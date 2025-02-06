Respiratory Disease Vaccines Market Research Report 2025: Analysis and Forecast (2020-2030) Featuring GSK, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer, Sanofi, Serum Institute of India, SINOVAC Biotech & More

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market was valued at USD 94.60 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 101.56 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 1.15%.
The global aging population is at a higher risk of respiratory diseases. As the elderly population grows, there is a greater need for vaccines to protect this vulnerable group. Government and healthcare organizations worldwide recommend or mandate vaccinations for certain respiratory diseases, such as influenza. These recommendations drive vaccine adoption and coverage rates. The emergence of new respiratory viruses, as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlights the importance of preparedness through vaccination.
Governments and organizations invest in vaccines as a key part of pandemic response plans. Public health campaigns and initiatives promote vaccination and raise awareness about the benefits of respiratory disease vaccines. These efforts aim to increase vaccine uptake. International organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF work to expand vaccination access in low- and middle-income countries. Global immunization programs aim to reduce the burden of respiratory diseases.
Key Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
- Rising Aging Population
- Vaccine Mandates and Recommendations
- Global Immunization Programs
Key Market Challenges
- Vaccine Hesitancy and Misinformation
- Supply Chain Disruptions
Key Market Trends
- Pneumococcal Vaccines
Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market in 2024. The Asia Pacific region is home to a substantial portion of the world's population, including densely populated countries like China and India. The sheer number of people in the region creates a significant market for respiratory disease vaccines. Many countries in the Asia Pacific have been experiencing economic growth, leading to increased healthcare spending. This has allowed for greater investment in healthcare infrastructure, including vaccination programs.
Awareness about the importance of vaccination has been on the rise in the Asia Pacific region. Governments and healthcare organizations have been actively promoting immunization, including respiratory disease vaccines, to combat the burden of preventable diseases. Like many other regions, the Asia Pacific is experiencing demographic changes with a growing aging population. Older adults are more susceptible to respiratory diseases, such as influenza and pneumonia, driving the demand for vaccines.
Key Market Players
- GSK PLC
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- SINOVAC Biotech Ltd.
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Respiratory Disease Vaccine Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Type
- Viral Vaccine
- Bacterial Vaccine
- Combination Vaccine
By Infection
- COVID-19
- Influenza
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- Pneumonia
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
- Government Suppliers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Japan
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$94.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$101.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|1.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
