Register Now for the INNOCOS Longevity Conference 2025 (Miami, Florida, United States - February 23-25, 2025): Fusing Beauty with Wellness for a Healthier Tomorrow

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "INNOCOS Longevity (Miami, FL, United States - February 23-25, 2025)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At the INNOCOS Summit 2025, taking place on February 23-25, 2025 in Miami, Florida, we recognise that beauty is not just skin deep; it reflects holistic well-being. Consumers seek more than superficial solutions in today's fast-paced world - they yearn for sustainable beauty rooted in health and vitality. The summit serves as a pivotal platform uniting skincare pioneers, longevity experts, spa professionals, supplement innovators, and wellness brands to explore the intersection of beauty and health. We aim to empower attendees to revolutionise their offerings and enhance their lives by fostering collaborative dialogue, showcasing cutting-edge innovations, igniting a sense of inspiration, and embracing new partnerships.

Gain valuable insight

The INNOCOS Summit facilitates discussion across the ecosystem including how to innovate, embrace digital and build an agile organisation, enabling you to thrive in this environment.

Pre-Conference Optimized Workshop-retreat

You will learn how to optimise your mind, body, and spirit. In this fully immersive and exclusive retreat location, we will learn how to maintain and care for our health through a perfect day, from when you wake up to when you go to sleep.

The host will speak about nutrition, psycho-thinking, sleep, and more. You will also have access to the latest biohacking technologies, food, a beautiful retreat location, upgraded lunch and dinner, beautiful surroundings, fantastic company, lectures, a goodie bag of biohacking products from our sponsors and more.

WHY ATTEND?

Get Ready to be blown away by the INNOCOS experience like no other. We're all about creating unforgettable moments that go beyond the ordinary. The mission is to inspire you to live a more adventurous, joyful, and fulfilling life, and that's exactly what our events are designed to do. But it's not just about attending another conference. At INNOCOS, we value the power of personal connections. We go beyond surface-level interactions and prioritize building deep, meaningful relationships among our attendees. You'll leave the event not only with new business connections but also with lifelong friends who will support and uplift you along your journey. With over a decade of expertise in the beauty industry, INNOCOS has become a trusted source for all things product innovation, marketing strategies, and retail advancements.

We're on the pulse of the latest trends in personalized cosmetics, e-commerce, marketing technology, AI, and augmented reality. We bring that extensive knowledge to the event, providing you with valuable insights and cutting-edge ideas to take your business to new heights. We're all about customized solutions that meet your unique needs. We're here to help you make powerful collaborations, connecting technology innovators, solution providers, and suppliers with brand sand retailers that can truly benefit from their expertise.

The goal is to help you scale your business and achieve remarkable success. Get ready to dive into the world of INNOCOS, where unforgettable experiences, genuine connections, and expert guidance await. It's time to shape the future of the beauty industry and live a life that's truly extraordinary.

The ticket price includes the complete program, meals (speakers and VIPs dinner), access to the pre-conference wellness workshop, and a Biohackers Essential VIP giveaway bag.

Conference Agenda:

Sunday, February 23, 2025

2:00 PM - 4:30 PM - Wellness Workshop @ Terrace at Mayfair Hotel House & Garden

Immerse yourself in a transformative wellness journey. From EFT and breathwork to meditation, explore powerful mind-body techniques designed to reduce stress, enhance emotional resilience, and promote inner balance. Discover science-backed practices that optimize mental clarity, regulate the nervous system, and cultivate lasting well-being.

7:30 PM - Welcome Reception & Speed Networking

Meet industry leaders and connect with peers in a dynamic networking session.

Monday, February 24, 2025 - Magnolia Ballroom

8:30 AM Opening remarks from the Chair

9:00 AM - Special Guest - Brain Health Pioneer

Our opening keynote speaker is a wellness pioneer with a big mission: to improve the lives of millions through mental wellness. His work combines technology with science to enhance brain health, reduce stress, and improve sleep quality.

9:15 AM - Opening Keynote: Is AI a boost or a bust for your 2025 strategy?

Learn how zero- and first-party data can revolutionise personalised beauty and wellness experiences, from customer quizzes to data-driven product recommendations.

Kristi Vannatter, Director of Special Projects, EveLab Insight

9:30 AM - Presentation: AI-Powered Personalized Anti-Aging Strategies through Omics and Image Data

Learn how AI and multi-omics drive personalised ageing interventions, focusing on biomarkers, real-time data, and proactive anti-ageing strategies.

Raya Khanin, Co-Founder, LifeNome

9:45 AM - Presentation: Beautiful AI

Artificial intelligence has revolutionised various industries, and the beauty industry is no exception. Business owners, decision-makers, and professionals must understand how AI profoundly impacts the beauty sector and shapes its future.

Wayne Liu, President of America and Chief Growth Officer, Perfect Corp

10:00 AM - Presentation: The Science Behind Personalized Beauty

Discover how brands leverage data to create customised skincare products, improving efficacy and building consumer trust.

Ming Zhao, CEO & Co-Founder, PROVEN Skincare

10:45 AM - Presentation: Unlocking the Science of Ageing: Revolutionary Insights for Healthier, Radian Skin.

Discover cutting-edge pathways and innovations that bridge the gap between aging science and transformative skincare solutions.

David Barzilai, MD PhD MBA MS DipABLM

11:00 AM - Panel Discussion: The Biotech in Beauty and Skin Health.

This dynamic session will explore how biotech innovations transform skincare, bridging the gap between beauty, health, and wellness and advancing skin regeneration through cutting-edge regenerative medicine.

Karen Raghavan, Global President, Allies of Skin; Bruce Werber, CEO, BioXtek Regenerative Therapeutics; Facilitator: Ewelina Aiossa: Founder, Topical Skin

11:25 AM - Panel Discussion: Combating Misinformation: Consumer Insights & Education

Strategies for science-driven beauty brands to combat misinformation, build trust, and effectively communicate their scientific advancements.

Ivan Galanin, Founder, Adipeau, Alessandra Zonari, CSO, OneSkin, Allie Egan, Founder, Veracity. Facilitator: Ewelina Aiossa: Founder, Topical Skin

11:50 AM - Panel: The Future of Consumer Experience

Discover trends and strategies for engaging the next generation of beauty and wellness consumers.

Akash Mehta, founder of Fable and Mane (virtual); Kate Garofalini Meltzer, head of global skintech marketing; Kenvue. Facilitator: Sharon Osen. Invited: Roseanna Roberts, Trend Foresight, Estee Lauder

1:40 PM Group Brainstorming Session: Shaping the Future of Ageless Beauty

In this session, we'll brainstorm strategies for beauty brands to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the ageless beauty market.

David Silbergleit, CEO, PIMS

3:30 PM - Presentation: Bioinformatics & Biomarkers in Aging

Explore how bioinformatics and biomarker analysis unlock longer, healthier lives.

Chris Mirabile, Founder & CEO, NOVOS

3:50 PM - Panel: Innovations in Longevity Research

Explore advancements in genomic research, cellular senescence, and biotechnology aimed at combating ageing.

Alessandra Zonari, CSO, OneSkin; Julia Klim, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Equinox, Laura Kunces, Vice President of Medical Strategy, Thorne. Facilitator: Jeannie Joshi, Executive Director, Corporate Marketing & Global Brand Strategy;

4:15 PM - Panel: Innovative Ingredients and Supplements for Holistic Skin Health

Discover how cutting-edge topical ingredients and supplements are transforming beauty from within.

Elana Drell-Szyfer, CEO, ReVive Skincare, Madyson Chippendale, US Sales Manager, VIDA GLOW, Nayan Patel, CEO, Pharmacist, Researcher and Author, Auro Wellness. Facilitator: Krupa Koesline, Advisory Board, Credo Beauty.

4:40 PM - Presentations and Panel Discussion: The Aging Body & Sexual Intimacy

Understanding hormonal shifts and science-backed solutions for sexual wellness and genital health.

Lana Kerr, Founder & CEO, CO2Lift, Stuart M. Diamond MD FACS, Founder & Medical Director, NDA Medical Spa & Center for Advanced Urology. Facilitator: Kelly Kovack, Founder, BeautyMatter.

5:10 PM - Panel: Fitness & Nutrition for Longevity, Beauty & Wellness

Exploring the interconnectedness of these elements for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Julia Klim, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Equinox; John Graham Harper, CEO, Lumaflex, Ella Davar: Founder, Gut-Brain Method. Facilitator: John Cafarelli, CEO, BeautyMatter.

6:00 PM @ Terrace at Mayfair Hotel House & Garden

Networking Reception & Wellness & Longevity Choice Awards

Winners Announcement

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Magnolia Ballroom

9:00 AM - Panel: The ROI of Climate Action: Driving Growth Through Sustainability and Transparency

Explore how sustainable beauty practices boost revenue, build trust, and align profit with purpose, featuring insights from Amazon and Novi

Zac Lundington, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Amazon, Kimberly Shenk, Co-Founder and CEO, Novi. Facilitator: Lara Schmoisman, CEO, The Darl

9:15 AM - Presentation: Unlocking Global Potential: Strategies for Beauty Brands

Worldwide Beauty Market Dynamics: Understanding industry trends and growth drivers.

Evaluating Market Entry Points: Assessing potential opportunities in international markets.

Navigating Barriers: Effective strategies for overcoming typical obstacles in global expansion.

Strategic Planning for Global Success: How to initiate and build a comprehensive international strategy

Carolyn Sarnoff, CMO (US), Pattern

9:30 AM - Panel Discussion: Integrating Wellness & Longevity into Retail and Hospitality

How businesses can integrate wellness and longevity into their models, enhancing customer experience and elevating brand positioning.

Dr. med. Andrea Gartenbach, Longevity Physician, Noah Rosenblatt, President, SpaceNK, Annie Jackson, Co-Founder and CEO, Credo Beauty. Facilitator: Kelly Kovack, Founder, BeautyMatter

10:00 AM - Presentation: The New Wave of Beauty and Wellness Creators

Explore the strategies creators use in beauty and wellness, including the rise of healthcare professionals as influencers and critical trends driving engagement and content consumption.

Sam Mintz, Head of Video, Google

10:50 AM - Presentation: The Business of Wellness: Evolving Growth and Innovation Concepts

To thrive in the expanding wellness market, businesses must redefine innovation by targeting underserved areas, leveraging category adjacencies, and exploring cross-functional benefit spaces to align with longevity-focused consumer aspirations.

Irina Barbalova, Global Lead-Health & Beauty, Euromonitor International

11:10 AM - Presentation: Science Meets Beauty: Precision Strategies for Healthspan and Skincare Optimization

How modern longevity science can create personalised treatment.

Invited: Prof. Richard Barker

11:30 AM - Panel Presentation: Transforming Wellness, Spa, Medical & Longevity Clinics

Strategies for using personalisation, community-building, and technology to transform wellness and longevity clinics.

Dr. med. Andrea Gartenbach, Longevity Physician; Laura Gerchik, CEO, Wellness Curated, Michael Hall, Founder and CEO, Hall Longevity Clinic. Facilitator: Nick Vaus, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Free The Birds

11:55 AM - Closing Keynote: The Glutathione Revolution

In this session, Nayan Patel explores the transformative role of glutathione in health, longevity, and regenerative medicine, highlighting its potential to revolutionise wellness and cellular repair.

Nayan Patel, CEO, Pharmacist, Researcher and Author, Auro Wellness.

Speakers

Alessandra Zonari: Co-Founder, CSO, OneSkin

Co-Founder, CSO, OneSkin Allie Egan: Founder, Veracity

Founder, Veracity Annie Jackson: Co-Founder and CEO, Credo Beauty

Co-Founder and CEO, Credo Beauty Bruce Werber: CEO, BioXtek Regenerative Therapeutics

CEO, BioXtek Regenerative Therapeutics Carolyn Sarnoff: CMO, Pattern

CMO, Pattern Chris Mirabile: Founder and CEO, NOVOS

Founder and CEO, NOVOS David Barzilai: MD PhD MBA MS DipABLM

MD PhD MBA MS DipABLM David Silbergleit: CEO, PIMS

CEO, PIMS Dr. Andrea Gartenbach: Longevity Physician

Longevity Physician Dr. Stuart M. Diamond MD FACS: Founder & Medical Director, NDA Medical Spa & Center for Advanced Urology

Founder & Medical Director, NDA Medical Spa & Center for Advanced Urology Elana Drell-Szyfer : CEO, ReVive Skincare

: CEO, ReVive Skincare Ella Davar: Founder, Gut-Brain Method

Founder, Gut-Brain Method Em Gladders: Sr. Director Impact, Ritual (TBC)

Sr. Director Impact, Ritual (TBC) Ewelina Aiossa: Founder, Topical Skin

Founder, Topical Skin Irina Barbalova: Global Lead - Health & Beauty, Euromonitor International

Global Lead - Health & Beauty, Euromonitor International Ivan Galanin: Founder, Adipeu

Founder, Adipeu Jeannie Joshi: Executive Director, Corporate Marketing & Global Brand Strategy

Executive Director, Corporate Marketing & Global Brand Strategy John Cafarelli: CEO, BeautyMatter

CEO, BeautyMatter John Graham Harper: CEO, Lumaflex

CEO, Lumaflex Julia Klim: VP Strategic Partnership, Equinox

VP Strategic Partnership, Equinox Karen Raghavan: Global President, Allies of Skin

Global President, Allies of Skin Kate Garofalini Meltzer: Head of Global SkinTech, Brand Marketing, Kenvue

Head of Global SkinTech, Brand Marketing, Kenvue Kelly Kovack: Founder, BeautyMatter

Founder, BeautyMatter Kimberly Shenk: Co-Founder & CEO, Novi

Co-Founder & CEO, Novi Kristi Vannatter: Director of Special Projects, EveLab Insight

Director of Special Projects, EveLab Insight Krupa Koestline: Clean Beauty Council Advisor, Credo Beauty

Clean Beauty Council Advisor, Credo Beauty Lana Kerr: Founder and CEO, CO2Lift

Founder and CEO, CO2Lift Lara Schmoisman: CEO, The Darl

CEO, The Darl Laura Gerchik: CEO, Wellness Curated

CEO, Wellness Curated Laura Kunces: Vice President of Medical Strategy, Thorne

Vice President of Medical Strategy, Thorne Madyson Chippendale: US Sales Manager, VIDA GLOW

US Sales Manager, VIDA GLOW Michael Hall, Founder and CEO, Hall Longevity Clinic

Founder and CEO, Hall Longevity Clinic Ming Zhao: CEO and Co-Founder, PROVEN Skincare

CEO and Co-Founder, PROVEN Skincare Nayan Patel: CEO, Pharmacist, Researcher and Author, Auro Wellness

CEO, Pharmacist, Researcher and Author, Auro Wellness Nick Vaus : Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Free The Birds

: Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Free The Birds Noah Rosenblatt: President, North America, Space NK

President, North America, Space NK Patrick Porter : Founder, Braintap

: Founder, Braintap Raya Khanin : Scientific Co-Founder, LifeNome

: Scientific Co-Founder, LifeNome Richard Barker , Professor

, Professor Sam Mintz : Head of Video, Google

: Head of Video, Google Sharon Osen : CEO, Brandifference

: CEO, Brandifference Wayne Liu: President of America and Chief Growth Officer, Perfect Corp

President of America and Chief Growth Officer, Perfect Corp Zac Ludington: Head of Strategic Partnerships, Amazon

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m987fw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.