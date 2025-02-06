Trends Shaping the $29.4 Bn Doors and Windows Automation Market, 2031: Global & Regional Shares, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors and Windows Automation Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Component, Industry Vertical, Control System, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The doors and windows automation market size was valued at US$ 18.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 29.42 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031.







The doors and windows automation market is segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. North America dominated the market in 2023, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. The doors and windows automation market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Prominent countries in North America are seeing a significant increase in smart home and smart city programs. Governments in the region are encouraging the adoption of smart cities, which is expected to propel residential and commercial construction activities and fuel the demand for automated doors and windows.



As the demand for smart home innovations continues to rise, the doors and windows automation market is experiencing significant growth in North America. Marvin, a premium manufacturer of windows and doors, has recently introduced Marvin Connected Home. This new automated solution integrates stunning design with advanced smart technology. This solution offers homeowners enhanced convenience and control over elements such as air, light, and views.



Marvin Connected Home enables users to create personalized environments for various activities with voice-activated and programmable skylights, windows, and doors. Homeowners can easily operate Marvin Connected Home products owing to its seamless integration ability with smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa and home automation systems such as Crestron Home and Control4. This innovative solution is transforming architects' and builders' approaches toward home design; it can also enhance the productivity of occupants by providing a tailored in-home experience for them



The Asia Pacific doors and windows automation market is projected to experience highest growth rate from 2023 to 2031. Governments of various countries in Asia Pacific are promoting the development of residential spaces by providing subsidies to make housing more affordable. The need for smart and aesthetic infrastructure and the requirement to renovate existing buildings and complexes are likely to boost the demand for door and window automation in the region in the coming years. The high utilization of automated doors and windows, especially in countries such as Japan, is a major driver for the doors and windows automation market in Asia Pacific.



The growing construction of commercial buildings, industrial facilities, airports, hotels, and restaurants is also fueling the demand for door and window automation in this region. Automated pedestrian doors are widely used in Asia Pacific owing to their ease of use and accessibility for all users, including children, disabled, and elderly individuals.



Based on control systems, the doors and windows automation market is segmented into fully automatic, semi-automatic, and power assist. The fully automatic segment held the largest doors and windows automation market share. A fully automatic door and window can open and close by itself, requiring no operator interaction or manual effort. It uses a motorized mechanism and is controlled by a switch, remote, or sensor (such as a motion or pressure sensor or timer). For example, an automatic window in a car or building can open or close when either a button is pressed, or particular triggers are met (such as temperature or air quality). Similarly, a fully automatic door operates via sensors (motion or pressure sensors) or a remote-control system.



These doors are most commonly found in supermarkets, airports, and a few residences. A fully automatic door automatically opens when someone approaches, and it closes after they pass through. As a result, there is a growing adoption of fully automatic doors and windows in high-traffic areas such as hospitals, residential, commercial buildings, and airports.



ABB Ltd, Allegion plc, Assa Abloy AB, Came S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc, Insteon, Nabtesco Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, GEZE GMBH, dormakaba Holding AG, Hormann Industries GmbH, Kintrol Pty Ltd, BEA (A Halma Company), JLC Group Ltd, Deutschtec, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd., ERREKA, and Schuco International KG are among the key doors and windows automation market players that are profiled in this market study.



