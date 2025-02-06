$66.7 Bn Gardening and Agriculture Equipment Market Forecast, 2030: Organic, Precision, and Vertical Farming Reshaping the Industry

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gardening and Agriculture Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gardening and Agriculture Equipment was valued at US$49.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$66.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the gardening and agriculture equipment market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, changing farming practices, and a surge in consumer demand for home-grown produce. First, technological breakthroughs like autonomous machinery, AI-based decision-making tools, and precision farming equipment have created an entirely new landscape for agricultural efficiency and productivity. These innovations reduce labor costs and enhance output by optimizing every aspect of farming - from planting to harvesting.

Second, the global shift towards sustainable farming practices is increasing the demand for eco-friendly equipment that reduces emissions, minimizes water usage, and promotes soil health. This trend is particularly relevant as the agricultural sector faces growing pressure to adopt greener practices in response to climate change. Moreover, urban farming and the rising popularity of community gardens are fueling the demand for smaller, more versatile gardening tools and equipment that fit compact spaces. The COVID-19 pandemic further amplified the desire for self-sufficiency, with more people engaging in home gardening, driving up the market for gardening tools and small-scale agricultural equipment.

Finally, government subsidies and financial incentives for modernizing farming equipment are encouraging farmers to invest in cutting-edge technologies, driving market expansion. These drivers, combined with the growing awareness of food security and sustainable agriculture, are creating robust growth opportunities for gardening and agricultural equipment worldwide.



