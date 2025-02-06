Trends Shaping the $612 Bn eCommerce Payments Market, 2030 - Rising Adoption of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Options Expands Market Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eCommerce Payments - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for eCommerce Payments was valued at US$283.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$612.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the eCommerce payments market is driven by several factors, with consumer demand for greater convenience and speed at the forefront. This demand has spurred continuous innovations in payment technology, including mobile payments and voice-activated transactions, which offer new levels of convenience and accessibility. Regulatory initiatives promoting financial inclusion and digital payments also significantly contribute to market expansion by encouraging the adoption of electronic payments in emerging markets.

Additionally, the rise of the global digital economy necessitates more integrated and efficient payment systems that can handle cross-border transactions seamlessly and securely. As businesses and consumers alike increasingly prioritize efficiency and security in transactions, the push towards more sophisticated, user-centric payment solutions will likely continue, supporting robust growth in the global eCommerce payments landscape.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the eCommerce Payments market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking, Other Applications.



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$274.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.5%. The Digital Payment / E-Wallet segment is also set to grow at 15.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $74.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.3% CAGR to reach $169 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global eCommerce Payments Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $283.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $612.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

eCommerce Payments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Shift to Online Shopping Drives Demand for eCommerce Payment Solutions

Advances in Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Propel Growth in eCommerce Payments Market

Expansion of Cross-Border eCommerce Spurs Demand for Multi-Currency Payment Solutions

Technological Innovations in Payment Gateways Set the Stage for Market Growth in eCommerce Payments

Rising Adoption of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Options Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Use of Cryptocurrency in eCommerce Payments Drives Market Demand

Technological Innovations in AI-Powered Fraud Detection Propel Adoption in Secure eCommerce Transactions

Technological Innovations in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies Propel Growth in Decentralized eCommerce Payments

