investors. The trend towards smart cities and the integration of urban agriculture into city planning are also promoting the adoption of plant factories. Finally, government initiatives and subsidies aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing carbon footprints are providing additional support and incentives for the growth of the plant factories market.





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Farming Beyond Fields: The Rise of Plant Factories in the Agriculture Industry

The Answer to Food Security & Resilience Enigma

Plant Factories: Digitalization of Agricultural Domain & Key Challenges

Plant Factory: Definition, Scope & Applications

Main Components of Plant Factories

Types of Plant Factories

Intriguing Advantages of Plant Factories

Applications of Plant Factories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025

Pandemic Accelerates Interest In & Popularity Of Vertical Gardening

Global Market Outlook

Vegetables Segment Leads Global Market

Greenhouses & Indoor Farms as Key Facility Type Segments

Non-Soil-Based Systems to Dominate Market

Regional Analysis

Competition

Plant Factory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Plant Factory Emerges as Innovative & Viable Solution for Agriculture

Significant Benefits of Plant Factories Compared to Traditional Farming Methods Augur Well for the Market

Expanding Global Population and Demand Supply Imbalance Drive Focus onto Plant Factories

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Climate Change Compounds Food Security Concerns, Driving Market Opportunities

Shrinking Arable Land and Limited Food Production Drive Significance of Plant Factories

Global Cropland in Billion Hectares for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2023

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Capita for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2023

Arable Land Worldwide: % of Land Area for Agriculture for 2023

How Is the Growing Consumer Demand for Fresh, Local, and Sustainable Produce Driving Market?

Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA): A Catalyst for Growth in the Plant Factories Market

Climate Change Concerns and Need for Stabilized Crop Production Turn Attention onto Plant Factories

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic and Non-GMO Produce Sustains Growth

Global Organic Foods and Beverages Market (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Slew of Trends Nurturing the Organic Plant Factory Market

Sustainable Farming Practices Drive the Growth of Plant Factories, Paving a Greener Path for Agriculture

What Technological Advancements Are Driving Growth in the Plant Factories Market?

Integration of Automation and Robotics in Plant Factories Enhances Efficiency

AI Transforming Plant Factories for a Sustainable Future

Growing Adoption of AI in Agriculture Industry Drives Opportunities for AI Adoption in Plant Factories: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

IoT Storms Into the Spotlight for Plant Factories

Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Focus on Reducing Water Usage and Enhancing Resource Efficiency Drives Adoption

Potential to Reduce Carbon Footprint and Environmental Impact Enhances Appeal of Plant Factories

Indoor Farming: The Future of Sustainable Agriculture

How Energy Management and Automation Innovations Lower Costs for Indoor Farms?

Vertical Farming Emerges as a Promising Alternative Technique Compared to Traditional Methods

Vertical Farming Market Poised for High Growth

Optimum Usage of Vertical Space & Energy Usage and Easy Monitoring & Harvesting of Crops: Key Benefits Driving Adoption

Reducing Operating Costs Becomes Imperative to Enhance Economic Viability of Vertical Farming

Advancements in Gardening & Farming Technologies Propel Market Growth

What Are the Trends in Vertical Farming Space?

Vertical Farming Innovations to Revolutionize Agriculture

An Insight into Interesting Examples of Vertical Farming Techniques

How Are Emerging Technologies Transforming Vertical Farming?

Automation and Data-Driven Techniques to Transform Vertical Farming Market

LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Farming

Advancements In Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Technology Drive Vertical Farming Market

Opportunity Emerges from Vertical Farming of Cannabis

Rising Adoption of Indoor/Rooftop Farming in Urban Locations: Potential Growth Opportunities

Preference for Home Grown Vegetables & Fruits Amid Health Concerns & Food Inflation Drives Demand for Vertical Gardens

Greenhouse Facilities: A Catalyst for Growth in the Plant Factories Market

Major Trends Impacting the Greenhouse Market

Automated Greenhouse: The Ultimate Objective

Innovations in Horizontal Farming: Revolutionizing Crop Cultivation

Urban Farming: A Modern Solution Rooted in History

Emerging Trends in Urban Farming

How Is Urban Farming Transforming Cities into Food Hubs?

Plant Factories Revolutionizing Produce Supply for Restaurants and Grocery Stores

Plant Factories Accelerate the Development of New Crop Varieties

Major Challenges Confronting Plant Factories Market

