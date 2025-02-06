reAlpha Appoints Vijay Rathna as Chief Crypto Officer

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announced the appointment of Vijay Rathna as the Company’s Chief Crypto Officer (“CCO”), effective as of February 20, 2025. In this role, Mr. Rathna will oversee all of reAlpha’s blockchain and cryptocurrency initiatives, including token strategy, blockchain integrations, and digital asset innovation, reporting directly to Giri Devanur, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha.

Mr. Rathna has significant leadership experience in information technology, AI, blockchain architecture, and cryptocurrency ecosystems. Prior to joining reAlpha, Mr. Rathna served as the Senior Vice President of Innovation and Development at Coretelligent (merged from Chateaux Software), where he led the ideation, design and development of digital transformation team to build AI, automation and blockchain solutions for its clients. Some of those engagements included a blockchain-based digital ticketing platform, a SEC-approved stable coin in money market fund for a fintech company, a blockchain product for a global insurance company and others. Mr. Rathna is also an Associate Professor at Columbia University teaching “Blockchain and AI.”

Mr. Rathna’s appointment comes as reAlpha is exploring the integration of blockchain into its technologies, including the reAlpha platform. reAlpha plans to provide further updates and announcements regarding the integration of blockchain and digital assets technologies into its business model by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Giri Devanur, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Vijay Rathna to reAlpha as our Chief Crypto Officer, making reAlpha one of the first Nasdaq-listed companies to create such a position. The creation of this role highlights our commitment to innovate with blockchain technologies and the usage of digital assets. We believe that Vijay’s expertise in blockchain architecture, his entrepreneurial mindset, and his ability to deliver innovative and compliant solutions make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Vijay Rathna added, “I am excited to join reAlpha and contribute to its mission of bringing real estate to the digital era by leveraging AI technologies. I look forward to advancing reAlpha’s blockchain initiatives and delivering impactful solutions for investors.”

