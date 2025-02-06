Cloud Managed Services Industry & Strategic Analysis Report 2025: Growing Cloud Adoption Across Enterprises Propels Demand at 8.8% CAGR to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Managed Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cloud Managed Services was valued at US$146.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$242.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Accenture PLC, CenturyLink, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, Fujitsu Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the cloud managed services market is driven by several factors, reflecting the changing technological landscape and evolving business needs. One of the most significant growth drivers is the increasing complexity of cloud environments, particularly as organizations embrace multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies. Managing multiple platforms with different capabilities and compliance requirements demands a level of expertise that many companies lack internally, driving them to seek external managed service providers to handle these intricate environments.

Another key driver is the rise in demand for cloud security. As businesses continue to migrate their operations and data to the cloud, the need for robust security solutions to protect sensitive information and maintain regulatory compliance becomes critical. Cloud managed service providers offer specialized security services, including data encryption, intrusion detection, and regulatory compliance management, helping organizations mitigate risks and avoid costly breaches. The shift to remote work has also spurred the demand for cloud managed services. With employees working from diverse locations and accessing cloud resources remotely, organizations require continuous monitoring and support to ensure that their cloud infrastructures remain secure, scalable, and efficient.

Additionally, businesses are under pressure to reduce IT costs while simultaneously improving operational efficiency. Cloud managed services offer a cost-effective alternative to building and maintaining in-house IT teams, allowing organizations to scale their cloud infrastructure up or down based on demand, paying only for the resources they use. This cost flexibility, combined with the expertise of managed service providers, is driving more businesses to outsource their cloud management, fueling the market's expansion.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cloud Managed Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Service Type (Business Services, Network Services, Security Services, Infrastructure Services, Mobility Services, Communication); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Business Services segment, which is expected to reach US$65.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.4%. The Network Services segment is also set to grow at 9.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $41 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $37.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cloud Managed Services Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 22 major companies featured in this Cloud Managed Services market report include:

Accenture PLC

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $146.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $242.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Cloud Managed Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Cloud Adoption Across Enterprises Propels Demand for Cloud Managed Services

Increasing IT Complexity Expands the Market for Cloud Managed Services

Digital Transformation Initiatives Propel Growth in Cloud Managed Services

Shift to Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Strengthens the Business Case for Managed Services

Remote Work and Distributed Workforces Drive Demand for Cloud Managed Services

Cybersecurity Threats and Data Protection Needs Propel Demand for Managed Security Services in the Cloud

Migration to Cloud-Native Applications Expands Opportunities for Cloud Managed Service Providers

Rising Use of DevOps and Agile Practices Spurs Demand for Managed DevOps Services

Cloud Cost Optimization Needs Drive Adoption of Cloud Managed Cost Management Services

