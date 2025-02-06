Regarding the change of the Manager of closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

The closed-end investment company UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter – the Investment Company) informs that from February 7, 2025, the manager of the Investment Company, Grėtė Bukauskaitė, will go on maternity leave.

The new manager of the Investment Company has been elected and appointed – Mr. Mantas Auruškevičius, who has been working at the management company UAB “Lords LB Asset Management” since 2021.

Contact person for further information:

Rūta Abromavičienė, Legal Officer of LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT, UAB

ruta.abromaviciene@lordslb.lt