Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Coverage of 10 Existing and 5 Upcoming Data Centers Across Covilha, Ermesinde, Lisbon, Madeira and Riba de Ave and Sines

This database covers the Portugal data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 10 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Covilha, Ermesinde, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

The upcoming data center power capacity is more than 6x times more than the existing capacity.

Portugal Telecom (Altice) and Equinix are the major data center operators in the Portugal market.

In terms of location, Lisbon dominates the upcoming data center market in Portugal with almost 70% of the total power capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (10 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Imopolis II or Covilha Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Portugal Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

AR Telecom

Atlas Edge

Claranet

DECSIS

Equinix

Merlin Properties +Edged Energy

NOS

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

REN

Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

