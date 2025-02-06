Cognitive Assessment and Training Market to Quadruple in Size by 2030, Reaching Revenues of $31 Billion - AI and ML Integration Spurs Innovation in Platforms

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cognitive Assessment and Training was valued at US$7.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cognitive assessment and training market is driven by several factors, including advancements in technology, an aging population, and increasing awareness of cognitive health. One of the key drivers is the rapid development of digital platforms and AI, which have made cognitive assessments more accessible, scalable, and personalized. These technologies allow for continuous cognitive monitoring and more effective training, which has attracted interest from various sectors such as healthcare, education, and corporate training.

Additionally, as populations age worldwide, the demand for cognitive assessment tools to diagnose and manage age-related cognitive decline, such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease, is on the rise. Older adults are increasingly using cognitive training programs to maintain mental sharpness and prevent cognitive decline, further expanding the market. Consumer behavior is also playing a significant role in market growth. As people become more aware of the importance of brain health, there is a growing demand for cognitive training apps and programs designed for personal development. The wellness trend has expanded to include mental fitness, with more individuals turning to cognitive training to improve memory, attention, and problem-solving skills as part of their overall health routines.

Furthermore, the education sector has seen an increasing adoption of cognitive assessment tools to identify learning disabilities early on and offer targeted interventions, driving demand for these solutions in schools and institutions. Finally, the corporate sector is investing in cognitive assessment and training as part of talent management strategies, using these tools to enhance employee performance and productivity. As businesses place greater emphasis on soft skills like critical thinking and problem-solving, cognitive assessments are becoming essential for recruitment and employee development.

These combined factors, along with growing investments in research and development, are propelling the cognitive assessment and training market forward, ensuring its continued expansion in the coming years.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cognitive Assessment and Training market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component (Solutions, Services); Application (Clinical Trials, Learning, Research, Other Applications); Vertical (Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, Corporate, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cognitive Assessment and Training Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$17.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.9%. The Cognitive Assessment and Training Services segment is also set to grow at 29.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.6% CAGR to reach $4.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bracket, Brain Resource Limited, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Cognifit, Cogstate Ltd. and more.

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Cognitive Assessment and Training market report include:

Bracket

Brain Resource Limited

Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

Cognifit

Cogstate Ltd.

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

Pearson plc

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

VeraSci

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Cognitive Assessment and Training - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness of Mental Health and Cognitive Well-being Drives Demand for Cognitive Assessment Tools

Aging Population Propels Growth in Cognitive Training for Age-Related Cognitive Decline

Increased Adoption of Digital Learning Platforms Expands Market Opportunity for Cognitive Training Solutions

AI and Machine Learning Integration Spurs Innovation in Cognitive Training and Assessment Platforms

Rising Focus on Early Diagnosis of Cognitive Disorders Generates Demand for Cognitive Assessment in Healthcare

Corporate Focus on Employee Productivity and Mental Fitness Drives Adoption of Cognitive Training Solutions in the Workplace

Educational Sector's Emphasis on Cognitive Skill Development Accelerates Demand for Cognitive Assessment Tools in Schools

Increased Use of Cognitive Assessment in Recruitment Strengthens Market Penetration in Talent Management

Advancements in Neuroplasticity-Based Training Propels Growth in Cognitive Enhancement Solutions

Gamification of Cognitive Training Tools Sustains Growth by Enhancing User Engagement

