Liquids Storage Industry Outlook to 2028: Capacity and CapEx Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals

In the oil and gas sector, liquid storage denotes the secure containment of a range of liquid hydrocarbons. This encompasses the storage of crude oil, as well as refined products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, etc. Additionally, it includes the storage of chemicals such as propane, butane, and ethane.

Asia is projected to lead in liquid storage capacity additions by 2028, accounting for 58% of the global capacity additions by 2028. This growth is driven by several factors including robust economic growth, extensive hydrocarbon infrastructure development, and the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

Provides capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2018 to 2023, outlook up to 2028

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for major active, suspended, planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

Provides an annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries and companies for the period 2024 to 2028.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, suspended, planned, and announced liquids storage terminals globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the liquids storage industry

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of storage capacity data

Assess key liquids storage terminal data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Liquids Storage Industry Capacity Outlook

Key Highlights

Global Liquids Storage Capacity by Region

Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global Liquids Storage Capacity

Global New Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Capacity Outlook by Region and Key Countries

Global Liquids Storage Capacity by Key Regions

Global Crude Oil Storage Capacity by Key Regions

Global Petroleum Products Storage Capacity by Key Regions

Global Chemicals Storage Capacity by Key Regions

Global Major Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

2. Global Liquids Storage Industry Capital Expenditure Outlook

Global New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Regions

Global New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

Global New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

3. Major Announced and Stalled Projects

Key Project Announcements

Key Stalled Projects

4. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Asia

Liquids Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

Crude Oil Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

Petroleum Products Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

Chemicals Storage Capacity in Asia by Key Countries

New Build and Expansion Liquids Storage Capacity Additions in Asia by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Liquids Storage Terminals by Key Companies

5. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in the Middle East

6. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Africa

7. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in North America

8. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Europe

9. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in South America

10. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in the FSU

11. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Oceania

12. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in the Caribbean

13. Liquids Storage Industry Outlook in Central America

