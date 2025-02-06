Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals (Online Training Course: July 21-22, 2025) - Increase the Likelihood of Studies Receiving Regulatory Approval and Save Resources on Stability Testing

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stability Testing of Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By attending this intensive two-day seminar, delegates will learn how to:

Carry out appropriate stability studies and manage stability samples and facilities

Design stability studies that are suitable for global marketing

Increase the likelihood of studies receiving regulatory approval

Save resources on stability testing with potential large financial savings

A series of practical exercises will take place throughout the programme to give participants the opportunity to apply their knowledge under the guidance of our experienced trainers.

Please note that we are delighted to confirm that this course will now also include particulars of the stability of biopharmaceuticals.

Benefits of Attending

Comply with stability requirements for new and existing drug substances, products and line extensions

with stability requirements for new and existing drug substances, products and line extensions Gain knowledge on storage tests, conditions and protocols

knowledge on storage tests, conditions and protocols Learn how to design highly efficient protocols for global marketing with potentially large financial savings

how to design highly efficient protocols for global marketing with potentially large financial savings Discover how to manage stability samples and facilities

how to manage stability samples and facilities Understand what stability testing is required following changes to a product

what stability testing is required following changes to a product Discuss data treatment, shelf-life assignment and extrapolation

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

Personnel involved in:

Stability testing of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals

The design of stability protocols

The management of stability samples and facilities

The development of pharmaceuticals which require stability testing

The production of regulatory documents which include stability data

Quality assurance

Key Topics Covered

Background to stability testing and guidelines

The rationale for stability testing

Relevant guidelines

Storage tests, conditions and protocols

Tests for drug substance and product types

Storage conditions and periods required

Typical protocols

Developing global stability protocols

In-use testing

Exercise 1: Designing a simple stability protocol

Management of stability samples and facilities

Sample management

Validation of storage facilities

How to treat excursions from condition

Requirements for existing products, line extensions and variations

Guidelines available (ICH, EU and USA)

Requirements for active ingredient

Requirements for product

Requirements for variations to marketed products

Exercise 2: designing a more complex stability protocol

Data treatment, shelf-life assignment and extrapolation

When is statistical treatment required?

How much extrapolation beyond real-time data is allowable?

Presentation of data in submissions

Setting shelf-life specifications

Exercise 3: data treatment

Light stability testing

ICH Q1B guidelines

Light sources

Required exposure

Problems in light testing

Packaging considerations

Guidelines

Requirements when changing packaging

Demonstrating equivalence

Permeation considerations

Interaction studies

Exercise 4: Packaging

Biopharmaceutical stability

ICH Q5C and regulatory guidance

Complexity associated with biopharmaceuticals

Stability-indicating assays for biopharmaceuticals

Stability considerations for new modalities

Biopharmaceutical stability

ICH Q5C and regulatory guidance

Complexity associated with biopharmaceuticals

Stability-indicating assays for biopharmaceuticals

Stability considerations for new modalities

Sundry considerations

Bulk stability

Manufacture in zones III/IV to be sold in zone I

Out-of-specification in stability

Matrixing and bracketing stability studies

Bracketing designs

Matrixing designs

ICH Q1D guidelines

What is acceptable for bracketing and matrixing?

Exercise 5: Designing Efficient Stability Protocols



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5amdw8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.