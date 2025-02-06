Liquids Storage Industry Outlook to 2028: Capacity and CapEx Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquids Storage Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the oil and gas sector, liquid storage denotes the secure containment of a range of liquid hydrocarbons. This encompasses the storage of crude oil, as well as refined products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, etc. Additionally, it includes the storage of chemicals such as propane, butane, and ethane.
Asia is projected to lead in liquid storage capacity additions by 2028, accounting for 58% of the global capacity additions by 2028. This growth is driven by several factors including robust economic growth, extensive hydrocarbon infrastructure development, and the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves.
Report Scope
- Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally
- Provides capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2018 to 2023, outlook up to 2028
- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for major active, suspended, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally
- Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries and companies for the period 2024 to 2028.
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, suspended, planned, and announced liquids storage terminals globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the liquids storage industry
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of storage capacity data
- Assess key liquids storage terminal data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered
1. Global Liquids Storage Industry Capacity Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global Liquids Storage Capacity by Region
- Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global Liquids Storage Capacity
- Global New Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Region and Key Countries
- Global Liquids Storage Capacity by Key Regions
- Global Crude Oil Storage Capacity by Key Regions
- Global Petroleum Products Storage Capacity by Key Regions
- Global Chemicals Storage Capacity by Key Regions
- Global Major Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals
2. Global Liquids Storage Industry Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Global New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Regions
- Global New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries
- Global New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies
3. Major Announced and Stalled Projects
- Key Project Announcements
- Key Stalled Projects
4. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Asia
- Liquids Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries
- Crude Oil Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries
- Petroleum Products Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries
- Chemicals Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries
- New Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Capacity Additions in Asia by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies
5. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in the Middle East
6. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Africa
7. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in North America
8. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Europe
9. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in South America
10. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in the FSU
11. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Oceania
12. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in the Caribbean
13. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Central America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wughes
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.