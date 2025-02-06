Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast 2025-2030 - Grifols, SK Plasma, and Fusion Health Care Lead the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Plasma Derivatives Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blood plasma derivatives market is an essential segment of the biopharmaceutical industry, responsible for providing crucial therapies derived from human plasma. These products play a significant role in treating a wide range of medical conditions, including bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, and other critical ailments. With an increasing global demand for plasma-derived products, the market is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



Market Size and Share



In 2023, the global blood plasma derivatives market was valued at approximately $30 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2024 to 2029, driven by the rising incidence of hemophilia, immunological disorders, and the growing number of surgical procedures. Additionally, increasing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of plasma derivatives and technological advancements in manufacturing processes are expected to further fuel market growth.



Trends Analysis Report by Product Type



Within the blood plasma derivatives market, several key product types dominate. The most prominent among these products include:

Factor VIII Concentrate: Used primarily for hemophilia A treatments, this product held around 25% of the market share in 2023.

Factor IX Concentrate: This product is vital for treating hemophilia B, contributing to about 15% of market share.

Albumin: Commonly used in critical care settings and for liver diseases, albumin accounted for roughly 20% of the market.

Immune Globulins: These products, essential for immunodeficiency disorders, made up around 10% of the market.

Anti-Thrombin III Concentrate: This niche product is specifically used for patients with antithrombin III deficiency, contributing about 5% of the share.

Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP): Utilized mainly in blood transfusion needs, FFP held the remainder of the market share.

Key Players in the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market



The competitive landscape of the blood plasma derivatives market features several significant players, including:

Grifols

SK Plasma

Fusion Health Care

Biotest

Green Cross

Sanquin

Octapharma

Takeda

These companies dominate the market by engaging in extensive research and development, exploring new applications for plasma derivatives, and pursuing aggressive marketing strategies. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions among major players have played a key role in creating a more consolidated market environment.



Market Segmentation

By Process



The blood plasma derivatives market can be segmented based on the manufacturing process, which includes:

Cold Ethanol Fractionation

Heat Treatment

Chromatography

Each process has unique advantages, and companies choose the method that best suits their product line and regulatory requirements.



By Application



The applications of blood plasma derivatives are varied, predominantly including:

Hospitals & Clinics: The largest market segment, accounting for approximately 50% of the market share.

Blood Transfusion Centers: A critical area for the use of plasma products, contributing to about 30%.

Diagnostic Centers: This segment accounts for around 10% of the usage of plasma derivatives.

Others: Includes research facilities and non-clinical applications.

By End-Use



The end-use market for blood plasma derivatives primarily includes:

Therapeutic Use: Represents the broadest application area.

Preventive Use: Used in a range of preventive treatments.

Research: Vital for various experimental purposes in laboratories.

By Region



The blood plasma derivatives market is segmented regionally into:

North America: Predicted to hold the largest market share of 40% due to reimbursement policies and high healthcare expenditure.

Europe: Accounts for around 30%, with a strong regulatory framework supporting the use of plasma products.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to grow at the fastest rate of 10% to 12% due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa: Represent smaller markets but are gradually increasing their share through rising healthcare investments.

Market News and Company Policies



The blood plasma derivatives market has been shaped by various policies and news recently:

Regulatory Developments: Regulatory bodies like the FDA and EMA have introduced new guidelines to ensure the safety and efficacy of plasma derivatives, thus improving product quality.

Pricing Regulations: Several countries are adopting stricter pricing regulations for plasma products to enhance affordability and accessibility.

Company Initiatives: Major players are investing in expanding their manufacturing capabilities and increasing their collection centers to meet the rising demand for plasma. For example, Grifols has announced plans to increase its plasma collection sites across North America.

Sustainability Efforts: Companies are increasingly focusing on sustainability by implementing eco-friendly practices in their operations, enhancing their overall market image and compliance.

Segment Forecasts: 2024-2029



As the market progresses into the next five years, several trends are anticipated:

Continued Product Innovation: Companies will explore innovative products, especially in immune globulins and albumin derivatives. The market for rare and specialized plasma-derived therapies is expected to grow significantly.

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and technologies in emerging markets like India and Brazil will provide growth opportunities for plasma-derived product manufacturers.

Technological Advancements: Automation and advanced purification technologies will streamline manufacturing processes, reduce costs, and enhance product quality.

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine: The trend towards personalized treatments will spur demand for tailored plasma products, aimed at specific patient profiles.

Conclusion



The blood plasma derivatives market displays robust growth potential, fueled by an increase in demand for effective therapeutic solutions for various medical conditions. The ongoing advancements in technology and innovation, alongside a more substantial focus on regulatory compliance and sustainability initiatives, are guiding the market's future trajectory. Stakeholders, including manufacturers, healthcare providers, and investors, stand to benefit significantly by effectively navigating this evolving landscape.



