UPDATE – Elevating Connected Automotive Solutions with Cavli’s AQ20 Autograde Module





SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a leading innovator in IoT solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest Autograde AQ20 IoT Module . The AQ20 is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of connected vehicle applications, delivering robust LTE Cat 4 connectivity and exceptional durability for automotive environments. With this launch, Cavli continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for OEMs developing next-generation automotive solutions.

The AQ20 module features LTE Cat 4 with fallback to 2G networks, offering downlink speeds of up to 150 Mbps and uplink speeds of up to 50 Mbps. Built on the Qualcomm MDM9628 chipset and powered by an Arm Cortex A7 that clocks up to 1.3 GHz, AQ20 offers multiple memory options. The module is equipped with an optional eSIM functionality, ensuring seamless global connectivity for smooth and hassle-free autograde deployments. Its GNSS capabilities powered by Qualcomm Location Suite Gen8C Lite, supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and SBAS constellations, provide precise location tracking, essential for modern connected vehicle solutions.

The AQ20, available in an LGA form factor, measuring 33.0 x 37.5 x 3.0mm is designed to be compatible with a broad spectrum of global LTE bands. Combining high-throughput connectivity with a rugged, durable module, the AQ20 is engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures and vibrations. This makes it an ideal solution for OEMs developing connected automotive applications that require both performance and reliability in the most dynamic of environments. By offering robust connectivity in challenging environments, the AQ20 empowers manufacturers to create long-lasting, high-performance solutions that meet the demands of the modern automotive industry, ensuring both dependability and scalability in connected vehicle applications.

Designed specifically for automotive environments, it supports an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C, making it suitable for placement in challenging conditions, such as vehicle engine bays. Its IATF 16949:2016 certification and adherence to automotive-grade quality processes, including APQP and PPAP, ensures consistent performance in the most challenging automotive environments. The AQ20’s integrated eSIM capability simplifies international deployments, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and enabling hassle-free connectivity management.

Cavli’s AQ20 has been designed to offer multiple memory configurations, including 256/512 MB of RAM and ROM, along with region-specific SKUs for global deployments. These options provide a versatile solution that can be tailored to meet the unique requirements of OEMs, without increasing the final bill of materials (BOM).

The AQ20 module is purpose-built to support connected vehicle technologies, including Telematics Control Units (TCUs), Electronic Control Units (ECUs), On-Board Diagnostics (OBD), and other automotive systems. Its advanced features and durability position it as a critical component for applications requiring reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity. For TCUs, the AQ20 delivers seamless data transmission for real-time vehicle monitoring, over-the-air (FOTA) firmware updates, and predictive maintenance. Its in-built GNSS capabilities ensure precise navigation, enhancing fleet management and vehicle tracking. OBD devices can leverage the module's robust data transfer speeds to provide diagnostic insights, enabling OEMs and fleet operators to optimize vehicle performance and reduce downtime. Additionally, its high-temperature tolerance ensures reliability when installed in engine compartments, a feature vital for automotive-grade IoT modules. In smart mobility and intelligent transportation systems, the AQ20 enables real-time data sharing between vehicles and infrastructure, paving the way for enhanced safety and efficiency.

The Cavli Hubble Stack further enhances the capabilities of the AQ20 by introducing remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the module, features that are core components of the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform . Such features eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions and minimizing downtimes. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, CEO and Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, "The automotive industry is constantly evolving, and designing connected solutions that meet the rigorous standards of this dynamic sector has been a welcome challenge. With its rugged design, high-performance connectivity, and adherence to automotive-grade quality standards, the AQ20 sets a new benchmark for reliability and innovation in connected vehicle applications."

The AQ20 automotive-grade IoT module underscores Cavli Wireless' dedication to empowering OEMs with cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and connectivity in the automotive sector. To learn how the AQ20 can transform your next project, connect with our solution specialists today.

