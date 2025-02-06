Humic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report 2025

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humic Acid - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Humic Acid was valued at US$1.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Several factors are driving the rapid growth of the humic acid market, including the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural solutions, the need to improve soil health, and advancements in organic farming. One of the primary drivers is the growing recognition of the importance of soil health for maintaining agricultural productivity in the face of climate change and resource constraints. As soils become depleted due to overuse and poor management practices, farmers are seeking natural solutions like humic acid to restore fertility, improve water retention, and increase resilience to environmental stressors.



The rise of organic farming and the demand for chemical-free, sustainable agricultural inputs are also fueling the humic acid market. As consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of conventional farming practices, there is a growing preference for organic and sustainably grown produce. Humic acid is an approved input for organic farming, and its use aligns with the principles of organic agriculture, which prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and minimal chemical intervention. This has led to increased adoption of humic acid products among organic farmers looking for natural ways to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity.



Advancements in humic acid extraction and formulation technologies have made these products more accessible and cost-effective, further driving market growth. Improved extraction methods have led to the production of higher-quality humic acid with enhanced solubility and bioavailability, making it easier for farmers to incorporate humic acid into their regular fertilization practices. The development of liquid humic acid products that can be applied via irrigation systems or as foliar sprays has increased the versatility and convenience of humic acid, making it a more attractive option for both large-scale commercial farms and smaller organic operations.



Environmental concerns, such as soil degradation, water scarcity, and the overuse of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, are also contributing to the increased demand for humic acid. Farmers and agricultural businesses are under pressure to adopt more sustainable practices that reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining high levels of productivity. Humic acid's ability to improve soil health, reduce the need for synthetic inputs, and enhance water efficiency makes it a key solution for addressing these challenges. Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly promoting sustainable agriculture through subsidies and incentives, further encouraging the use of natural soil amendments like humic acid.



The rising awareness of the role of humic acid in carbon sequestration is another factor driving market growth. Healthy soils play a critical role in mitigating climate change by capturing and storing carbon from the atmosphere. Humic acid contributes to soil organic matter, which helps sequester carbon and improve the soil's ability to store it long-term. As the global focus on carbon capture and sustainable land management intensifies, humic acid is gaining recognition as a valuable tool for enhancing soil carbon storage and supporting climate-smart agricultural practices.



The growing interest in regenerative agriculture - a farming approach that focuses on restoring and enhancing soil health, biodiversity, and ecosystem services - is also boosting demand for humic acid. Regenerative agriculture seeks to rebuild organic matter in the soil, improve water retention, and promote biodiversity, all of which are supported by the use of humic acid. As more farmers and agricultural companies adopt regenerative practices, the use of humic acid is expected to grow.



With advancements in extraction technologies, increased demand for sustainable farming solutions, and the rising awareness of humic acid's role in improving soil health and reducing environmental impact, the humic acid market is poised for continued expansion. As the agricultural industry continues to seek natural, eco-friendly alternatives to chemical fertilizers and pesticides, humic acid will remain a vital component in promoting soil fertility, crop productivity, and sustainable farming practices worldwide.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Humic Acid market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Agriculture, Horticulture, Dietary Supplements, Ecological Bioremediation, Other Applications.



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



