eQ Plc Managers' Transactions – Juha Surve

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
6 February 2025 at 1:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Surve
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 95018/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-03
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: eQ Oyj Optio-oikeudet 2025
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.4 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.