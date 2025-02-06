Mineral Sunscreen Market Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts: The Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.30%, Reaching USD 1.77 Billion in 2025 and USD 2.55 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mineral Sunscreen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mineral sunscreen market is anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of UV radiation and a shift towards natural and organic skincare solutions. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.30%, reaching USD 1.77 billion in 2025 and USD 2.55 billion by 2032.



The demand for mineral-based sunscreens is rising due to concerns over the potential side effects of chemical sunscreens and their environmental impact. Consumers are increasingly seeking reef-safe, biodegradable, and non-toxic alternatives, further boosting market penetration. Advances in formulations that address issues such as white cast and texture are expected to enhance consumer adoption.



Key Market Drivers

Preventive Skincare Awareness : Growing awareness of skin damage and aging caused by sun exposure is fueling demand for broad-spectrum mineral sunscreens.

: Growing awareness of skin damage and aging caused by sun exposure is fueling demand for broad-spectrum mineral sunscreens. Rising Preference for Natural and Organic Products : Consumers are shifting towards non-toxic, eco-friendly skincare solutions, driving mineral sunscreen sales.

: Consumers are shifting towards non-toxic, eco-friendly skincare solutions, driving mineral sunscreen sales. Regulatory Push : Governments worldwide are enforcing strict sun care regulations, particularly against chemical UV filters, creating a favorable market environment for mineral-based products.

: Governments worldwide are enforcing strict sun care regulations, particularly against chemical UV filters, creating a favorable market environment for mineral-based products. Technological Advancements: Improved formulations addressing residue, spreadability and texture concerns make mineral sunscreens more consumer-friendly.

Business Opportunities

Targeted Marketing and Branding : Companies focusing on sustainable, dermatologically tested formulations can enhance consumer trust and loyalty.

: Companies focusing on sustainable, dermatologically tested formulations can enhance consumer trust and loyalty. Geographical Expansion: Asia Pacific and Latin America present lucrative opportunities due to increasing disposable incomes and rising skincare awareness.

Asia Pacific and Latin America present lucrative opportunities due to increasing disposable incomes and rising skincare awareness. Research & Development : Advancements in micronized zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to enhance performance without affecting the cosmetic appeal.

: Advancements in micronized zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to enhance performance without affecting the cosmetic appeal. Collaborations and Product Diversification: Partnerships with influencers, dermatologists, and eco-conscious brands can improve product reach and credibility.

Regional Analysis

North America: Expected to remain the dominant region due to high skincare awareness and strict sun care regulations.

Europe: Demand is driven by an emphasis on natural beauty trends and sustainable skincare.

Asia Pacific: Rapidly growing market due to changing beauty standards, urbanization, and increasing disposable income.

Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Emerging regions with significant untapped potential due to increasing outdoor activities and rising UV awareness.

Competitive Analysis



Key players in the mineral sunscreen market are focusing on innovation, product expansion, and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge.

Leading companies include:

Neutrogena

EltaMD

Sun Bum

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

La Roche-Posay

Avalon Natural Products Inc.

Australian Gold

Coppertone

Goddess Garden

Edgewell

Recent Developments

Bubble Skincare Launches SPF 40 Range:

Introduced Plus One (tinted sunscreen) and Solar Mate (invisible sunscreen) targeting Gen Z skincare preferences.

Consumer-driven product features and sustainable packaging initiatives.

CosMedical Technologies Introduces Radiant Shield SPF 40:

A broad-spectrum anti-aging moisturizer offering protection against UVA, UVB, blue light, and pollution.

Features 17% zinc oxide for UV blocking and Ectoin for skin barrier repair.

Supergoop Releases Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40:

A unique hybrid of mineral sunscreen and bioretinol for comprehensive sun and skincare protection.

Targets both sunscreen users and those seeking anti-aging solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2025

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Landscape

2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.7. Economic Overview

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. Price Trend Analysis

3.1. Key Highlights

3.2. Global Average Price Analysis, by Sun Protection Factor, US$

3.3. Prominent Factors Affecting Mineral Sunscreen Prices

3.4. Global Average Price Analysis, by Region, US$



4. Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032

4.1. Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, by Skin Type, Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Units), 2019 - 2032

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Dry

4.1.1.2. Oily

4.1.1.3. Sensitive

4.2. Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, by Sun Protection Factor, Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Units), 2019 - 2032

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Up to 29 SPF

4.2.1.2. 30 SPF to 49 SPF

4.2.1.3. 50 SPF to 69 SPF

4.2.1.4. 70 SPF and more

4.3. Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, by Nature, Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Units), 2019 - 2032

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. Natural

4.3.1.2. Organic

4.3.1.3. Synthetic

4.4. Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, by Consumer Orientation, Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Units), 2019 - 2032

4.4.1. Key Highlights

4.4.1.1. Male

4.4.1.2. Female

4.4.1.3. Unisex

4.5. Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Units), 2019 - 2032

4.5.1. Key Highlights

4.5.1.1. North America

4.5.1.2. Europe

4.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.5.1.4. Latin America

4.5.1.5. Middle East & Africa

4.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



5. North America Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032



6. Europe Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032



7. Asia Pacific Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032



8. Latin America Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032



9. Middle East & Africa Mineral Sunscreen Market Outlook, 2019 - 2032



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

10.2. Competitive Dashboard

10.3. Company Profiles

Neutrogena

EltaMD

Sun Bum

Johnson & Johnson Consumer.

La Roche-Posay

Avalon Natural Products

J&JCI

Australian Gold

Edgewall

Goddess Garden

Coppertone

