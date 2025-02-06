Middle East & Africa Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2025: Presents Country-Level Growth Trends and Shares to 2030 - Julphar (Gulf Pharmaceutical), Bayer Middle East, Niner Pharmaceuticals Lead the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Pharmaceuticals Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa Pharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 30.07 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 42.42 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%. The Middle East & Africa Pharmaceuticals Market is primarily driven by several factors including the region's growing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure.



As the population continues to expand, there is a higher demand for pharmaceutical products to meet healthcare needs. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer necessitates the use of pharmaceutical interventions for management and treatment. Rising healthcare expenditure, coupled with government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and access, further fuels market growth. Technological advancements, expanding healthcare coverage, and a shift towards personalized medicine also contribute to the market's expansion, offering opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to innovate and meet the evolving healthcare demands of the region.



Key Market Drivers

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Government Initiatives and Healthcare Reforms

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Key Market Challenges

Counterfeit Medicines and Drug Quality Concerns

Intellectual Property Rights and Patent Protection

Key Market Trends

Expanding Access to Healthcare Services

Medical Tourism and Healthcare Investments

Based on Country, Saudi Arabia emerged as the dominating country in the Middle East & Africa Pharmaceuticals market in 2024. However, Saudi Arabia undeniably holds significant influence and prominence within this market due to a combination of factors that contribute to its robust pharmaceutical sector. One key factor contributing to Saudi Arabia's influence is its strong economy, driven primarily by oil exports and government initiatives aimed at diversification. The country's substantial healthcare expenditure reflects its commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services to its population, which exceeds 30 million people. This investment in healthcare infrastructure and services creates a fertile ground for pharmaceutical companies to thrive, as they cater to the growing healthcare needs of the population.



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, a comprehensive roadmap for economic and social development, places a strong emphasis on enhancing the healthcare sector. As part of this vision, the government has undertaken significant reforms aimed at improving healthcare accessibility, quality, and efficiency. These reforms include investments in healthcare infrastructure, digital health technologies, and pharmaceutical research and development, all of which contribute to Saudi Arabia's prominence in the pharmaceutical market. The country's strategic location in the Middle East also plays a crucial role in its dominance within the pharmaceutical industry. Situated at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Saudi Arabia serves as a strategic hub for pharmaceutical trade, investment, and collaboration. Its proximity to key markets, coupled with a well-developed transportation and logistics infrastructure, makes it an attractive destination for pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand their presence in the region.



Key Players Profiled in MEA's Pharmaceuticals Market

Julphar (Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries)

Bayer Middle East FZE

Niner Pharmaceuticals LLC

Pfizer Gulf FZ-LLC

Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf FZ LLC

Roche Pharmaceutical Middle East FZCO

AstraZeneca FZ LLC

Hikma UAE

Merck Serono Middle East Fz-Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories SA

Report Scope



In this report, the Middle East & Africa Pharmaceuticals Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Drug Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

By Product Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Application

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Anti-infective

Metabolic Disorder

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

E-Pharmacy

By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Algeria

Kuwait

Jordan

Tunisia

Morocco

Lebanon

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

