Respiratory Disease Vaccines Market Research Report 2025: Analysis and Forecast (2020-2030) Featuring GSK, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, Sanofi, Serum Institute of India, SINOVAC Biotech & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market was valued at USD 94.60 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 101.56 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 1.15%.







The global aging population is at a higher risk of respiratory diseases. As the elderly population grows, there is a greater need for vaccines to protect this vulnerable group. Government and healthcare organizations worldwide recommend or mandate vaccinations for certain respiratory diseases, such as influenza. These recommendations drive vaccine adoption and coverage rates. The emergence of new respiratory viruses, as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlights the importance of preparedness through vaccination.



Governments and organizations invest in vaccines as a key part of pandemic response plans. Public health campaigns and initiatives promote vaccination and raise awareness about the benefits of respiratory disease vaccines. These efforts aim to increase vaccine uptake. International organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF work to expand vaccination access in low- and middle-income countries. Global immunization programs aim to reduce the burden of respiratory diseases.



Key Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Rising Aging Population

Vaccine Mandates and Recommendations

Global Immunization Programs

Key Market Challenges

Vaccine Hesitancy and Misinformation

Supply Chain Disruptions

Key Market Trends

Pneumococcal Vaccines

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market in 2024. The Asia Pacific region is home to a substantial portion of the world's population, including densely populated countries like China and India. The sheer number of people in the region creates a significant market for respiratory disease vaccines. Many countries in the Asia Pacific have been experiencing economic growth, leading to increased healthcare spending. This has allowed for greater investment in healthcare infrastructure, including vaccination programs.



Awareness about the importance of vaccination has been on the rise in the Asia Pacific region. Governments and healthcare organizations have been actively promoting immunization, including respiratory disease vaccines, to combat the burden of preventable diseases. Like many other regions, the Asia Pacific is experiencing demographic changes with a growing aging population. Older adults are more susceptible to respiratory diseases, such as influenza and pneumonia, driving the demand for vaccines.



Key Market Players

GSK PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

SINOVAC Biotech Ltd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Report Scope



In this report, the Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Type

Viral Vaccine

Bacterial Vaccine

Combination Vaccine

By Infection

COVID-19

Influenza

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Pneumonia

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Australia Japan

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $94.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfsvaz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment