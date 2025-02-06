Netherlands Power Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2035: The Netherlands' 21GW Offshore Wind Capacity Target Will Extend Beyond 2032

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Power Market Outlook to 2035 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Netherlands and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of Netherlands power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the Netherlands power sector is also included in the report.



Report Scope

Snapshot of the Netherlands power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Netherlands' 21GW offshore wind capacity target will extend beyond 2032.

1.2 Solar PV is poised to lead the renewable energy sector in the Netherlands.



2 Introduction

2.1 Netherlands Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 Netherlands Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical crisis



4 Netherlands Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Netherlands Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

4.5 Netherlands Power Market, Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Netherlands

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Hydrogen Energy

Dutch Hydrogen Strategy

Hydrogen Programme

Porthos

PosHYdon

Magnum Project

5.5 National Climate Agreement

5.6 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) 2021 - 2030

5.7 Recovery and Resilience Plan - Green Transition

5.8 Offshore Wind Energy Act

5.9 Offshore Wind Energy 2030 Roadmap

5.10 Offshore Wind Auctions

5.11 Top Sector Energie (TSE) - the Support Scheme for Innovative Energy Projects

5.12 Feed-in Premium Program - SDE+ and SDE++

5.13 Net-Metering

5.14 "Terugleversubsidie" - Phasing out Net-Metering

5.15 Energy Investment Allowance (EIA) scheme

5.16 Environmental investment allowance - milieu-investeringsaftrek (MIA) and Vamil: Tax Relief Schemes



6 Netherlands Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 Netherlands Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading

8 Netherlands Power Market, Major Generating Companies

RWE

Vattenfall

Engie

Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding

Mitsubishi Corp

Uniper

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuklc3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.