Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) Industry Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Profiles of 204 Major Companies - CA Technologies, HPE, IBM, ServiceNow & More

The global market for Cloud-Based IT Service Management (ITSM) was valued at US$8.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$24.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cloud-based IT Service Management (ITSM) market is driven by several factors that reflect the changing needs of businesses and advancements in technology. One of the key drivers is the increasing complexity of IT environments, particularly with the rise of multi-cloud and hybrid IT infrastructures. As businesses adopt more diverse and distributed technology stacks, they require ITSM platforms that can manage and monitor these environments seamlessly. Cloud-based ITSM solutions are well-suited to handle this complexity, providing centralized visibility and control across diverse systems.

Another major driver is the growing need for agility and speed in IT operations. In today's fast-paced business environment, organizations need to quickly respond to changes in demand, scale their operations, and ensure minimal downtime. Cloud-based ITSM solutions allow businesses to scale IT operations on-demand, automate repetitive tasks, and deploy services faster, all of which are critical for maintaining operational efficiency.

The rise of remote work and the increasing reliance on digital tools for business operations are also key growth drivers, as cloud-based ITSM platforms support remote management and troubleshooting, ensuring that IT teams can continue to deliver services regardless of their location. Additionally, the shift toward automation and AI-driven solutions is accelerating the adoption of cloud-based ITSM. These technologies enable IT teams to operate more efficiently by automating routine processes, reducing the need for manual intervention, and improving service delivery times.

Finally, the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based ITSM solutions is a significant driver, as organizations can avoid the high upfront costs of on-premise solutions and benefit from a pay-as-you-go pricing model that aligns more closely with their actual usage and needs.



